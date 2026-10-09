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- In 1999, Sonphet “Tim” Chanthavong was carjacked, shot, and left dying in a St. Petersburg, Florida driveway. More than two decades later, his murder remains unsolved—and questions about the investigation remain unanswered.
On June 24th of 1999, Tim walked out of Spec’s music store holding a brand new Christina Aguilera CD. In the very next minute, he was greeted with a gun.
As of today, no one has been charged, arrested, or even suspected of killing Sonphet and the suspected carjacking quickly became a mystery.
If you have any information about Sonphet’s
murder you can call the St. Petersburg police at (727)893-7521 or if you choose to remain anonymous, text SPPD along with your tip to 847411.
Sources:
Brassfield, M. (2019, December 23). His life, his car stolen for joy ride. Tampa Bay Times. https://www.tampabay.com/archive/1999/06/30/his-life-his-car-stolen-for-joy-ride/
Newspapers.com. (n.d.). https://www.newspapers.com/article/tampa-bay-times/200153767/
Raghunathan, A. (2019, December 8). FAMILIES LONG FOR ANSWERS. Tampa Bay Times. https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2007/08/19/families-long-for-answers/
Victim Detail | Project: Cold Case. (2026, April 23). Project: Cold Case. https://projectcoldcase.org/victim-detail/sonphet-chanthavong-37/ Writer, T. S. (2019, December 9).
“Cold case.” Tampa Bay Times. https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2006/11/26/cold-case/
#newpodcastalert #investigativepodcast #podcasthost #podcasttips #podcaststudio #truecrimepodcast #podcastgoals #podcastrecommendations #podcastsuggestions #podcastfordivorcees #podcastseries #femalepodcasters #podcastcommunity #podcasterthoughts #podcastlife #podcastlaunch #podcastinterviews #tampabayunsolvedmurders #floridacoldcase #1999murdercase #serialkiller #activecoldcase
- Twenty-four years ago, Garnell Moore’s aunt took him under her wing, and he then vanished.
For years, Garnell’s family searched for him, begging his aunt to tell them where he was. However, when she did speak up, no one was expecting the words that came out her mouth.
PLUS a sword-wielding murderer from Sweden!
Let’s Mourn…
13 years later, aunt still hopeful about finding missing nephew | wusa9.com. (n.d.-a). https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/outreach/missing/13-years-later-aunt-still-hopeful-about-finding-missing-nephew/65-558264469
CBS Interactive. (n.d.). Sword attack at Swedish School Kills 17-year-old girl, injures 3 others, police say. CBS News. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sweden-school-sword-attack-fagersta/
Garnell Monroe Moore. The Charley Project. (n.d.). https://charleyproject.org/case/garnell-monroe-moore
Missing person / namus #MP2271. NamUs. (n.d.). https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/MP2271
R/unresolvedmysteries on reddit: Garnell Monroe Moore-missing from Baltimore, Maryland since 2002 when he was 7 years old- “to think that a kid could spend all those years with no one knowing he’s not going to school - it’s just so sad. it’s like a kid with no one.” (n.d.-b). https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/gknhm9/garnell_monroe_mooremissing_from_baltimore/
#serialkiller #murderpodcast #murders #truecrime #crimejunkie #mfm #myfavoritemurder #20/20 #abc #truecrime #dateline #48hours #investigationdiscovery #murderpedia #trial #exoneration #LDS #spotifyforpodcasters #gerardjohnschaefer #killercop #davidhosier #deathrow #executiom #missingandmurdered #canadiancoldcase #christianmalanga #congo #deathpenalty #daybell #cult #nomadic #babyholly #clancy #postpartum #lindsayclancy
- National Parks have forever been an escape for adventure seekers and predators alike. The vast expanse of wilderness offers endless explanations for those who go missing.
But since its inception, multiple people have disappeared in Yellowstone under extremely curious circumstances. Were these murders? Natural selection? Or is something else at play?
AND an update on the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie!
Let’s Mourn…
Carlson, A. (n.d.). Yellowstone’s former Fountain Hotel still has a mystery to solve • idaho capital sun. https://idahocapitalsun.com/2022/12/06/yellowstones-former-fountain-hotel-still-has-a-mystery-to-solve/
Deaths in Yellowstone National Park [2024]. Beck, Amsden & Stalpes. (2024, August 12). https://www.becklawyers.com/deaths-in-yellowstone-national-park/
Dennis Eugene Johnson. The Charley Project. (n.d.). https://charleyproject.org/case/dennis-eugene-johnson
A missing heir and mysterious Bell haunted the Fountain Hotel in Yellowstone. Cowboy State Daily. (n.d.-a). https://cowboystatedaily.com/2025/10/11/a-missing-heir-and-mysterious-bell-haunted-the-fountain-hotel-in-yellowstone/
Missing person / namus #MP23115. NamUs. (n.d.). https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/MP23115
Staff, M. (2024, November 23). Over 13 years ago, Stuart Isaac left his Maryland home on a cross-country trip to Yellowstone National Park. he was never seen again. The MoCo Show. https://mocoshow.com/2024/01/06/over-13-years-ago-stuart-isaac-left-his-maryland-home-on-a-cross-country-trip-to-yellowstone-national-park-he-was-never-seen-again/
Vigliotti, J., & Baldwin, S. L. (n.d.). Nancy Guthrie Search enters second week as apparent ransom deadline looms. CBS News. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nancy-guthrie-search-second-week-ransom-deadline-savannah/
When people disappear in Yellowstone National Park, some are never found. Cowboy State Daily. (n.d.-b). https://cowboystatedaily.com/2024/06/29/when-people-disappear-in-yellowstone-national-park-some-are-never-found/
Yellowstone at 150: Scaldings, Maulings, murders and other unnatural deaths. Cowboy State Daily. (n.d.-c). https://cowboystatedaily.com/2022/03/21/yellowstone-at-150-scaldings-maulings-murders-and-other-unnatural-deaths/
#serialkiller #murderpodcast #murders #truecrime #crimejunkie #mfm #myfavoritemurder #20/20 #abc #dateline #48hours #investigationdiscovery #murderpedia #trial #exoneration #LDS #spotifyforpodcasters #gerardjohnschaefer #killercop #davidhosier #deathrow #execution #missingandmurdered #canadiancoldcase #unsolved #mystery #canada #canadiankillers #irishmurders #ewu #EWU #unsolvedireland #fuckice #fucktrump
- In 1969, newspapers were filled with headlines of the Manson Murders, the Zodiac killings of the Bay Area, or the disappearance of six-year-old Dennis Martin in the Smoky Mountains.
