Transportation needs a major overhaul. ‘ModeShift’ is a series that explores the past, present, and future of how we move. Many converging factors are forcing u... More
A car-light vision for the U.S.
The average LA commuter spends five days a year stuck in traffic; pedestrian deaths are the highest they’ve been in 40 years in the U.S.; and the transportation sector is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in America. They’re all products of a system that has prioritized automobiles over people for decades. But ‘car free’ or ‘car light’ approaches to urban planning are taking hold in cities and neighborhoods around the world. From Amsterdam to Barcelona to Masdar City in the United Arab Emirates, officials are getting serious about redesigning their communities for car-free living. The concept sounds a bit radical. But it doesn’t mean getting rid of cars altogether. It’s about reimagining communities to shift the balance in favor of new transit options. In this episode, Andrei and Tiffany explore what transportation in the U.S. would look like if most of us didn't have to reach for our car keys every day.Guests:Ellen Dunham-Jones, director of the urban design program at Georgia TechCornelia Dinca, founder of Sustainable AmsterdamPeter Norton, associate professor of history at the University of VirginiaShyam Kannan, Mid-Atlantic transit lead at HDRTransit expert Jerome Horne
11/1/2022
32:04
Transit that works for everyone
We’ve been sold on the idea that a car is the ultimate freedom. But that’s only true for people who can afford it. A system that relies on owning a personal car is not a system that provides freedom to everyone – it’s a system that disproportionately penalizes people of color, people with limited income, or people with disabilities.So how do we build an affordable, reliable transit system that works for everyone?In this episode, Andrei and Tiffany dig into the many ways we can incorporate equity into our transportation planning. They’ll cover a wide range of angles: land use, housing, transit choice, and anti-displacement. Guests:Charles Brown, founder and CEO of Equitable CitiesShyam Kannan, Mid-Atlantic transit lead at HDRChad Ballentine, VP of demand response and innovative mobility at Capital MetroTransit expert Jerome HorneListen to ModeShift on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
10/25/2022
33:08
A paradigm shift in tech adoption
Rapid deployment of new technologies have given consumers more mobility options – but have also caused conflicts with regulators and local planners. But that paradigm is shifting. Conflict is turning into collaboration. TransitTech companies are now working more closely with cities and transit agencies in order to make better use of new mobility models.Collaboration is at the core of TransitTech. The TransitTech sector alone could represent $450 billion in investment opportunities to improve or overhaul public transportation systems. Under this emerging framework, what are the technology areas that offer the most promise?In this episode, Andrei and Tiffany unpack how TransitTech is reshaping the way transportation agencies plan and adapt – and what it means for riders and the future of mobility in America.Guests:Angela Wynes, transit manager for High Point, North Carolina Shyam Kannan, Mid-Atlantic transit lead at HDRGabe Klein, partner at Cityfi.Aaron Bielenberg, partner at McKinsey & CompanyListen to ModeShift on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
10/18/2022
35:35
A new era for rural transit
Rural transit needs help. According to analysis from the National Transit Database, 87 percent of the least-productive bus networks are located in rural counties with populations lower than 50,000 residents. These “transit deserts” in rural areas have major social, economic, and health consequences. How can technology and better planning solve the problem?In this episode, Andrei and Tiffany explore the rural transit divide. Across the country, small towns and cities are coming up with new solutions to old mobility problems – making rural transit smarter, more accessible, and more affordable.Guests: Valdosta, Georgia Mayor Scott MathesonScott Bogren, executive director at Community Transportation for AmericaCaroline Rodriguez, executive director of High Valley TransitListen to ModeShift on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
10/11/2022
32:13
The politics of reshaping transit
Breaking our car dependence and reinvigorating our public transit system is not straightforward. It is a complicated and politically controversial process.But a new generation of political leaders is working to reform how we invest in mobility options at the federal, state, and local levels. In this episode, Andrei and Tiffany explore the longstanding obstacles to improving the quality of our transit systems — and how bold leaders are pushing the envelope to improve mobility for Americans.Guests:Boston Mayor Michelle WuMassachusetts Congressman Jake AuchinclossYonah Freemark, research director at the Urban Institute’s Land Use LabBeth Osborne, director of Transportation for AmericaListen to ModeShift on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
