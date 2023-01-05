Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Mrs. Davis: A Post Show Recap
Josh Wigler, Mike Bloom and Jo Garfein
Damon Lindelof is back with a new show: “Mrs. Davis,” streaming on Peacock! Co-created by Tara Hernandez, the series follows a warrior nun (Betty Gilpin) on a c... More
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: ‘Alison Treasures: A Southern California Story’
    This week, Mike, Josh, and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 6 of "Mrs. Davis," called "Alison Treasures: A Southern California Story" The post Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: ‘Alison Treasures: A Southern California Story’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/4/2023
    1:30:14
  • Mrs. Davis Director Owen Harris Breaks Down Episode 5
    This week, Josh discusses episode 5 with director, Owen Harris. The post Mrs. Davis Director Owen Harris Breaks Down Episode 5 appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/1/2023
    36:01
  • Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘A Great Place to Drink to Gain Control of Your Drink’
    This week, Mike and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 5 of "Mrs. Davis," called "A Great Place to Drink to Gain Control of Your Drink." The post Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘A Great Place to Drink to Gain Control of Your Drink’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/27/2023
    1:31:13
  • Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Beautiful Things That Come With Madness’
    This week, Josh, Mike, and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 4 of "Mrs. Davis," called "Beautiful Things That Come With Madness." The post Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Beautiful Things That Come With Madness’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/23/2023
    1:16:56
  • Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: ‘A Baby with Wings, A Sad Boy with Wings and a Great Helmet’
    This week, Josh, Mike, and Jo discuss Season 1 Episode 3 of "Mrs. Davis," called "A Baby with Wings, A Sad Boy with Wings and a Great Helmet." The post Mrs. Davis Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: ‘A Baby with Wings, A Sad Boy with Wings and a Great Helmet’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/22/2023
    1:25:20

About Mrs. Davis: A Post Show Recap

Damon Lindelof is back with a new show: “Mrs. Davis,” streaming on Peacock! Co-created by Tara Hernandez, the series follows a warrior nun (Betty Gilpin) on a collision course with an all-powerful A.I. known as Mrs. Davis. Absolute madness ensues. Post Show Recaps covers each and every episode of this strange new show.
