Damon Lindelof is back with a new show: “Mrs. Davis,” streaming on Peacock! Co-created by Tara Hernandez, the series follows a warrior nun (Betty Gilpin) on a c... More
Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: ‘Alison Treasures: A Southern California Story’
This week, Mike, Josh, and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 6 of "Mrs. Davis," called "Alison Treasures: A Southern California Story"
5/4/2023
1:30:14
Mrs. Davis Director Owen Harris Breaks Down Episode 5
This week, Josh discusses episode 5 with director, Owen Harris.
5/1/2023
36:01
Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘A Great Place to Drink to Gain Control of Your Drink’
This week, Mike and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 5 of "Mrs. Davis," called "A Great Place to Drink to Gain Control of Your Drink."
4/27/2023
1:31:13
Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Beautiful Things That Come With Madness’
This week, Josh, Mike, and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 4 of "Mrs. Davis," called "Beautiful Things That Come With Madness."
4/23/2023
1:16:56
Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: ‘A Baby with Wings, A Sad Boy with Wings and a Great Helmet’
This week, Josh, Mike, and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 3 of "Mrs. Davis," called "A Baby with Wings, A Sad Boy with Wings and a Great Helmet."
