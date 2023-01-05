Ever notice that we will talk about everything before we talk about money? Sex? No problem. Politics? Bring it on. Money? Totally taboo. But not for long! Nicol... More
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on Her Biggest Money Mistakes, Wins and Everything In Between
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is more than just a triple threat— she’s a singer, dancer, actor, host, mother, wife, producer and entrepreneur. Adrienne joined Nely Galan on MNN's Money Maker for a conversation packed with advice and lessons. Adrienne shares how she turned around bad credit, what the Kardashians taught her about hard work, how she started creating entrepreneurial opportunities from her everyday life and much more.
To subscribe to Money Maker, click here: https://link.chtbl.com/_9U0OQh1?sid=MM
Transcripción del episodio con Adrienne en español: https://moneynewsnetwork.com/podcast/money-maker/adrienne-bailon-houghton-is-a-money-maker/
5/4/2023
51:05
Another Bank Bites the Dust. What Happens Now?
RIP First Republic. Nicole breaks down why First Republic failed, how the pieces are being picked up, and what it means for First Republic customers and investors.
For a pulse check on your local bank, check their Weiss rating here: https://weissratings.com/
5/3/2023
14:05
Disney Dunks on DeSantis
How is Governor DeSantis of Florida prepping for his rumored 2024 Presidential campaign? Picking a fight with Disney World, of course. Nicole demystifies the Disney vs. DeSantis headlines and unpacks what's at stake for the biggest employer in Florida.
To support the LGBTQ+ community in Florida, check out these resources:
https://www.eqfl.org/
https://www.transinclusivegroup.org/
https://www.glaad.org/resources
5/2/2023
10:58
The Price of Met Gala Admission
The day is has arrived— the Super Bowl of fashion, the Oscars of the East: the Met Gala. Today, Nicole breaks down how much your favorite celebs have spent to walk the Met Gala carpet tonight (spoiler alert: it's a small fortune). But here's the million-dollar question: can the Met Gala stay relevant in a world that increasingly holds celebrities accountable for how they use their influence— and wallets? Nicole has an answer that will surprise you.
5/1/2023
13:16
Encore: Monetizing your Passion and the Kardashian-Jenner Monopoly with Amanda Hirsch (of @NotSkinnyButNotFat)
Originally aired 8/2/22
The hilarious and wonderful Amanda Hirsch (of @notskinnybutnotfat) is here to answer two big questions:
1) How to monetize your passion—something all Money Rehabbers can and should do.
And 2) Are the Kardashians just famous for being famous, or do they have some serious business cred that we can all learn from?
To find more Amanda, start here: https://www.instagram.com/notskinnybutnotfat/
Ever notice that we will talk about everything before we talk about money? Sex? No problem. Politics? Bring it on. Money? Totally taboo. But not for long! Nicole Lapin— the only financial expert you don’t need a dictionary to understand, New York Times best selling author of Rich Bitch, and host of Money Rehab— is here to rehab your wallet, so you can get your financial life together once and for all. Episodes are just ten minutes-ish... no frills, just bite-sized tips and tricks so you don’t waste any time. And Nicole wants to hear from YOU! Email the money questions you want answered to [email protected] and Nicole will help–and you could even join Nicole on the show for a one-on-one intervention.