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21 episodes
- Dont burry your failures,let them inspire you! When we are kids we dont stop failure. What happened? This is what the 1% do different . #failure #motivation--- Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/motiversity./support Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Dont waste your LIFE! So many take life for granted instead of realizing you have to take the opportunity to live it thebest way you know how. Life is beautiful.No matter what you are facing, life is still good . Every dat is a newdat and it is a new opportunity. Don’t waste it . Powerful new motivation speech and latest with Coach Pain--- Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/motiversity./support Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
DON’T WASTE YOUR LIFE -Powerful Motivational Speech FT. (kyobe Byrant ,steve harvey)11/07/2020 | 3 mins.Dont waste your LIFE! So many take life for granted instead of realizing you have to take the opportunity to live it thebest way you know how. Life is beautiful.No matter what you are facing, life is still good . Every dat is a newdat and it is a new opportunity. Don’t waste it . Powerful new motivation speech and latest with Coach Pain--- Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/motiversity./support Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Motiversity
Join the host claude sharing motivation Speechs of celebration sharing advise for being successful in life Join 😊 Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/motiversity./support Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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