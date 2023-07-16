Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

Trailer - Money, Mindset & Manicures Podcast with Samantha Kozuch
Welcome to the Money, Mindset & Manicures podcast: The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You're Obsessed With, where we're all about living aligned AF, getting rich, feeling good, and looking fabulous.
Host Samantha Kozuch’s goal is to empower women like you to manifest the life you deserve that's as glamorous as it is meaningful. Whether you're looking to achieve career success, improve your wellness, or enhance your spirituality, this podcast will provide you with the roadmap to manifest the life of your dreams.
How? By sharing the power of self-development and mindset, habits and routines that fuel success and confidence, sharing tools to attract abundance, and by taking inspired action daily will help you manifest faster! Along with discussing the powerful art of "Maniscripting" and self-care, Samantha will share how being unapologetically boujee can bring you more happiness.
For an elevated experience, Samantha invites inspiring guest experts to share their wisdom all with the goal of helping you live life on your terms. From successful entrepreneurs to psychedelic therapists and manifestation teachers, these interviews offer practical advice to help you navigate your journey of personal empowerment.
Samantha Kozuch is the founder of Maniscripting™, a multi-million-dollar journal company that is helping thousands of women change their lives. After a traumatic experience that, Samantha discovered the power of manifestation and created her own morning journaling ritual to bring the life that she always wanted to reality - and has been successful over and over with manifesting thousands of dollars, her dream husband, friends, home, and so much more.
If you're ready to create the life you desire, join Samantha Kozuch every Tuesday for “Money, Mindset, and Manicures: The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You’re Obsessed With."