Championing Autism: From Parent to Advocate Ft. Ayumi Lashley

Hey MA! 💕 What does it feel like to not only advocate for your child's autism diagnosis but to discover that you, too, have autism spectrum disorder? Join us as we welcome Ayumi Lashley, a mother, autism advocate and social media influencer, who shares her personal journey of self-discovery and her fight for understanding and acceptance for both her daughter and herself in the world of neurodivergence.Together, we explore:The challenges that come with navigating a child's autism diagnosisThe importance of recognizing the differences between children and adults with autismThe potentially harmful concept of "masking" and the pressure faced by individuals with autism to blend in with societyHow we can work towards creating a more inclusive and understanding environment for everyone, regardless of their differencesParenting a child with autism and the delicate balance between advocacy and instilling a sense of confidence and pride in our children's unique identitiesAyumi shares her personal insights on teaching kindness and fostering empathy towards others, which leads to an eye-opening conversation that is not to be missed. Listen in to learn more about Ayumi Lashley's autism advocacy journey and the important message she has to share.★ New Episodes are released every Thursday on YouTube and Podcast Platforms.★ Did You Like What You Heard? Please Like, Comment, Share and Subscribe!★ Interested in advertising? Email: [email protected] to Watch?Follow Us on InstagramStay Connected Join our Facebook Community