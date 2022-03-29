We interview American diplomats, capturing the sacrifice, leadership, humor, heroism, wisdom, and lessons of modern American diplomacy. Through historical refle...
Amb. Harry Thomas: Straight Talk on Crisis Management, Career Progression, and the Joys and Challenges of Diplomatic Service
As Director General of the Foreign Service and ambassador to three countries in three different bureaus (Philippines, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe), and having served in DC leadership positions on the 7th floor and White House, Amb. Thomas saw U.S. diplomacy from multiple perspectives. He reflects on crisis management, leadership, and career progression. He talks about the blatant discrimination he encountered early in Peru and later in Zimbabwe, his adventures in rural Nigeria, and his time working for Sec. Rice and moments with Pres. Bush after 9/11 – all the while he conveys a sense of humor, dedication and determination. His thoughts on diversity and internal management are unvarnished, and his love for the Foreign Service is on full display.
8/10/2022
45:08
Amb. Liliana Ayalde reflects on mentorship, interagency collaboration, and how to improve the U.S. position in the Western Hemisphere
Liliana Ayalde reflects on a long and accomplished career in assistance, public health, and diplomacy. Beginning with her first posting with USAID in Bangladesh, Amb. Ayalde traces lessons learned and her abiding contributions to international development and diplomacy in the U.S. Foreign Service. She bounces back from serious medical leave; she gets help from allies like Amb. Roberta Jacobson; and she confronts tension relations following the Snowden disclosures. Amb. Ayalde speaks to the importance of mentorship, identifying leadership talents, and personal flexibility when it comes to seizing opportunities, as well as collaborating with other agencies. When facing challenges in her ambassadorial and State Department roles, Amb. Ayalde was able to utilize the lessons she learned in USAID to cultivate excellence in her work, inspiring younger officers along the way.
6/22/2022
39:28
Three filmmakers talk about three outstanding African-American ambassadors – Edward Dudley, Terence Todman, and Carl Rowan
Leola Calzolai-Stewart, Rachell Shapiro, Kiley Kraskouskas talk about the careers of three outstanding African-American diplomats – ambassadors Edward Dudley, Terence Todman, and Carl Rowan – as well all that was involved in bringing the story of these pioneers to life in “The American Diplomat” on PBS. The discussion covers the history of African-Americans in the Foreign Service from Reconstruction to the modern day, as well as the barriers they faced in a State Department that initially confined them to just a few posts in predominantly black countries, maintaining racial inequality from office culture to the lunchroom. Listen and hear about how America’s inequality affected Cold War rhetoric, the efforts of these trailblazing diplomats to create opportunity at home and abroad, the progress that has been made, and the work still to be done, as well as insights on resilience and breaking barriers in the present day.
5/25/2022
39:59
Amb. Ryan Crocker looks to the future, analyzes U.S. experience in conflict zones, and shares his thoughts on diversity, mental health, and work-life balance
Six-time U.S. Amb. Ryan Crocker (Career Ambassador and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient) looks back on his experience working with the military in some of toughest assignments and most fraught conflict zones ever. He also looks to the future and analyzes the nature of expeditionary diplomacy, the current state of geopolitics and the international system, and shares his thoughts on how the Foreign Service might evolve through generational change, namely by talking about diversity, mental health, and work-life balance. **Brought to you as part of an Una Chapman Cox Foundation project on American diplomacy and the Foreign Service.
5/18/2022
50:59
Amb. Deb Malac on Leading, Constantly Improving, Serving in Africa, Fighting for Rights, and Tackling Public Health Crises
She has fought Ebola in Liberia, sexism in the State Department, and the closing of political space in Uganda. U.S. Ambassador Deborah Malac talks about problem-solving, leadership, multi-functionality and clarity. She begins with her serendipitous entry into the Foreign Service that morphed into an incredible career in Africa and global health. Speaking from a diversity of experiences, Malac discusses the qualities required of a globe-trotting FSO, the rewards and challenges associated with the job, how you know when it's time for the next challenge, and knowing oneself.
We interview American diplomats, capturing the sacrifice, leadership, humor, heroism, wisdom, and lessons of modern American diplomacy. Through historical reflections and personal anecdotes, guests explain foreign policy and tradecraft, or what they were trying to accomplish and how. Episodes include conversations with America’s diplomatic legends -- including Thomas Pickering, John Negroponte, Bill Burns, Maura Harty, Beth Jones and Kristie Kenney -- as well as rising leaders and foreign policy experts from diverse backgrounds. **Some interviews will be cited in the forthcoming book Modern American Diplomacy: A Field Guide to Success in The Foreign Service. And some episodes, as marked, were brought to you as part of an Una Chapman Cox Foundation project on American Diplomacy and the Foreign Service. The Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training (ADST) manages the podcast, which was begun by FSO Jeremy Beer**