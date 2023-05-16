Mom Wife Career Life - Healthy Habits, Organization, Time Management, Productivity, Parenting

Hi Momma, Welcome to the kick start of your journey to having better balance in your life! In this podcast, you will find simple ways to be more intentional with your time so you can free yourself from the chaos. My mission is to help you create balance in your life by implementing healthy habits, organizing your home and your schedule, and setting healthy boundaries. I will teach you how to take control of your time, how to say no, how to be more present in the moment, and most importantly how to start putting your needs first because no one can pour from an empty cup. In this episode I share a little bit about me and how my journey led me to creating this podcast! Screenshot today’s show and share it on your IG stories, tag me, @mom.wife.career.life and you could win a free Starbucks coffee! Love & Light, Kerri Follow me on Instagram @mom.wife.career.life DM me to connect or to share a topic that you would like me to cover on the show!

Hi Momma, How often do you let what other people think of you, or more importantly, what you think other people are thinking of you, hold you back from doing all the things? In this episode, I share 6 tips to help you change your mindset, shift your perspective and boost your confidence so you stop wasting time worrying what other people think of you and most importantly, you stop judging others so we can all be each other's biggest cheer leaders!

Helping overwhelmed working moms create balance through healthy habits, organization and intentional living. Are you sick of feeling overwhelmed trying to juggle all the many hats you wear as a working mom? Do you long for quality time with your family without the distraction of work, and crave time alone to quiet all the noise and just take time for yourself and your needs? In this podcast, you will find simple ways to be more intentional with your time so you can free yourself from the chaos. My mission is to help you create balance in your life by implementing healthy habits, organizing your home and your schedule, and setting healthy boundaries. . I will teach you how to take control of your time, how to say no, how to be more present in the moment, and most importantly how to start putting your needs first because no one can pour from an empty cup. Hi, I'm Kerri and I'm a wife, mom of 3 and a recovering perfectionist! I spent years feeling burnt out, always saying yes because I didn't know how to say no, allowing work to creep into my family time, and never take time for myself because I put everyone else's needs ahead of mine. I finally realized that I'm never going to get this time back with my kids and my family and I needed to reprioritize and focus on what is truly important in life. I've spent countless hours looking for ways to make life simpler, easier and more fulfilling and I'm looking forward to sharing my years of research and trial and error with all of you! If you are ready to finally feel like you have more control over your life and your schedule, start your days with calm instead chaos, and feel like the best version of yourself, then this podcast is for you!