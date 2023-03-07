Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Moms Moving On Divorce & Co-Parenting Podcast

Podcast The Moms Moving On Divorce & Co-Parenting Podcast
Michelle Dempsey-Multack
Letting go and moving on after divorce? That takes guts, strength, and a whole lot of support. Hosted by Michelle Dempsey-Multack, Certified Divorce & Co-Parent...
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationships
Letting go and moving on after divorce? That takes guts, strength, and a whole lot of support. Hosted by Michelle Dempsey-Multack, Certified Divorce & Co-Parent...
Available Episodes

  • Divorce and Healing: How to Emotionally Separate Yourself from Someone After Divorce; with guest Kate Anthony
    Divorce separates you legally, but how do you separate emotionally from someone whom you shared nearly every aspect of life with? This week, Kate Anthony returns to Moms Moving On to discuss emotional separation after divorce. Together, Kate and Michelle will cover: Parallel parenting in the beginning to help you separate emotionally Set clear and definitive boundaries with your ex How to break the martial cycle of co-dependency Understanding that this is not a quick fix and it will take time AND SO MUCH MORE Kate Anthony is the host of the New York Times recommended podcast, The Divorce Survival Guide Podcast, and a certified divorce coach who helps women (with children, especially) decide if they should stay in or leave their marriages – and then either helps them heal their relationships, or exit with grace. You can find Kate here, and be sure to check out her amazing new course "The Divorce Survival Program." Follow Kate on Instagram at @thedivorcesurvivalguide Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/3/2023
    33:15
  • Learn From Your Past: How Not to Repeat Unhealthy Dating Patterns After Divorce; with guest Jaime Bronstein
    You may have left your marriage because you knew it was unhealthy and not the right fit for you, but how do you learn from it and not repeat the same patterns going forward? When it comes to dating, this week's guest, Jaime Bronstein is the go-to person for advice. Jaime and Michelle have an in-depth conversation about: Shifting your focus on what you deserve and need in a relationship Realizing what your dating pattern is How to identify a red flag Making a small list of non-negotiables AND SO MUCH MORE! Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, licensed relationship therapist, author and speaker was named the “#1 Relationship Coach Transforming Lives” by Yahoo Finance. Jaime is the host of “Love Talk Live” on LA Talk Radio, and her new book “MAN*ifesting” is now available on Amazon, Simon and Schuster and wherever books are sold. Jaime shares her relationship advice on various media outlets such as On Air With Ryan Seacrest, FOX, ABC, CBS and NBC news, Forbes, The New York Times, USA Today, People Magazine, Newsweek and Thrive Global. Jaime has a BA in psychology from Boston University, a master’s degree from New York University and a few certificates in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica; enabling her to help her clients heal; seeing each challenge in life as an opportunity to evolve and live life to its fullest extent. Jaime continues to fulfill her mission of creating a positive impact while changing lives throughout the world. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/26/2023
    22:48
  • Single Motherhood and Childcare: How to Find Your Village After Divorce; with guest Ayana Rodriguez
    They say it "takes a village" to raise children. Where do you find that village, especially as a single mom? This week the inspiring Ayana Rodriguez, founder of ITAVI (It Takes a Village) joins Michelle Dempsey-Multack to cover finding reliable childcare as a single mom. Ayana and Michelle will educate listeners on: How to identify your village Understanding how to navigate finding reliable and trustworthy childcare Tips on finding childcare while traveling Creating the life you want to live Setting boundaries to create balance AND MUCH MORE Ayana Rodriguez founded The itavi Method, a childcare program that can be booked while on vacation. The award-winning childcare service allows parents traveling with toddlers and kids of all ages to find a trusted and reliable childcare solution while on vacation. The premium program is offered exclusively at partnering luxury hotels and sets itself apart by offering experience that consist of play, exercise, learning, reading and arts and crafts for all ages. It is currently at Acqualina, 1 Hotel South Beach, The Biltmore, The Boca Raton, The Boulan, The Clinton,Eden Roc, Fontainebleau, The Plymouth, The South Beach, The St. Regis Bal Harbour, and W South Beach Miami. Ayana is a successful female Latina founder and corporate dropout who transitioned her life by leaving corporate strategy at Perry Ellis to launch both a children's clothing boutique and multi-dimensional childcare program. Ayana is a mother of three and currently resides in Miami, Florida. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/19/2023
