Monster Investigators of America

Sightings & Encounters Paranormal, Cryptids, and Aliens the truth behind it all.
  • dgleason.peertopeer
    home work for Full Sail University
    --------  
    6:43
  • EP# 77 Mystery Mountain killing of a family
    Mystery Mountain family disappears then found dead. A killing maybe revenge. A 12' Bigfoot sighting. Blog written about the Jamison family https://www.talkmurderwithme.com/blog/2018/9/25/jamison-family-deaths Twitter https://twitter.com/monster_america?t=jr6x9Mt2EHdVkDljlXvfPw&s=09 cash app https://cash.app/$miapodcast And off you want some land no credit check check out www.classiccountryland.com all for Michael tell him Red sent you
    --------  
    1:21:04
  • EP# 76 Valiant Thor
    we are talking about Valiant Thor and Alien that talked to the president and other higher ups in the government. Trying to stop Nuclear war and technology learned. https://mysteriesrunsolved.com/2022/02/valiant-thor-stranger-in-the-pentagon.html
    --------  
    31:37
  • EP# 75 The 1955 Alien attack in Kelley Kentucky
    Today we talk about an Alien Attack that took place in 1955 in the small town of Kelley Kentucky. We also talk about Vilant Thor and future possible issue.
    --------  
    37:36
  • EP#74 Kentucky Monster on the loose
    Today we talk about the Kentucky monster that is still to this date on the loose. Could it be a large feline, Maybe Dogman, out possibly Bigfoot. We also talk about Elon Musk and have a special guest caller Joe Rogan. Though I don't think it was really him.
    --------  
    1:03:36

Sightings & Encounters Paranormal, Cryptids, and Aliens the truth behind it all.
