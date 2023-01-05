Bringing you unfiltered public documents that deserve to be more accessible. Dan Williams, the voice behind the Mueller Report Audio podcast, reads some of the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Chapter 8.7 - President Trump Pours Fuel on the Fire (The January 6th Report)
This section of the report describes the clashes between rioters at the Capitol and the officers on the scene. One of the most brutal attacks of the day occurred outside the West Plaza tunnel when rioters dragged MPD Officer Michael Fanone into the crowd, and then tased, beat, and stole his badge and radio. One of Fanone's attackers said he came to D.C. because the "commander in chief and the leader of our country" was calling for help and he thought he was "doing the right thing." Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
5/4/2023
12:43
Chapter 8.6 - The United States Capitol is Breached (The January 6th Report)
Extremists, conspiracy theorists and others breached the U.S. Capitol building at several locations over the course of an hour. This section describes how they probed for weaknesses in the building’s defenses, battled law enforcement personnel who stood in their way, and coordinated and communicated with groups in different areas. The first entrance was breached at 2:14 p.m., and rioters gained access to one final entry point at 4:15 p.m. Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
5/3/2023
21:51
Chapter 8.5 - The Mob Surges (The January 6th Report)
Far-right extremists continued to lead the charge as protestors streamed onto the U.S. Capitol’s restricted grounds. This section describes the actions of Guy Reffitt, Daniel Scott, Ryan Kelley, Chris Worrell and others as the group closed in on the entrance to the Capitol. At 1:49 p.m., MPD declared a riot at the Capitol. By 2:00 p.m., the rioters were only feet away from the entrances. Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
5/2/2023
6:09
Chapter 8.4 - President Trump’s Mob Descends on the U.S. Capitol (The January 6th Report)
This section of the report tracks the steps of Alex Jones after the left the VIP section at the Ellipse rally early to lead the march toward the Capitol. Caroline Wren, a Republican fundraiser who helped organize the Ellipse event, originally expected Jones, Roger Stone, and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn to march to the Capitol. The Select Committee’s review of the evidence showed that Jones simultaneously called on the crowd to “fight” and start a “revolution,” while occasionally peppering his rhetoric with the word “peacefully.” Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
5/1/2023
11:40
Chapter 8.3 - The Initial Attack (The January 6th Report)
Within minutes of arriving at the Peace Circle, the Proud Boys and their associates launched the attack on the U.S. Capitol. At the conclusion of his speech at the Ellipse, President Trump directed rally attendees to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol. Their shortest natural path would lead them right to the Peace Circle and to the northwest side of the Capitol grounds. As a result of the groups efforts to remove barriers, it helped to allow thousands of people to stream into the restricted Capitol grounds with relative ease. Share the ordered list of released chapters on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLddJvawmuAKY7qgcWWNaku6eIyZrIaOwE These episodes are created based on the value-for-value model - if you find value in the effort to provide an open and available reading of this document, please support the podcast at governmentunfiltered.com. Full chapters are available, upon completion, at patreon.com/timberlanemedia. If you'd like to provide an anonymous donation, you can go to glow.fm/insider. Follow the show on Twitter @GovUnfiltered or on Facebook at facebook.com/governmentunfiltered.
Bringing you unfiltered public documents that deserve to be more accessible. Dan Williams, the voice behind the Mueller Report Audio podcast, reads some of the most important government documents for those who want the information, but may be too busy to read or simply want to do other things while consuming the information.