    23:54
  • Single Motherhood: Easing Into Your New Life and Dating After Divorce; with guest Jade Sklaver
    Divorce can turn life as you know it upside down, but when the dust settles and you are ready to navigate this new chapter, we are here to help. This week Jade Sklaver returns to Moms Moving On to discuss adjusting to your new life after divorce with Michelle Dempsey-Multack. Michelle and Jade will dive into: Knowing when you are ready to date again Taking the time to heal before beginning to date Finding your work/life balance in single motherhood How to explain new relationships to your children AND MUCH MORE! As a University of Florida graduate, Jade Sklaver, founder of StyleChild, majored in Public Relations and pursued many fashion related internships while still in school. After completing rotations at Barney's New York, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, and major fashion PR firms, she had no doubt that was the path she was headed down. Working at a few major labels after graduating, Sklaver found herself being hired by Norma Kamali as her right hand person in design and production. The opening on the team proved to be an invaluable opportunity and would ultimately shape her future. Sklaver gained experience working with factories, fabrics, and design in addition to learning product development and production. After another corporate fashion position, and marriage, Sklaver made her way to South Florida and had her daughter, Liv Jaymes. Liv became the inspiration for what came next: StyleChild.  While pregnant with Liv and yearning for a passion project, Sklaver started building the foundation for what is now StyleChild, a kid's shoe company specializing in functional and stylish shoes at affordable prices. The business started with reselling cute and trendy "no label" sneakers and as popularity grew, Sklaver knew she needed a brand of her own to stand behind. After a major life change, Jade decided to take a leap of faith and commit to work directly with the factory to design, manufacture, and produce sneakers under her own label StyleChild. Since then, StyleChild has grown into over 25 exclusive styles, retails in stores all across the country and in Canada and has a highly trafficked website. Most recently, Jade and her small team opened a by-appointment (virtual and in-person) showroom and warehouse in Boca Raton, Florida which has given her customers a personalized shopping experience - especially important during the pandemic. Dedicated to being the best mother and entrepreneur, Jade feels passionate that others can have that same work-life balance and do something they love. She recently launched a Kicks Starter affiliate program that allows other mothers to start their own business selling the StyleChild label in specific markets.  To get an extra $100 when you sell your engagement ring to Worthy by going to https://worthy.com/moms Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/12/2023
    28:08
  • Divorce and Money: Building Your Own Wealth After Divorce-No Matter Where You're Starting From; with guest Ashley Miller
    All too often, women stay in unhealthy toxic marriages due to financial concerns. This week Michelle Dempsey-Multack is joined by Ashley Miller aka The Madam Trader to discuss how women can create financial freedom post-divorce regardless of where they are starting from. Michelle and Ashley will educate listeners on: Understanding your finances Being honest about your spending habits Putting a realistic budget in place as you go from two incomes to one Where to start if you are looking into investing AND MUCH MORE Growing up in Montana, Ashley was exposed to the market’s impact on our lives through her family’s business. As a finance professional, she has seen just how disproportionately the lack of market participation has negatively affected women. She has a passion for storytelling, problem solving, and helping her friends, family, and clients achieve their goals. She is excited to bring the stories of expert women traders to a broad audience through The Madam Trader Podcast, and hopes more women will be inspired to take charge of their own financial future, and create the lives they want to live. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/5/2023
    36:48

More Education podcasts

About The Moms Moving On Divorce & Co-Parenting Podcast

Letting go and moving on after divorce? That takes guts, strength, and a whole lot of support. Hosted by Michelle Dempsey-Multack, Certified Divorce & Co-Parenting Specialist and Author of the bestselling book Moms Moving On brings you the very best guests for the very best education in divorce, co-parenting, and single motherhood. Your divorce support village is waiting for you! Follow Michelle on Instagram @themichelledempsey
