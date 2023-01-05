About Mother Funny

Mother Funny with cousins Andie and Angie is funny, real, relatable, authentic and entertaining. This is a podcast for the worlds okayst moms! Being a mom can be difficult, discouraging, lonely and hard, but Andie and Angie are here to be your friend and walk the mom journey with you. They discuss topics related to the mom world and try to see the joy, excitement and fun in the little moments to help encourage and empower moms to keep going. Their conversations are unscripted and discussed in a truthful, compassionate and non-judgy way. This is not the typical Christian podcast since Andie and Angie won’t tell you what to do, but instead they’ll laugh with you through the good and bad mama bear moments. Andie and Angie have 8 kids between them ranging from ages 2-25. Plus, Andie is a grandma!



Have a great Mother Funny Day!