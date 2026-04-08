Dont waste your LIFE! So many take life for granted instead of realizing you have to take the opportunity to live it thebest way you know how. Life is beautiful.No matter what you are facing, life is still good . Every dat is a newdat and it is a new opportunity. Don’t waste it . Powerful new motivation speech and latest with Coach Pain--- Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/motiversity./support Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.