However, one case that never reached national headlines was that of Barbara Paciotti.
A young woman visiting family in the northern town of Hibbing, Minnesota, spends the night out with friends and is never seen again.
AND we highlight another solved cold case in the news!
Let’s Mourn…
Admin. (2014, March 5). Barbara Paciotti - Obituary. Legacy.com. https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/barbara-paciotti-obituary?pid=111187339
Argir, F. (n.d.). Insufficient evidence. Insufficient Evidence. https://fredyargir.com/blogs/blog-505/posts/6105270/insufficient-evidence
Barbara Jean Paciotti. The Charley Project. (n.d.). https://charleyproject.org/case/barbara-jean-paciotti
Barbara Paciotti murder 1969 | the published pen. (n.d.). https://thepublishedpen.com/barbara-paciotti-murder-1969/
What to know about new suspect identified in Texas’ infamous yogurt shop killings. 6abc Philadelphia. (2025, October 1). https://6abc.com/post/what-know-robert-eugene-brashers-new-suspect-identified-texas-infamous-yogurt-shop-killings/17894500/
#serialkiller #murderpodcast #murders #truecrime #crimejunkie #mfm #myfavoritemurder #20/20 #abc #dateline #48hours #investigationdiscovery #murderpedia #trial #exoneration #LDS #spotifyforpodcasters #gerardjohnschaefer #killercop #deathrow #execution #missingandmurdered #canadiancoldcase #deathpenalty #daybell #cult #yogurtshopmurders #roberteugenebrashers #solvedcase #coldcasesolved #coldcase
- Newlyweds Dean and Tina Linn Clouse and their baby disappeared only months after leaving Florida for Texas. Had they left voluntarily, like officers suggested? Or was something more sinister at play?
For decades, their families searched for answers. Until the bodies of two unidentified victims were discovered in a swampy wooded area north of Houston, Texas.
AND we highlight another solved cold case in the news!
Let’s Mourn…
CBS Interactive. (2025, April 22). Man convicted of murdering Connecticut mom whose daughter remains missing. CBS News. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jose-morales-convicted-christine-holloway-murder-connecticut/
Justice for Dean and tina. Justice for Dean and Tina. (n.d.). https://justicefordeanandtina.com/
Olsen, L. (2022, March 23). Who killed Texas couple Dean and Tina Clouse-and where is their baby?. The Texas Observer. https://www.texasobserver.org/who-killed-dean-and-tina-clouse/
Pelisek, C. (2022, June 16). Inside the investigation that found Holly Marie Clouse 40 years after she vanished and parents were murdered. People.com. https://people.com/crime/inside-holly-marie-clouse-investigation-found-alive-40-years-disappearance-parents-murdered/
Rose, B. (2024, November 22). “baby holly”, who was missing for more than 40 years, now helps identify missing persons. KTUL. https://ktul.com/news/local/baby-holly-who-was-missing-for-more-than-40-years-now-helps-identify-missing-persons-cushing-oklahoma-biological-parents-murdered-texas-dean-and-tina-linn-clouse-memorial-fund-genealogy-for-justice-dna-fhd-forensics-unidentified-persons-oklahoma
Walton, X. (n.d.). Cult expert believes he knows what happened to Holly ... https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/cult-expert-what-happened-baby-holly-marie-clouse/285-fee31a88-56e1-4041-96f7-6872bf88dfa6
Wikimedia Foundation. (2025, April 21). Murders of Dean and Tina Clouse. Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murders_of_Dean_and_Tina_Clouse
#serialkiller #murderpodcast #murders #truecrime #crimejunkie #mfm #myfavoritemurder #20/20 #abc #dateline #48hours #investigationdiscovery #murderpedia #trial #exoneration #LDS #spotifyforpodcasters #gerardjohnschaefer #killercop #davidhosier #deathrow #executiom #missingandmurdered #canadiancoldcase #christianmalanga #congo #deathpenalty #daybell #cult #nomadic #babyholly #jesusfreaks
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About Murder in the Mourning
Murder in the Mourning is a true crime podcast covering the cases you won’t hear anywhere else. Put aside the familiar cases told time and again. Murder in the Mourning looks for the obscure and overlooked stories, bringing unheard murder cases and mysteries into the light. The victims and families deserve to be remembered. From puzzling unsolved murders and cold cases to shocking crimes buried in old newspapers, each episode explores the evidence, the people involved, and the questions that remain unanswered. If you love unsolved mysteries, cold cases, and thoughtfully researched crime stories, come join me, Eli, every week! Forgotten cases. New questions. Let’s Mourn.Podcast website
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