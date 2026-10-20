Water is a part of everything we do in Modesto, from the water we drink to the yards we care for and the communities we call home. Where does this water come from, where does it go, and what does it take to make sure that there is enough water for everyone, today and for our future?



Join host Sonya Severo, the Public Relations and Legislative Affairs Manager for the City of Modesto, as she talks to the Utilities Division about Modesto’s water. They discuss partnerships, investments, and hard choices that turned an overdrawn aquifer into a sustainable water supply. Division Managers and Civil Engineers pull back the curtain on conjunctive use, groundwater banking, recycled water, and the infrastructure upgrades that keep taps flowing.



This episode shares practical conservation tips from expert voices, and how community action and long-term planning saved the city tens of millions of gallons and built resilience for future growth.



Follow along to learn about about resident stewardship, engineering, and the everyday decisions that make every drop count for our City and our future.



For more information on all the programs and services discussed please visit the below websites:



Utilities Department webpage



Wastewater Services webpage



Watering Schedule webpage



Water Rebate programs webpage



Video versions with closed captioning for each episode are available on the City of Modesto YouTube Page.

La versión en video, con subtítulos en inglés y español, está disponible en la página de YouTube de la Ciudad de Modesto.



The podcast jingle and other original sounds used in this episode was created by Modesto Artists Movement. To learn more about this organization, visit the website of Modesto Artists Movement.



Produced by Abianna Solorzano