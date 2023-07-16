Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

Podcast Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch
Podcast Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You're Obsessed With, where we're all about living aligned AF, getting rich, feeling good, and looking fabulous. Host Sama...
The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You're Obsessed With, where we're all about living aligned AF, getting rich, feeling good, and looking fabulous. Host Sama...
  • 03 How to Manifest Your Goals - This Method Actually Works!
    You have a goal or dream or maybe many. Why do some manifest into this reality and others do not? It’s because of something called inspired action. You can manifest any desire that comes to you. In most cases you just don’t know how to manifest, yet.  What you think, feel and believe is what creates your reality. Good or bad. What you do in between, aka the void, is what needs action and attention. You have to prove to the universe, god, source, that you want those goals/dreams. How do you do that? By taking inspired action.  This is what you’ll learn in the episode to manifest your goals: 1:50 why our dreams do and don’t become reality 2:15 you respond in one of 3 ways to prohibit your dreams 4:05 why you don’t manifest the things you want 6:30 the void is what’s holding back your dreams 7:45 learn about inspired action  8:30 written or visualization exercise explained  12:10 what it means to take radical responsibility for our desires 13:55 examples of taking inspired action steps 18:00 prioritize your desire list 20:00 why facing challenges is normal in this process 23:00 your current reality is a reflection of what you think, believe and feel 26:00 write 3 action steps every day to reach your goals 27:00 why you can’t give the universe a deadline for your goals 28:30 trusting the process is equally important  29:30 don’t be surprised when fear pops up 31:00 why you just have to keep going when you face challenges or fears 34:30 the two most important steps of the manifesting process 36:00 what to do when doubt creeps in Inspired Action Process   Grab a piece of paper, turn it in landscape direction. On the far left side list all the things that you desire, your goals, and your dreams. From any and all categories of finance, career, love/relationships, health, material Items. On the far right side of the paper, write where you are currently with each desire. For example, your goal is to start a business. Right now, you are an employee at a company - so write down, currently employed at such and such company. Repeat this for each item on your desire list.  For the empty space in the middle of the paper, aka the void, write down the action steps you need to take to reach your desires. Then prioritize which desire list by which ones you feel most inspired to take action with right now. Share your desires in the chat!  Repeat this process every 90 days.  Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/moneymindsetandmanicures/ https://www.instagram.com/iamsamanthakozuch/ https://www.instagram.com/themaniscriptingjournal/ Follow on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@samanthakozuch https://www.tiktok.com/@themaniscriptingjournal Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheManiscriptingJournal  Purchase the Maniscripting Journal https://maniscripting.com/products/maniscripting-life-design-journal  Promo Code - PODCAST 20% Off Your First Order Host & Podcast Founder - Samantha Kozuch Production -  Lady on TV
    7/25/2023
    39:34
  • 02 Money Mindset Makeover - 5 Tips to Increase Your Income
    What do you think when you hear the word money? Do negative thoughts come up? Worry? Fear? Judgment? Worthiness? Unworthiness? Growth? Whatever you think about money is your money mindset. What you think, you create into your reality.  Is what you believe about money holding you back? Whether you have a positive or negative money mindset, you will learn these 5 tips to increase your income: Acknowledge Your Relationship With Money  Treat Money Like Your Lover Embodiment of Money Set A Clear Money Goal Take Action and Stay Committed Here’s what else is covered in this episode: 3:30 what stuff comes up when you think about money 4:00 money is a source of many feelings 5:00 think about money as energy  6:00 your mindset dictates your reality, good or bad 8:00 Samantha’s first mindset around money and how it changed 11:00 5 tips to increase your income  11:20 Number one - Acknowledge Your Relationship With Money  11:45 why you have to take radical responsibility for your current relationship to money 13:20 Number two - Treat Money Like Your Lover 15:00 money wants to be used17:00 look at your bills and bank account with gratitude instead of fear 17:50 Number three - Embodiment of Money 18:30 how deal with your ego around money mindset 20:30 ways to embody yourself around money  23:00 surround yourself with positive mindsets around money  26:15 Number four - Set A Clear Money Goal 27:30 your money goal needs to feel good in your body 34:15 Number five - Take Action and Stay Committed 35:30 what do you want to bring to this world 40:00 you have to stay consistent with the 5 steps Comment with your biggest takeaway and belief about money.  Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/moneymindsetandmanicures/ https://www.instagram.com/iamsamanthakozuch/ https://www.instagram.com/themaniscriptingjournal/ Follow on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@samanthakozuch https://www.tiktok.com/@themaniscriptingjournal Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheManiscriptingJournal  Purchase the Maniscripting Journal https://maniscripting.com/products/maniscripting-life-design-journal  Promo Code - PODCAST 20% Off Your First Order Host & Podcast Founder - Samantha Kozuch Production -  Lady on TV
