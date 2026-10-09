Twenty-four years ago, Garnell Moore’s aunt took him under her wing, and he then vanished.

For years, Garnell’s family searched for him, begging his aunt to tell them where he was. However, when she did speak up, no one was expecting the words that came out her mouth.

PLUS a sword-wielding murderer from Sweden!

Let’s Mourn…



13 years later, aunt still hopeful about finding missing nephew | wusa9.com. (n.d.-a). https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/outreach/missing/13-years-later-aunt-still-hopeful-about-finding-missing-nephew/65-558264469

CBS Interactive. (n.d.). Sword attack at Swedish School Kills 17-year-old girl, injures 3 others, police say. CBS News. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sweden-school-sword-attack-fagersta/

Garnell Monroe Moore. The Charley Project. (n.d.). https://charleyproject.org/case/garnell-monroe-moore

Missing person / namus #MP2271. NamUs. (n.d.). https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/MP2271

R/unresolvedmysteries on reddit: Garnell Monroe Moore-missing from Baltimore, Maryland since 2002 when he was 7 years old- “to think that a kid could spend all those years with no one knowing he’s not going to school - it’s just so sad. it’s like a kid with no one.” (n.d.-b). https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/gknhm9/garnell_monroe_mooremissing_from_baltimore/

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