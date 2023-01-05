Mother Funny with cousins Andie and Angie is funny, real, relatable, authentic and entertaining. This is a podcast for the worlds okayst moms! Being a mom can b... More
In this episode, Andie and Angie continue their conversation about Mother’s Day! Angie is all about the homemade presents, crafts, and special treats from her kids on Mother’s Day. However, Mother’s Day can be complicated for some moms as they try to juggle all of the different moms and grandmas in their life. Remember that communicating with your husband and kids about your Mother’s Day expectations can help eliminate drama and stress. Andie and Angie also change Mother’s Day into a national holiday/law called Mom’s Day Off. Every mom deserves at least one day off a year! Andie and Angie even share their dream scenarios for the perfect Mom’s Day Off which includes sleeping in, a tropical location and a drink in their hand. Cheers to you, our Mother Funny Tribe!
It’s Mother’s Day! A day to honor, respect, and help moms feel special. Angie is excited about Mother’s Day, but Andie has some reservations since Mother’s Day can be a complex holiday for some moms. Angie and Andie discuss the history of Mother’s Day with the added twist of the invention of mimosas. This is not the time to start fact checking Mother Funny. Andie and Angie also have an important PSA for husbands- Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate and honor the mother of their children. Andie and Angie laugh about a Mother’s Day tea they had with their moms and grandma that was a little stressful at the time, but hilarious to relive now.
“Adoption is a calling… embrace it, run with it, and don’t let fear hold you back.” In this episode Andie and Angie continue their conversation with Andrea Jones about adoption. At the beginning of the episode Andie tells a hilarious story about a time when Andie and Andrea visited a winery together. Who knew entering a winery could be so funny? Andie, Angie and Andrea laugh, joke around and go a little off topic throughout this episode. Andrea also shares her biggest surprises, moments of laughter, and what she learned while going through the adoption process. PSA- the Santa discussion at the end of the episode is for moms only. Andie and Angie don’t want little ones to find out any of Santa’s secrets.
In this episode, Andie and Angie talk with Andrea Jones about her inspiring adoption journey with her two girls - Liberty and Eden. Andrea discusses that every situation and every adoption is unique, and that’s what makes adoption so special. Andrea also gives excellent advice on what not to say to a mom who has adopted her children. Remember adoption is not a Lifetime movie, its life… and life is life. The emphasis is becoming a family. Andrea’s story will inspire and encourage you, whether you’re considering adoption or just curious about the process. This episode is insightful, interesting, fun, and full of laughter.
“Spillers gonna spill!” How do you stay calm when your child spills? Andie and Angie laugh as they discuss the fact that spills are inevitably going to happen. Rather than freak out, sometimes you just need to sing a song from Daniel Tiger while you clean up the mess. How do you motivate your kids to help you clean? Chore charts and positive reinforcement can be great tools to help kids join in the cleaning process. Andie and Angie talk about the motivation behind having a clean home - creating a safe and comfortable space for their families to make memories in. Even if the house is a little messy, those memories will still be amazing! It’s important for families to figure out what brings them comfort, peace, and freedom in their homes while they walk the cleaning journey together.
Mother Funny with cousins Andie and Angie is funny, real, relatable, authentic and entertaining. This is a podcast for the worlds okayst moms! Being a mom can be difficult, discouraging, lonely and hard, but Andie and Angie are here to be your friend and walk the mom journey with you. They discuss topics related to the mom world and try to see the joy, excitement and fun in the little moments to help encourage and empower moms to keep going. Their conversations are unscripted and discussed in a truthful, compassionate and non-judgy way. This is not the typical Christian podcast since Andie and Angie won’t tell you what to do, but instead they’ll laugh with you through the good and bad mama bear moments. Andie and Angie have 8 kids between them ranging from ages 2-25. Plus, Andie is a grandma!