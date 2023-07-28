EP : 01 | Women, Goddesses and the Bible with Francesca Stavrakopoulou

Biblical scholar Francesca Stavrakopoulou joins as our guest in this inaugural episode. We cover a wide range of fascinating topics including; storytelling and the bible, how the story of Adam and Eve has impacted women, s*x and christianity, the removal of the goddess from ancient texts, misrepresented feminine symbolism and much more. Francesca is a Professor of Hebrew Bible and Ancient Religion at the University of Exeter, UK. The author of a number of books, her most recent, God: An Anatomy, was awarded the PEN Hessell-Tiltman Prize for non-fiction. Francesca has worked in television and radio, making various programmes on religion, archaeology, and the Bible, including the BBC TV documentary series Bible's Buried Secrets.Prepare to be fascinated and learn something new.