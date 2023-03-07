Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to the home of forgotten films. Each week, Joe Devine & Adam Richmond discuss a different film that they’ve seen before, but forgotten existed. They dis...
TV & Film
  • 1: Welcome to Movies You Forgot You Forgot
    Welcome to the Movies You Forgot You Forgot podcast, with Adam Richmond & Joe Devine. In this trailer, we lay out what you can expect from this show going forwards.  Thanks to Henry Cooke & Alice Devine for the podcast artwork. 
    7/3/2023
    5:04

About Movies You Forgot You Forgot

Welcome to the home of forgotten films. Each week, Joe Devine & Adam Richmond discuss a different film that they’ve seen before, but forgotten existed. They discuss cinema, memory, culture and history - as well as play silly games about cheese, budgets, and re-casting. Listeners needn’t have seen the film, but are welcome to watch (or re-watch) before episodes for a different perspective. And at the end of each show, Adam & Joe read out forgotten film lists to each other, to find the film that becomes the focus for next week’s episode.
