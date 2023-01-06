Moms Actually is a digital platform and motherhood community that aims to redefine motherhood and break away from the unhealthy expectations society has placed ...
It's Giving Fatherhood: Tim Ross on Marriage, Manhood and Parenting
We're thrilled to welcome our very first dad on the show in honor of Father's Day! Get ready for some unforgettable gems as we chat with the incomparable Tim Ross from the Basement Podcast about marriage, manhood, and fatherhood.In this conversation, we talk about:Communication between partners, especially during the challenging early days of parenthoodThe fears and anxieties Tim faced as a new father How his parents influenced his role as a husband and fatherHow he found support through therapy and honest conversations with his wife.How he and his wife faced their first miscarriage togetherJoin us as talk about fatherhood and manhood from the perspective of a dad, and the significance of supporting one another in our parenting journeys.
6/22/2023
48:44
Love & Healing: How Apryl Jones Got Her Groove Back
What does it truly mean to be a single mother, and how can we find healing and freedom in embracing our individual journeys? This week, we're honored to have reality TV star and actress Apryl Jones join us to talk about healing after ending high-profile relationships and finding strength and resilience as a mom. As she opens up about her experiences, you'll find yourself inspired by her in a new way!In this conversation, we talk about:The challenges of postpartum anxiety How she found her way back to herself after a difficult breakupHer unwavering commitment to self-careHer relationship with Taye DiggsHow she openly communication with her childrenThe importance of surrounding yourself with supportive peopleIf you've ever struggled with feeling alone or overwhelmed as a single parent, then this is sure to remind you that your journey, and the experiences that come with it, are valid and absolutely worth celebrating.
6/15/2023
31:17
Championing Autism: From Parent to Advocate Ft. Ayumi Lashley
Hey MA! 💕 What does it feel like to not only advocate for your child's autism diagnosis but to discover that you, too, have autism spectrum disorder? Join us as we welcome Ayumi Lashley, a mother, autism advocate and social media influencer, who shares her personal journey of self-discovery and her fight for understanding and acceptance for both her daughter and herself in the world of neurodivergence.Together, we explore:The challenges that come with navigating a child's autism diagnosisThe importance of recognizing the differences between children and adults with autismThe potentially harmful concept of "masking" and the pressure faced by individuals with autism to blend in with societyHow we can work towards creating a more inclusive and understanding environment for everyone, regardless of their differencesParenting a child with autism and the delicate balance between advocacy and instilling a sense of confidence and pride in our children's unique identitiesAyumi shares her personal insights on teaching kindness and fostering empathy towards others, which leads to an eye-opening conversation that is not to be missed. Listen in to learn more about Ayumi Lashley's autism advocacy journey and the important message she has to share.
6/8/2023
19:54
#FightLikeAMom: Transforming Grief into Strength Ft. Dr. Verlonda Jackson
Hey MA! 💕 How do we find the strength to move forward after a devastating loss? Join us as we sit down with Dr. Verlonda Jackson in her first-ever interview and hear her powerful and emotional story of losing her four-year-old son, Judah. In this episode, we'll explore:The immense pressure she faced to be a perfect mom in the aftermathHow her daughter's strength helped her family grow, heal, and find balance in the face of tragedyThe importance of recognizing and letting go of guilt, and how self-talk can help in the healing process. How her unwavering strength, fierce love, and determination helped Judah live for 15 months after the accident, touching hearts all around the world The impact of Judah's passing on Verlonda's family and the crucial role sisterhood played in her healing journeyVerlonda showcases her strength and resilience as she shares her story to help others grieving a tragic lossDon't miss this inspiring conversation that highlights the power of a mother's love and the journey towards self-forgiveness.
6/1/2023
37:34
Cutting Ties with LipsticknCurls Ft. Jade Godbolt
Hey MA! 💕 Ever felt God calling you to make a life-changing decision, but you were too afraid to take the leap? Get ready for "Cutting Ties" an introspective episode of Moms Actually featuring Jade Godbolt! In this episode, we'll discuss: Jade's decision to leave her mega-popular online persona, LipsticknCurls, behind Her journey of embracing change and growth while growing in her faithThe impact that her faith journey had on her personal and professional relationshipsJade's path to self-discovery and faith, and the lessons she's learned along the wayThe power of being still and allowing God to work in our lives Jade's faith-filled transformation is truly inspiring, reflecting her dedication to personal growth and evolving as a person. Don't miss this heartfelt and powerful episode, where Jade Godbolt shares her journey of trusting God and evolving as a woman.
