The Moms Moving On Divorce & Co-Parenting Podcast

Single Motherhood: Easing Into Your New Life and Dating After Divorce; with guest Jade Sklaver

Divorce can turn life as you know it upside down, but when the dust settles and you are ready to navigate this new chapter, we are here to help. This week Jade Sklaver returns to Moms Moving On to discuss adjusting to your new life after divorce with Michelle Dempsey-Multack. Michelle and Jade will dive into: Knowing when you are ready to date again Taking the time to heal before beginning to date Finding your work/life balance in single motherhood How to explain new relationships to your children AND MUCH MORE! As a University of Florida graduate, Jade Sklaver, founder of StyleChild, majored in Public Relations and pursued many fashion related internships while still in school. After completing rotations at Barney's New York, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, and major fashion PR firms, she had no doubt that was the path she was headed down. Working at a few major labels after graduating, Sklaver found herself being hired by Norma Kamali as her right hand person in design and production. The opening on the team proved to be an invaluable opportunity and would ultimately shape her future. Sklaver gained experience working with factories, fabrics, and design in addition to learning product development and production. After another corporate fashion position, and marriage, Sklaver made her way to South Florida and had her daughter, Liv Jaymes. Liv became the inspiration for what came next: StyleChild. While pregnant with Liv and yearning for a passion project, Sklaver started building the foundation for what is now StyleChild, a kid's shoe company specializing in functional and stylish shoes at affordable prices. The business started with reselling cute and trendy "no label" sneakers and as popularity grew, Sklaver knew she needed a brand of her own to stand behind. After a major life change, Jade decided to take a leap of faith and commit to work directly with the factory to design, manufacture, and produce sneakers under her own label StyleChild. Since then, StyleChild has grown into over 25 exclusive styles, retails in stores all across the country and in Canada and has a highly trafficked website. Most recently, Jade and her small team opened a by-appointment (virtual and in-person) showroom and warehouse in Boca Raton, Florida which has given her customers a personalized shopping experience - especially important during the pandemic. Dedicated to being the best mother and entrepreneur, Jade feels passionate that others can have that same work-life balance and do something they love. She recently launched a Kicks Starter affiliate program that allows other mothers to start their own business selling the StyleChild label in specific markets.