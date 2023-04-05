Welcome to Monument Lab's Future Memory, a public art and history podcast. Each episode, hosts Paul Farber and Li Sumpter explore stories and critical conversat... More
Plot of Land - Ep. 10: We Have to be Creative as Hell
Concluding the Plot of Land series, we look at the work being done across the United States to repair our relationship with the land, from the Tongva conservancy in Los Angeles to the Sea Islands of South Carolina. What will it take to imagine a radically different future? With the stakes rising along with the temperature, what is the scale of change we need to shift power and build a more just world?Reporters: Jameela Hammond @JameelaHammond, Katherine Nagasawa @Kat_Nagasawa, Anya Groner @anyagronerInterviewees:Kavon Ward; Twitter:@JusiceforBruc1Liz Ogbu; Twitter: @lizogbuDoug Kiel Twitter: @Doug_Kiel *seems deactivated. @’s fail on twitter.John Echohawk, JD Org tag: @NDNrightsKimberly Morales Johnson MPH, P.h.D William Horne, Ph.D. @wihorneAshleigh Lawrence-Sanders @AshleighWritesNikil Saval; Twitter: @SenatorSavalDesiree Fields, Ph.D.;Twitter: @fieldsdesiree Daniel Aldana Cohen, Ph.D.; Twitter: @aldatweetsTara Raghuveer @taraghuveerLuke Melonakos-Harrison @l_melo_h
5/4/2023
1:10:21
Plot of Land - Ep. 9: Rotten Eggs & Gasoline
We return to Louisiana and the Joneses, where in recent decades family members have moved away for work and to escape the increasingly toxic air and water leaking from the neighboring chemical plants of Cancer Alley. As stronger hurricanes and vanishing wetlands reconfigure Louisiana’s topography, new industries continue old patterns of environmental harm. What will this mean for the future of Jonesland? What can their story on the front-lines of climate change teach us as the nation faces the dire consequences of extractive economies?Reporters: Jameela Hammond @JameelaHammond, Anya Groner @anyagronerInterviewees: Jazmin “Jazzy” MillerFamily: Laverne JonesReverend Samuel “Papa” JonesReverend Joseph JonesSharon LavigneWjuankeil JonesCora Jones RossClaudette JonesImani BrownJoy Banner, Ph.D; Twitter: @drjoy08Jo BannerAnne Rolfes; @annerolfes, Organization’s Twitter: @labucketbrigadeSheila Tahir @labucketbrigade
4/27/2023
1:09:33
Plot of Land - Ep. 8: 66 Acres Down by the River
We learn the incredible story of Sedonia Dennis, a woman once enslaved in Louisiana, who came to own a piece of the plantation that had once claimed ownership of her family. And we explore how, over time, the plantation economy gave way to the petrochemical industry. Join us as we spend time with Sedonia Dennis’s descendant, Jazzy Miller who is documenting her family’s fight to exist at the intersection of each of these forms of extraction.Reporters: Jameela Hammond @JameelaHammond, Anya Groner @anyagronerInterviewees: Jazmin “Jazzy” MillerFamily: Reverend Joseph JonesReverend Samuel “Papa” JonesWjuankeil JonesCora Jones RossAnissa JonesLaverne JonesJoy Banner, Ph.D.; Twitter: @drjoy08Jo BannerAnne Rolfes; @annerolfes Twitter: @labucketbrigadeSheila Tahir @labucketbrigade
4/27/2023
1:07:57
Plot of Land - Ep. 7: The Sad Part Is That It Was Successful
We’re looking at what happened after subsidized affordable housing programs expired in the 2000s on New York’s Roosevelt Island. Some residents managed to buy in, build equity and stability. Others experienced precarious tenancy or displacement while an ongoing influx of wealthier residents is changing the face of the island. We ask the question, can Roosevelt Island’s past guide state and federal investments in multi-racial, multi-income neighborhoods for the future? Reporters: Jameela Hammond @JameelaHammond, Melissa Fundira @MFundiraInterviewees:Ted Liebman FAIA ; Twitter: @liebman_tYonah Freemark, Ph.D.; Twitter: @yfreemarkRosemary Ndubuizu, Ph.D.Kim Phillips-Fein, Ph.D., kimphillipsfein.comDorothy Davis @diasporantouchMarion Ntiru @marionntiruResidents past and presentSasha Ross *Note: residentLionel Fundira *Note: residentCourtney Francis *Note: previous residentBarbara Spiegel *Note: residentRita Ombele *Note:previous residentNikki Leopold *Note: residentEneaqua Lewis *Note: residentLudi Nsimba *Note: residentMorgan Elinson *Note: former residentJudith Berdy *Note: residentMarie Orraca *Note: resident
4/20/2023
1:21:24
Plot of Land - Ep. 6: Tucked Between Those Two Boroughs
New York’s Roosevelt Island was imagined as an idyllic, multi-racial, multi-income community, developed as part of the social housing movement in the 60s and 70s. But by the 1980s, socially-minded investments in housing were overtaken by neoliberal policy. We talk to current-day and displaced residents to see how this change affected them, while looking back from the point of divergence to find the decisions that created and dismantled housing as a human right. Reporters: Jameela Hammond @JameelaHammond, Melissa Fundira @MFundiraInterviewees:Ted Liebman, FAIA; Twitter: @liebman_tYonah Freemark, Ph.D.; Twitter: @yfreemarkRosemary Ndubuizu, Ph.D. Affiliate Twitter: @GU_AFAMKim Phillips-Fein, Ph.D.; Affiliate Twitter: @CUHistoryDeptMarion Ntiru @marionntiruResidents past and presentSasha Ross *Note: residentLionel Fundira *Note: residentCourtney Francis *Note: previous residentBarbara Spiegel *Note: residentRita Ombele *Note:previous residentNikki Leopold *Note: residentMarie Orraca *Note: residentEneaqua Lewis *Note: residentLudi Nsimba *Note: residentMorgan Elinson *Note: former residentJudith Berdy *Note: residentAndrew Kerr *Note: former resident
Plot of Land is a podcast mini-series by Monument Lab that explores how land ownership and housing in the United States have been shaped by power, public memory, and privatization.