    7/25/2023
    43:41
  • 01 Getting Arrested Changed My Life
    Who is Samantha Kozuch and how did she become the founder of the six figure Maniscripting Journal? You’ll hear her story and learn how getting arrested changed the trajectory of her life.  Samantha is the daughter of Polish immigrants and was raised in Australia until she was 12 years old. The first generation mindset shaped her work ethic and had her convinced she would become a doctor. That’s not what happened. Instead, Samantha followed her intuition, before she even knew what it was called, and took a different path. The path led her to multiple successful careers including modeling, acting, running a video production company. From Samantha's story, you’ll learn how she stopped ignoring red flags and started listening to her intuition. Even when her intuition didn’t make sense, she learned that the universe always has her back and it has yours too.  1:50 college to be a doctor and why she left the profession 3:00 raised by immigrants from Poland and raised in Australia pressure to be successful 4:30 pivotal moment to follow her heart and not do med school 5:30 from med school to modeling and acting before influencers were a thing 7:00 urge to do more and live in Los Angeles 8:20 How getting arrested changed her life  14:15 when her journey into manifesting began 17:45 manifesting is how she found her apartment in Los Angeles 19:30 how life as a successful fitness influencer lead her to create the Maniscripting Journal 26:00 sharing the gift of maniscripting with others and their success 28:00 how she learned to create and sell the Maniscripting Journal 30:00 why you need to launch your business before it’s perfect 31:00 Samantha’s biggest tip for success 33:00 ask yourself if you’re living in alignment 35:00 trusting your intuition will take you down the right path 37:30 your intuition may not make logical sense, but the universe always has your back  Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/moneymindsetandmanicures/ https://www.instagram.com/iamsamanthakozuch/ https://www.instagram.com/themaniscriptingjournal/ Follow on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@samanthakozuch https://www.tiktok.com/@themaniscriptingjournal Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheManiscriptingJournal  Purchase the Maniscripting Journal https://maniscripting.com/products/maniscripting-life-design-journal  Promo Code - PODCAST 20% Off Your First Order Host & Podcast Founder - Samantha Kozuch Production -  Lady on TV
    7/25/2023
    40:30
  • Trailer - Money, Mindset & Manicures Podcast with Samantha Kozuch
    Welcome to the Money, Mindset & Manicures podcast: The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You're Obsessed With, where we're all about living aligned AF, getting rich, feeling good, and looking fabulous. Host Samantha Kozuch’s goal is to empower women like you to manifest the life you deserve that's as glamorous as it is meaningful. Whether you're looking to achieve career success, improve your wellness, or enhance your spirituality, this podcast will provide you with the roadmap to manifest the life of your dreams. How? By sharing the power of self-development and mindset, habits and routines that fuel success and confidence, sharing tools to attract abundance, and by taking inspired action daily will help you manifest faster! Along with discussing the powerful art of "Maniscripting" and self-care, Samantha will share how being unapologetically boujee can bring you more happiness. For an elevated experience, Samantha invites inspiring guest experts to share their wisdom all with the goal of helping you live life on your terms. From successful entrepreneurs to psychedelic therapists and manifestation teachers, these interviews offer practical advice to help you navigate your journey of personal empowerment. ​​Samantha Kozuch is the founder of Maniscripting™, a multi-million-dollar journal company that is helping thousands of women change their lives. After a traumatic experience that, Samantha discovered the power of manifestation and created her own morning journaling ritual to bring the life that she always wanted to reality - and has been successful over and over with manifesting thousands of dollars, her dream husband, friends, home, and so much more. If you're ready to create the life you desire, join Samantha Kozuch every Tuesday for “Money, Mindset, and Manicures: The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You’re Obsessed With."
    7/16/2023
    2:15

About Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

The Ultimate Guide to Building a Life You're Obsessed With, where we're all about living aligned AF, getting rich, feeling good, and looking fabulous. Host Samantha Kozuch’s goal is to empower women like you to manifest the life you deserve that's as glamorous as it is meaningful. Whether you're looking to achieve career success, improve your wellness, or enhance your spirituality, this podcast will provide you with the roadmap to manifest the life of your dreams. Samantha invites inspiring guest experts to share their wisdom all with the goal of helping you live life on your terms.
