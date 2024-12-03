Envisioning Tomorrow: The Power of Futures Thinking with Ruth Wylie
In this engaging conversation, Sean, Andrew, and Ruth explore the themes of visualization, futures thinking, and the importance of agency in shaping personal and collective futures. They discuss the challenges individuals face in visualizing concepts and the role of lived experiences in imagining future scenarios. The conversation also gets into the significance of introducing futures thinking in education, particularly for young people, to foster resilience and empower them to shape their own futures. In this conversation, the speakers discuss the evolving role of educators, emphasizing the need for futures thinking in classrooms. They explore the importance of empathy and social responsibility, the shift from dystopian narratives to hopeful futures, and the impact of individual actions on creating a better world. The discussion also touches on the Goldilocks principle in futures thinking and how life experiences shape our ability to envision the future. Ultimately, they argue for a transformative approach to education that fosters imagination and prepares students for an uncertain future. Links: ASU's Center for Science and Imagination Chapters00:00 Introduction and Setting the Stage02:01 The Challenge of Visualization09:55 Imagining Futures: The Role of Experience15:01 Futures Thinking in Education20:49 The Importance of Agency in Shaping Futures22:22 The Evolving Role of Teachers in STEM Education24:01 Understanding Futures Thinking26:30 Navigating Uncertainty in Education28:05 Empathy and Social Responsibility in Futures Thinking30:00 Shifting Perspectives: From Dystopia to Hope32:44 Building a Better Future: Individual Actions Matter34:10 The Goldilocks Principle in Futures Thinking39:10 The Impact of Life Experience on Future Thinking45:04 Imagination in Education: Breaking Free from Constraints46:38 The Evolution of Education vs. Industry48:59 Infusing Futures Thinking into Education49:59 Parental Perspectives on Education53:46 The Importance of Open-Ended Questions56:39 Becoming Citizen Futurists01:00:42 Who Owns the Future?01:08:30 Closing Thoughts and Future Engagement
-----Modem Futura is a production of the Future of Being Human initiative at Arizona State University. Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows. To learn more about the Future of Being Human initiative and all of our other projects visit - https://futureofbeinghuman.asu.eduHost Bios:Sean M. Leahy, PhD - ASU BioSean is an an internationally recognized technologist, futurist, and educator innovating humanistic approaches to emerging technology through a Futures Studies approach. He is a Foresight Catalyst for the Future of Being Human Initiative and Research Scientist for the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and Senior Global Futures Scholar with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.Andrew Maynard, PhD - ASU BioAndrew is a scientist, author, thought leader, and Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society. He is the founder of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, Director of the ASU Risk Innovation Nexus, and was previously Associate Dean in the ASU College of Global Futures.-----
--------
1:10:10
Can AI Reason Like Humans?
Sean and Andrew explore the challenges and limitations of AI reasoning, especially in large language models (LLMs). They discuss recent Apple research questioning LLMs' true reasoning abilities, emphasizing that these models rely heavily on pattern recognition rather than genuine understanding. Their conversation addresses the hype around AI, its inherent fragility, and the importance of fostering AI literacy to avoid misplaced trust. They examine AI's potential as a writing partner, the critical need for accuracy in sensitive areas like healthcare and education, and the ethical implications of AI's role in digital communication, advocating for a nuanced, responsible approach to AI development.Links: Gary Marcus on AI [Substack]Apple white paper - GSM-Symbolic: Understanding the Limitations of Mathematical Reasoning in Large Language ModelsWhisper in Hospitals [AP]Samsung's Moon Picture ControversyChapters00:00 Introduction to AI Reasoning Challenges04:46 Exploring AI's Limitations in Reasoning12:36 The Fragility of AI Models20:48 The Hype vs. Reality of AI Capabilities25:56 AI Literacy and Trust Issues28:58 Future Directions for AI Development30:48 The Future of AI as a Writing Partner33:39 Trust and Literacy in AI Applications39:13 Critical Applications and the Need for Accuracy43:46 Manipulation in Digital Communication51:50 The Ethics of AI in High-Stakes Interactions
-----Modem Futura is a production of the Future of Being Human initiative at Arizona State University. Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows. To learn more about the Future of Being Human initiative and all of our other projects visit - https://futureofbeinghuman.asu.eduHost Bios:Sean M. Leahy, PhD - ASU BioSean is an an internationally recognized technologist, futurist, and educator innovating humanistic approaches to emerging technology through a Futures Studies approach. He is a Foresight Catalyst for the Future of Being Human Initiative and Research Scientist for the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and Senior Global Futures Scholar with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.Andrew Maynard, PhD - ASU BioAndrew is a scientist, author, thought leader, and Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society. He is the founder of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, Director of the ASU Risk Innovation Nexus, and was previously Associate Dean in the ASU College of Global Futures.-----
--------
1:01:19
Simulation Hypothesis with Rizwan Virk
Are we living a simulation? We get 'real' with the simulation hypothesis, exploring its implications on reality, consciousness, and ethics. The conversation with Riz covers various themes including the nature of simulations, the multiverse, the Mandela effect, quantum physics, and the philosophical and religious implications of living in a simulated reality. The conversation also touches on the ethical considerations surrounding AI and the rights of simulated beings, ultimately questioning the significance of our existence within a potential simulation.Links: Rizwan Virk@rizstanford Chapters00:00 The Allure of Video Games08:45 Introduction to the Simulation Hypothesis10:43 Understanding the Simulation Hypothesis17:39 Philosophical Implications of Simulation24:12 Skepticism and Belief in Simulation32:28 Why Do We Play Games?33:23 Exploring the Simulation Hypothesis36:02 The Multiverse and Alternate Timelines39:52 The Mandela Effect and Memory42:38 Quantum Physics and Simulation Theory53:05 Ethics in a Simulated Reality01:04:51 Religious Perspectives on Simulation Theory
