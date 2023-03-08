The Challenge RHAP-up | Rob has a Podcast
Challenge 36 Recaps from MTV Experts Brian Cohen and Ali Lasher
The Challenge: USA | Season 2 Ep 1 Recap
Ali Lasher and Brian Cohen pair up to recap the premiere episode of The Challenge: USA season 2!
The Challenge: USA | Season 2 Preview
Rob Cesternino, Ali Lasher and Brian Cohen tell you why YOU should tune in to season 2 of The Challenge: USA and preview this season's competitors.
The Challenge: World Championship | Ep 12 FINALE Recap
Ali Lasher and Brian Cohen recap episode 12, the finale of The Challenge: World Championship, where we crown a winner!
The Challenge: World Championship | Ep 11 Recap
Ali Lasher and Brian Cohen recap episode 11 of The Challenge: World Championship!
The Challenge: World Championship | Ep 10 Recap
Ali Lasher and Brian Cohen recap episode 10 of The Challenge: World Championship!
