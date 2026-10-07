Monopolizer: Big Ideas in Antitrust

Monopolizer is a podcast about the ideas that shape antitrust law and policy today. Antitrust expert and Vanderbilt Law professor Rebecca Haw Allensworth tackles the biggest questions in antitrust law, with help from some of the nation’s foremost thought-leaders in competition policy.

Together, Rebecca and her guests demystify the issues and dive deep into the past, present, and future of antitrust.Whether you’re a student, a lawyer, an expert, or simply wondering what all the fuss is about, Monopolizer will help you understand why competition matters and what the law is (or isn’t) doing to keep the playing field level.