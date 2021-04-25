Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mostly Mindful for Teens and Tweens

Podcast Mostly Mindful for Teens and Tweens
Dominique Sullivan of the Zen Librarian
Available Episodes

  • Meditation- Compassion with Equanimity for Someone you Care About
    Sometimes we talk on other people's problems or pain. We are not the cause of someone suffering- nor is it entirely in our power to make the pain go away. This mediation teaches us how to be with someone is is struggling with out becoming overwhelmed. 
    5/19/2021
    5:26
  • Meditation- Compassionate Friend
    Enjoy this mediation and compassion practice. Visit me on facebook.  Zen Librarian
    5/19/2021
    6:06
  • Meditation- Soften , Soothe, Allow
    Try to sofen the edges of the physical sensations of a tight body. 
    5/14/2021
    10:09
  • Meditation - Loving Kindness for Ourselves
    Being kind to ourselves often feels weird the first time we try.  Practice of compassion takes time - but is so worth the effort. You are enough! Visit Zen Librarian for more information on this Canadian! 
    5/9/2021
    5:10
  • Meditation- Giving and Receiving Compassion
    In this meditation we practice cultivating compassion. For more information on my courses please visit :www.zenlibrarian.ca I want to reduce the suffering in teens and tweens. How can I help? 
    4/25/2021
    6:18

About Mostly Mindful for Teens and Tweens

Weekly podcast that will explore one strategy or concepts to support teens build resiliency. Mindfulness is a superpower that can rewire the brain to boost joy and life satisfaction. This podcast will teach age appropriate mindfulness strategies, based in self compassion practice. Being a teen is hard ~ This podcast is a fun way for people to build life long stress management skills. Ancient wisdoms for Modern Times. Please note: This podcast is not intended to replace therapy but rather support teens as they grow into adulthood. The Zen Librarian Description:Dominique Sullivan BBA, BEd ,MEd , MFY teacher, is a teacher-librarian in Nanaimo BC and yoga instructor. She has experience with teaching students meditation and mindfulness in an educational setting. Dominique has presented around the province regarding dyslexia, Adhd, mindfulness, self regulation, executive functioning, teacher burn-out, and bringing mindfulness to the classroom. Contact: [email protected]: www.zenlibrarian.caInstagram: zen_librarianTwitter: @librarian_zenFacebook : Zen Librarian
