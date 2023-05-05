Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mommy's Timeout

Podcast Mommy's Timeout
Sarah McKee and Jenna Beaverson
Are you a mom that needs a TIMEOUT? Look no further. Come join us as we hangup all of our responsibilities for a quick break. Look past the laundry, the pile o... More
Kids & FamilyLeisure
  • Who's more FUN?! Come get to know your FAVORITE new mom friends in your first timeout!
    Welcome to your FIRST TIMEOUT! In our first episode we will be letting you get to know the ladies behind this pod, so you can make an educated decision on who YOU think is more FUN! Join in as we laugh together recapping stories from high school to college and motherhood... learning more about Jenna and Sarah than you probably wanted to know!    
    5/5/2023
    29:57

About Mommy's Timeout

Are you a mom that needs a TIMEOUT? Look no further. Come join us as we hangup all of our responsibilities for a quick break. Look past the laundry, the pile of dishes and have a self prescribed therapy session with our best friend. Grab water or wine, just don’t drink too much you might pee your pants as we share the ups and downs and hilarious moments of motherhood. Your timeout starts NOW!
