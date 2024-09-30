Monster Investigators of America

Mystery Mountain family disappears then found dead. A killing maybe revenge. A 12' Bigfoot sighting.
Blog written about the Jamison family
https://www.talkmurderwithme.com/blog/2018/9/25/jamison-family-deaths
EP# 76 Valiant Thor
we are talking about Valiant Thor and Alien that talked to the president and other higher ups in the government. Trying to stop Nuclear war and technology learned.
https://mysteriesrunsolved.com/2022/02/valiant-thor-stranger-in-the-pentagon.html
EP# 75 The 1955 Alien attack in Kelley Kentucky
Today we talk about an Alien Attack that took place in 1955 in the small town of Kelley Kentucky. We also talk about Vilant Thor and future possible issue.
EP#74 Kentucky Monster on the loose
Today we talk about the Kentucky monster that is still to this date on the loose. Could it be a large feline, Maybe Dogman, out possibly Bigfoot. We also talk about Elon Musk and have a special guest caller Joe Rogan. Though I don't think it was really him.