Moriarty escapes London, questioning everything he thought to be true. With Sherlock and Watson hot on his tail, he heads to the Continent with Moran to end the chaos once and for all. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Chapter Nine
11/23/2023 | 31 mins.
After barely surviving a dangerous mission into the Diogenes Club, Moriarty prepares to leave London in search of the mysterious agent who killed Rose. Meanwhile, Sherlock reunites with Watson and devises a new plan to lure Moriarty into his grasp. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Chapter Eight
11/16/2023 | 32 mins.
Armed with the name of the man behind Rose’s death, Moriarty emerges from the safety of the shadows to execute a deadly plot for revenge. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Chapter Seven
11/09/2023 | 30 mins.
Now at the helm of a criminal empire, Moriarty searches for the shadowy figure who engineered the conspiracy against him. But in the hunt for this puppet master, Moriarty confronts the unthinkable – and must further compromise his troubled soul. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Chapter Six
11/02/2023 | 36 mins.
Moriarty’s quest for justice takes a darker turn as he declares war against the Crown. But acquiring the resources for vengeance forces him further into the criminal underworld…just as Sherlock’s closing in on him. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Audible’s bold new addition to the Sherlock Holmes universe, Moriarty: The Devils Game, dares to ask: What if Holmes’ most villainous nemesis was actually an innocent man?Featuring Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings, Lost) in a riveting lead performance, Moriarty turns one of literature’s most famous rivalries on its head, recasting Professor James Moriarty as a desperate fugitive framed for murder–and hunted by dark forces who will stop at nothing to exploit his brilliance.Moriarty finds the professor on the heels of an earth-shattering mathematical breakthrough–a formula so powerful, it can predict the future–and at the scene of a gruesome murder he must solve to prove his innocence. With London’s sprawling underworld as their battleground, Moriarty and Holmes match their peerless intellects to gain the ever-shifting upper hand. But as their duel escalates, so does the deadly cost of pursuing the truth. “What will it take to get your justice?” Dr. Watson asks an utterly ensnared Moriarty, “And if you do get it… what will you become?”Vividly brought to life by a sensational cast and meticulously crafted sound design, Moriarty is a heart-pounding series filled with biting wit and shocking twists at every turn.Listen closely–and assume nothing. The game is afoot.