-----Modem Futura is a production of the Future of Being Human initiative at Arizona State University. Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows. To learn more about the Future of Being Human initiative and all of our other projects visit - https://futureofbeinghuman.asu.eduHost Bios:Sean M. Leahy, PhD - ASU BioSean is an an internationally recognized technologist, futurist, and educator innovating humanistic approaches to emerging technology through a Futures Studies approach. He is a Foresight Catalyst for the Future of Being Human Initiative and Research Scientist for the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and Senior Global Futures Scholar with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.Andrew Maynard, PhD - ASU BioAndrew is a scientist, author, thought leader, and Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society. He is the founder of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, Director of the ASU Risk Innovation Nexus, and was previously Associate Dean in the ASU College of Global Futures.-----
--------
1:07:02
Waymo we go! - Navigating the Future of Autonomous Driving
In this conversation, Sean and Andrew explore the future of transportation, particularly focusing on driverless cars and the implications of autonomous vehicles. They discuss the current state of technology, the various levels of automation, and the societal changes that may arise from widespread adoption of self-driving cars. The conversation also touches on personal experiences with Waymo, the challenges of public perception, and the potential benefits for individuals with disabilities. In this conversation, the hosts explore the experience of riding in an autonomous vehicle, specifically a Waymo, discussing its driving behavior, safety features, and the implications of self-driving technology. They touch on the normalization of autonomous driving, the data surrounding safety, and the ethical dilemmas posed by such technology, including the famous trolley problem. The discussion highlights the advancements in autonomous driving while also questioning the responsibilities and societal impacts of these technologies.See the Full Waymo Ride [YouTube] Special Acknowledgment We'd like to acknowledge the partial funding support provided by the US Department of Transportation-sponsored Travel Behavior and Demand National University Transportation Center led by The University of Texas at Austin. The Center, of which Arizona State University is a consortium member, has helped make this podcast episode, and the research we're discussing, possibleChapters00:00 Envisioning the Future of Transportation03:00 The Reality of Driverless Cars11:59 Understanding Levels of Automation23:55 The Road Ahead for Autonomous Vehicles31:13 Navigating Autonomous Driving: A New Experience39:17 The Waymo Experience: First Impressions and Observations50:41 Safety in Autonomous Vehicles: Analyzing the Data59:57 Ethical Dilemmas in Autonomous Driving: The Trolley Problem
-----Modem Futura is a production of the Future of Being Human initiative at Arizona State University. Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows. To learn more about the Future of Being Human initiative and all of our other projects visit - https://futureofbeinghuman.asu.eduHost Bios:Sean M. Leahy, PhD - ASU BioSean is an an internationally recognized technologist, futurist, and educator innovating humanistic approaches to emerging technology through a Futures Studies approach. He is a Foresight Catalyst for the Future of Being Human Initiative and Research Scientist for the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and Senior Global Futures Scholar with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.Andrew Maynard, PhD - ASU BioAndrew is a scientist, author, thought leader, and Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society. He is the founder of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, Director of the ASU Risk Innovation Nexus, and was previously Associate Dean in the ASU College of Global Futures.-----
--------
1:02:41
Can Machines Think?
Hosts Sean and Andrew reflect on the challenges of defining human identity in the context of advancing technology and the responsibilities of society in managing these innovations. In this conversation, our hosts explore the evolving landscape of AI, particularly focusing on OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model. They discuss the ethical implications of AI development, the ecological impact of technological changes, and the societal responsibilities that come with innovation. The conversation emphasizes the need for transparency, public engagement, and a balanced approach to harnessing technology for the greater good, while also addressing the potential risks and unintended consequences of unchecked advancements. Chapters00:00 The Origins of AI: Turing's Question10:01 The Nature of Thought: Machines vs. Humans20:10 The Ethical Implications of AI Development28:10 The Future of Consciousness and Identity29:02 The Superhero Archetype and Change30:54 The Evolution of OpenAI32:19 Ethics and Responsibility in AI Development35:38 Technological Trade-offs and Ecological Changes38:56 The Mythic Status of Technology41:43 Trusting For-Profit Entities with AI43:41 Reclaiming Research for Public Good46:28 Balancing Innovation and Ethical Oversight49:40 The Role of Society in AI Development
-----Modem Futura is a production of the Future of Being Human initiative at Arizona State University. Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows. To learn more about the Future of Being Human initiative and all of our other projects visit - https://futureofbeinghuman.asu.eduHost Bios:Sean M. Leahy, PhD - ASU BioSean is an an internationally recognized technologist, futurist, and educator innovating humanistic approaches to emerging technology through a Futures Studies approach. He is a Foresight Catalyst for the Future of Being Human Initiative and Research Scientist for the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and Senior Global Futures Scholar with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.Andrew Maynard, PhD - ASU BioAndrew is a scientist, author, thought leader, and Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society. He is the founder of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, Director of the ASU Risk Innovation Nexus, and was previously Associate Dean in the ASU College of Global Futures.-----
How are emerging technologies shaping the future, and what does this mean for us all in the present? Join Sean Leahy and Andrew Maynard each week as they explore the technologies, trends and breakthroughs that are impacting our lives and redefining what it means to be human in a rapidly evolving world.
Modem Futura provides a unique glimpse into futures where technology, society, and humanity converge. Join us as we explore the emerging technologies and trends shaping tomorrow—from AI ethics and the future of work to digital transformation and how cultural myths influence innovation. Each episode dives into the possible, probable, and preferred futures, unpacking the narratives that drive human progress. Discover how technology impacts our lives and redefine what it means to be human in a rapidly evolving world. Join us each week for thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and stories that shape our collective future. Subscribe now!