Movers and Shakers: a podcast about life with Parkinson's

Bonus: The Movers and Shakers on tour in Barcelona!
On this special bonus edition of Movers and Shakers – we'll be properly back from summer break in September – Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar and Paul Mayhew-Archer find themselves in Barcelona for the World Parkinson Congress. From the floor of the conference, the double-barrelled contingent catch-up on a fabulous week in the Catalan city and touch base with a number of inspiring and interesting figures from the Parky world: Neil Russell, Richelle Flanagan, Ray Dorsey, and Matt Eagles.Presented by Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar and Paul Mayhew-Archer.Edited by Nick Hilton for Podot.Music by Alex Stobbs.Artwork by Till Lukat.PR by Sally Jones.Movers and Shakers is generously sponsored by Boardwave, high powered Executive networking programme for European Software CEO, Non-Exec Directors, Chairs and their Investors. They are keen supporters of Cure Parkinson's. To find out more, visit https://cureparkinsons.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/8/2023
32:59
Mailbag #2
The Movers and Shakers are gathering in the Notting Hill pub for once last hurrah (at least for this current season) and a rummage in the mailbag. We'll be answering listener questions and delivering your feedback about what we've got right (and wrong) over the course of Season One. But don't worry, even though the Movers and Shakers are taking the summer off to recharge the batteries, they'll be back in September for a brand new series, and, to kick it all off, a live episode from Middle Temple Hall!Presented by Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Sir Nicholas Mostyn, and Jeremy Paxman.Produced and edited by Nick Hilton for Podot.Additional production by Josh Munday.Music by Alex Stobbs.Artwork by Till Lukat.PR by Sally Jones.Movers and Shakers is generously sponsored by Boardwave, high powered Executive networking programme for European Software CEO, Non-Exec Directors, Chairs and their Investors. They are keen supporters of Cure Parkinson's. To find out more, visit https://cureparkinsons.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/3/2023
27:52
The Cure
The Movers and Shakers are back in the Notting Hill pub, and this week we're talking about quite possibly the biggest question in the world of Parkinson's: will we get a cure? To assist with answering this ultimate enquiry, the gang are joined by Prof Tom Foltynie, a neurologist at the bleeding edge of PD research, and Will Cook, CEO of the aptly named charity Cure Parkinson's. Is there hope for a cure? What form could it take? And what timeframe might we see it in?Presented by Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Sir Nicholas Mostyn, and Jeremy Paxman.Produced and edited by Nick Hilton for Podot.Additional editing by Ewan Cameron.Music by Alex Stobbs.Artwork by Till Lukat.PR by Sally Jones.Movers and Shakers is generously sponsored by Boardwave, high powered Executive networking programme for European Software CEO, Non-Exec Directors, Chairs and their Investors. They are keen supporters of Cure Parkinson's. To find out more, visit https://cureparkinsons.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/27/2023
32:21
Depression
The Movers and Shakers are back and they're talking about one of the lesser discussed, non-motor, symptoms of Parkinson's: depression. If the frustrations of the conditions weren't bad enough, many suffers also experience debilitating issues with their mental health. So how can we combat this and prove that life with Parkinson's is not only liveable, but enjoyable? The gang are joined in the Notting Hill pub by a special guest, expert in psychological conditions, to discuss.Presented by Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Sir Nicholas Mostyn, and Jeremy Paxman.Produced and edited by Nick Hilton for Podot.Additional editing by Ewan Cameron.Music by Alex Stobbs.Artwork by Till Lukat.PR by Sally Jones.Movers and Shakers is generously sponsored by Boardwave, high powered Executive networking programme for European Software CEO, Non-Exec Directors, Chairs and their Investors. They are keen supporters of Cure Parkinson's. To find out more, visit https://cureparkinsons.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/20/2023
26:55
Medicine
The Movers & Shakers are back in the Notting Hill pub for their most rock'n'roll episode yet. That's right, we're talking about drugs. From dopamine replacements to agonists, via a lot of a rattling, the gang want to find out more about what they're taking, why they're taking it, and whether it's really making a difference. To help with that, we're joined by Professor Ray Chaudhuri, neurologist and professional judge wrangler, and Stephanie Bancroft, pharmacist to the stars.Presented by Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Sir Nicholas Mostyn, and Jeremy Paxman.With Ray Chaudhuri and Stephanie Bancroft. Produced and edited by Nick Hilton for Podot.Additional production and editing by Ewan Cameron.Music by Alex Stobbs.Artwork by Till Lukat.PR by Sally Jones.Movers and Shakers is generously sponsored by Boardwave, high powered Executive networking programme for European Software CEO, Non-Exec Directors, Chairs and their Investors. They are keen supporters of Cure Parkinson's. To find out more, visit https://cureparkinsons.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Movers and Shakers finds six friends – Rory Cellan-Jones, Gillian Lacey-Solymar, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Sir Nicholas Mostyn, and Jeremy Paxman – gathered in a Notting Hill pub to discuss the realities of life with Parkinson's. And maybe find a few silver linings! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.