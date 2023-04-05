Plot of Land - Ep. 10: We Have to be Creative as Hell

Concluding the Plot of Land series, we look at the work being done across the United States to repair our relationship with the land, from the Tongva conservancy in Los Angeles to the Sea Islands of South Carolina. What will it take to imagine a radically different future? With the stakes rising along with the temperature, what is the scale of change we need to shift power and build a more just world?Reporters: Jameela Hammond @JameelaHammond, Katherine Nagasawa @Kat_Nagasawa, Anya Groner @anyagronerInterviewees:Kavon Ward; Twitter:@JusiceforBruc1Liz Ogbu; Twitter: @lizogbuDoug Kiel Twitter: @Doug_Kiel *seems deactivated. @’s fail on twitter.John Echohawk, JD Org tag: @NDNrightsKimberly Morales Johnson MPH, P.h.D William Horne, Ph.D. @wihorneAshleigh Lawrence-Sanders @AshleighWritesNikil Saval; Twitter: @SenatorSavalDesiree Fields, Ph.D.;Twitter: @fieldsdesiree Daniel Aldana Cohen, Ph.D.; Twitter: @aldatweetsTara Raghuveer ​​@taraghuveerLuke Melonakos-Harrison @l_melo_h