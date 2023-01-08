Welcome to More Than Roommates, where we want to help you take the next step to be more intentional in your marriage. We want to help you avoid falling into the...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 40
Episode 37 - Healthy Patterns of Couples Who Thrive, Part 1 (feat. Byron & Carla Weathersbee)
In Part 1 of this 2-part series, Byron & Carla Weathersbee, founders of Legacy Family Ministries, share patterns they’ve observed in couples who thrive in marriage. They share from their own 39 years of marriage and 28 years of full-time marriage ministry. This is Part 1 in 2-Part series from the Weathersbees. In this episode, Byron and Carla discuss the importance of both loving and liking your spouse. Part 2 coming next Tuesday! (8/15/23)Scriptures:1 Corinthians 13:5Questions to Discuss:1) What do you do to play and have fun in your marriage?2) How can you show more gratitude to your spouse?To Have and To Hold: Preparing for a Godly Marriage, by Byron & Carla WeathersbeeLegacy Family MinistriesTogether: Building a Godly Marriage, by Byron & Carla Weathersbee, Amy Castello
8/8/2023
24:49
Episode 36 - Questions Couples Ask Before Marriage (feat. Nate Hilgenkamp)
In this episode of More Than Roommates, we’re joined by Nate Hilgenkamp, one of the co-hosts of the podcast, Becoming Something with Jonathan Pokluda. We discuss questions couples ask before marriage on topics such as purity, sex, conflict, and more. If you’re already married, be encouraged in your own married and share this episode with friends who are dating and engaged.Scriptures:2 Corinthians 6:14-15, Hebrews 12:1-2, Ephesians 5:3, 1 Corinthians 6:18, 1 Thessalonians 4:3, Romans 13:14, Romans 8:1Resources:Outdated, by Jonathan “JP” PokludaReady or Knot, by Scott KedershaThe Ready or Knot Prayer Guide, by Scott KedershaQuestions to Discuss:1) Whether married or single, how can you grow in personal and relational purity?2) How well do you and your significant other resolve conflict?3) What dating and engaged couples can you share this episode with?
8/1/2023
27:53
Episode 35 - How to Identify the 4 Negative Horsemen of Communication and Conflict
What are the 4 Horsemen of communication and conflict? In this episode of More Than Roommates, Derek, Gabrielle, and Scott discuss four negative patterns all couples need to watch out for and remove—criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling.Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, by Dr. John M. GottmanScriptures Referenced:Philippians 2:14, Proverbs 21:19, James 4:6, 1 Peter 5:5, 1 Timothy 1:15Questions to Discuss:1. How can you fight back against being overly critical of your spouse?2. Text your spouse right now and tell them one reason why you’re grateful for them.3. With which one of the four horsemen do you most readily identity with? What can you do to minimize this negative behavior in your marriage?
7/25/2023
21:50
Episode 34 - It's That Marriage Q&A (feat. Jonathan "JP" Pokluda)
Hey Podcast World! In this episode of More Than Roommates, Jonathan "JP" Pokluda, Lead Pastor of Harris Creek and Host of the Becoming Something Podcast, joins Derek, Gabrielle, and Scott for some marriage Q&A. We discussed trends in marriage, what JP is learning in his own marriage, and how to prioritize your marriage in the midst of the busyness of life.Becoming Something with Jonathan PokludaWhy Do I Do What I Don't Want to Do?, by JPScriptures: 1 Peter 3:7, PR 18:22, Matthew 5:27-28Questions to Discuss:1. What's the biggest challenge you're facing in your current season of marriage?2. What are you learning about marriage right now?3. How do you and your spouse make decisions about what to prioritize?
7/18/2023
26:46
Episode 33 - Why Does Prayer Matter in Marriage? (feat. Jodie Berndt)
In this episode of More Than Roommates, Derek and Scott interview author and speaker Jodie Berndt about her new book, Praying the Scriptures for Your Marriage. We talk about how to pray for your marriage, what to do if your spouse doesn’t want to pray with you, and how you can best pursue the Lord together in marriage.Praying the Scriptures for Your MarriageJodie’s WebsiteFollow Jodie on Instagram.31 Days of Prayer for your marriageQuestions to Discuss:1. How are you and your spouse doing at praying for your marriage?2. What are some specific ways you can pray for your spouse today? For your marriage today?3. Check out Jodie’s new book – it’s an excellent resource for every couple and would make a great wedding gift (Hardcover Edition)!
Welcome to More Than Roommates, where we want to help you take the next step to be more intentional in your marriage. We want to help you avoid falling into the trap of being merely roommates with your spouse. We hope that through authentic, biblical, and practical conversation you will gain tools and wisdom to help you take one step closer to the Lord and the marriage He intends for you and your spouse. Listen in as Scott Kedersha, Gabrielle McCullough, and Derek Davidson help you intentionally strengthen your relationship.