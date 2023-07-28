Join hosts Lindsey Fielding and Andrea Marron as they embark on an enlightening journey into the lost history of the feminine. Interviewing scholars, authors, e...
EP : 01 | Women, Goddesses and the Bible with Francesca Stavrakopoulou
Biblical scholar Francesca Stavrakopoulou joins as our guest in this inaugural episode. We cover a wide range of fascinating topics including; storytelling and the bible, how the story of Adam and Eve has impacted women, s*x and christianity, the removal of the goddess from ancient texts, misrepresented feminine symbolism and much more. Francesca is a Professor of Hebrew Bible and Ancient Religion at the University of Exeter, UK. The author of a number of books, her most recent, God: An Anatomy, was awarded the PEN Hessell-Tiltman Prize for non-fiction. Francesca has worked in television and radio, making various programmes on religion, archaeology, and the Bible, including the BBC TV documentary series Bible’s Buried Secrets.Prepare to be fascinated and learn something new. Connect with us on instagram to follow along and share feedback @motherunearthed Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/28/2023
1:04:08
Trailer: Mother Unearthed
Hear the origin story of the Mother Unearthed podcast, as well as a preview of some of the incredible guests to come in Season 1 - including Anne Baring, Riane Eisler and Francesca Stavrakopoulou Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join hosts Lindsey Fielding and Andrea Marron as they embark on an enlightening journey into the lost history of the feminine. Interviewing scholars, authors, experts and spiritual leaders, Mother Unearthed covers everything from the impact of the story of Adam and Eve, to indigenous wisdom, ancient matrilineal societies, childbirth and much more.Lindsey and Andrea connected over their personal journeys of reclaiming their femininity outside of what they've been told by societies' definitions. On this podcast, they're asking tough questions and challenging assumptions. What you discover will blow your mind.Connect with us and join the conversation on instagram @motherunearthed Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.