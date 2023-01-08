Episode 33 - Why Does Prayer Matter in Marriage? (feat. Jodie Berndt)

In this episode of More Than Roommates, Derek and Scott interview author and speaker Jodie Berndt about her new book, Praying the Scriptures for Your Marriage. We talk about how to pray for your marriage, what to do if your spouse doesn’t want to pray with you, and how you can best pursue the Lord together in marriage.Praying the Scriptures for Your MarriageJodie’s WebsiteFollow Jodie on Instagram.31 Days of Prayer for your marriageQuestions to Discuss:1. How are you and your spouse doing at praying for your marriage?2. What are some specific ways you can pray for your spouse today? For your marriage today?3. Check out Jodie’s new book – it’s an excellent resource for every couple and would make a great wedding gift (Hardcover Edition)!