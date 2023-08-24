1. Pilot Episode

Welcome to Moms Working Overtime! I'm so grateful that you're here. Becoming a mom has made me super passionate about connecting with and helping other moms. This journey can truly feel like you're on an island sometimes, but my hope is that through this podcast I can remind you that you're never, ever alone in your motherhood journey. My name is Alanna and I'm the mom behind the microphone. My husband, Dylan, and I are raising our family in our small hometown in southeast Missouri. It's been the biggest blessing to raise our child together, and our second one will be here soon! I believe our history of personal development and growth is what prepared us to have this beautiful perspective of parenthood, and we want to help you do the same. As with most things, when parenthood gets tough the mindset and perspective you have makes all the difference. I aim to change the narrative in the mom community, especially when it comes to social media. Let's ditch the comparisons and find a middle ground - just some average moms trying to show up a little bit better for our family each and every day. On this podcast, you can expect reassurance, validation, knowledge, and community...and so much more. I can't wait to bring you all together. Last but not least, I want to share with you all what "Moms Working Overtime" even means. It has nothing to do with punching the clock, working outside the home, or climbing the corporate ladder. All of us, as moms, clock overtime hours every single day. It's the seemingly small things that we do to show up as our best selves and do the best we can for our families. These things, while they feel futile, are actually the difference makers. And the return on investment is greater than we ever imagined. I'm so glad you're here and we'll talk again soon!