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3 episodes
- Water is a part of everything we do in Modesto, from the water we drink to the yards we care for and the communities we call home. Where does this water come from, where does it go, and what does it take to make sure that there is enough water for everyone, today and for our future?
Join host Sonya Severo, the Public Relations and Legislative Affairs Manager for the City of Modesto, as she talks to the Utilities Division about Modesto’s water. They discuss partnerships, investments, and hard choices that turned an overdrawn aquifer into a sustainable water supply. Division Managers and Civil Engineers pull back the curtain on conjunctive use, groundwater banking, recycled water, and the infrastructure upgrades that keep taps flowing.
This episode shares practical conservation tips from expert voices, and how community action and long-term planning saved the city tens of millions of gallons and built resilience for future growth.
Follow along to learn about about resident stewardship, engineering, and the everyday decisions that make every drop count for our City and our future.
For more information on all the programs and services discussed please visit the below websites:
Utilities Department webpage
Wastewater Services webpage
Watering Schedule webpage
Water Rebate programs webpage
Video versions with closed captioning for each episode are available on the City of Modesto YouTube Page.
La versión en video, con subtítulos en inglés y español, está disponible en la página de YouTube de la Ciudad de Modesto.
The podcast jingle and other original sounds used in this episode was created by Modesto Artists Movement. To learn more about this organization, visit the website of Modesto Artists Movement.
Produced by Abianna Solorzano
- What might seem like small, everyday problems add up over time: litter along roadsides, trash in waterways, built-up garbage in alleys, and neglected spaces.
Join your host, Sonya Severo, the Public Relations and Legislative Affairs Manager for the City of Modesto, as she talks to City Leadership, City staff, Community Partners, and passionate residents about the collaborative efforts in making Modesto Mo'Beautiful.
This episode of Mo'Mentum shares stories of service, community, resilience, volunteerism, and legacy in the efforts towards a cleaner, more welcoming place we all call home. Keeping Modesto beautiful isn't just a city policy; it is a movement driven by people who care.
Tune in to feel inspired, learn practical ways to help, and discover how one report, one cleanup, one neighbor can affect our future.
For more information on all the great programs and community organizations please visit the below websites:
Mo'Beautiful homepage to learn about the City's community-driven initiative
Solid Waste Division for more information about the City's, Mattress Recycling program. Bulky Item Pickup, and other information mentioned in this episode of Modesto Momentum
GoModesto page to learn about the app and its function
9-2-99 homepage to learn more about the organization's efforts
Dry Creek Trails Coalition Facebook page
Love Modesto for more information on the organization's mission
The City of Modesto's Boards, Commissions, & Committees Portal to view the Blight Abatement Advisory Committee.
Video versions with closed captioning for each episode are available on the City of Modesto YouTube Page.
La versión en video, con subtítulos en inglés y español, está disponible en la página de YouTube de la Ciudad de Modesto.
The podcast jingle and other original sounds used in this episode was created by Modesto Artists Movement. To learn more about this organization, visit the website of Modesto Artists Movement.
Produced by Abianna Solorzano
- When the Downtown Streets Team announced last year that they would be closing their doors to service. The City of Modesto leveraged community partnerships to launch a new initiative called HopeWorks that would continue to support individuals as they rebuild their lives out of homelessness.
Hear from City staff, Edgar Garcia and Meggan Clifford, on how the City jumped into action in identifying opportunities to keep this initiative alive. Dive into community partnerships with Jason Conway from the Modesto Gospel Mission and Keristofer Seryani from the United Way of Stanislaus County. Our conversation concludes with special guest, Mayor Sue Zwahlen explaining why this program is important to our community.
Video versions with closed captioning for each episode are available on the City of Modesto YouTube Page.
La versión en video, con subtítulos en inglés y español, está disponible en la página de YouTube de la Ciudad de Modesto.
Visit the website of HopeWorks
Visit the website of Modesto Gospel Mission
Visit the website of United Way of Stanislaus County
The podcast jingle and other original sounds used in this episode was created by Modesto Artists Movement. To learn more about this organization, visit the website of Modesto Artists Movement.
Produced by Abianna Solorzano
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