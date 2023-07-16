Money, Mindset and Manicures with Samantha Kozuch

03 How to Manifest Your Goals - This Method Actually Works!

You have a goal or dream or maybe many. Why do some manifest into this reality and others do not? It's because of something called inspired action. You can manifest any desire that comes to you. In most cases you just don't know how to manifest, yet. What you think, feel and believe is what creates your reality. Good or bad. What you do in between, aka the void, is what needs action and attention. You have to prove to the universe, god, source, that you want those goals/dreams. How do you do that? By taking inspired action. This is what you'll learn in the episode to manifest your goals: 1:50 why our dreams do and don't become reality 2:15 you respond in one of 3 ways to prohibit your dreams 4:05 why you don't manifest the things you want 6:30 the void is what's holding back your dreams 7:45 learn about inspired action 8:30 written or visualization exercise explained 12:10 what it means to take radical responsibility for our desires 13:55 examples of taking inspired action steps 18:00 prioritize your desire list 20:00 why facing challenges is normal in this process 23:00 your current reality is a reflection of what you think, believe and feel 26:00 write 3 action steps every day to reach your goals 27:00 why you can't give the universe a deadline for your goals 28:30 trusting the process is equally important 29:30 don't be surprised when fear pops up 31:00 why you just have to keep going when you face challenges or fears 34:30 the two most important steps of the manifesting process 36:00 what to do when doubt creeps in Inspired Action Process Grab a piece of paper, turn it in landscape direction. On the far left side list all the things that you desire, your goals, and your dreams. From any and all categories of finance, career, love/relationships, health, material Items. On the far right side of the paper, write where you are currently with each desire. For example, your goal is to start a business. Right now, you are an employee at a company - so write down, currently employed at such and such company. Repeat this for each item on your desire list. For the empty space in the middle of the paper, aka the void, write down the action steps you need to take to reach your desires. Then prioritize which desire list by which ones you feel most inspired to take action with right now. Share your desires in the chat! Repeat this process every 90 days.