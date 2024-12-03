Envisioning Tomorrow: The Power of Futures Thinking with Ruth Wylie

In this engaging conversation, Sean, Andrew, and Ruth explore the themes of visualization, futures thinking, and the importance of agency in shaping personal and collective futures. They discuss the challenges individuals face in visualizing concepts and the role of lived experiences in imagining future scenarios. The conversation also gets into the significance of introducing futures thinking in education, particularly for young people, to foster resilience and empower them to shape their own futures. In this conversation, the speakers discuss the evolving role of educators, emphasizing the need for futures thinking in classrooms. They explore the importance of empathy and social responsibility, the shift from dystopian narratives to hopeful futures, and the impact of individual actions on creating a better world. The discussion also touches on the Goldilocks principle in futures thinking and how life experiences shape our ability to envision the future. Ultimately, they argue for a transformative approach to education that fosters imagination and prepares students for an uncertain future. Links: ASU's Center for Science and Imagination Chapters00:00 Introduction and Setting the Stage02:01 The Challenge of Visualization09:55 Imagining Futures: The Role of Experience15:01 Futures Thinking in Education20:49 The Importance of Agency in Shaping Futures22:22 The Evolving Role of Teachers in STEM Education24:01 Understanding Futures Thinking26:30 Navigating Uncertainty in Education28:05 Empathy and Social Responsibility in Futures Thinking30:00 Shifting Perspectives: From Dystopia to Hope32:44 Building a Better Future: Individual Actions Matter34:10 The Goldilocks Principle in Futures Thinking39:10 The Impact of Life Experience on Future Thinking45:04 Imagination in Education: Breaking Free from Constraints46:38 The Evolution of Education vs. Industry48:59 Infusing Futures Thinking into Education49:59 Parental Perspectives on Education53:46 The Importance of Open-Ended Questions56:39 Becoming Citizen Futurists01:00:42 Who Owns the Future?01:08:30 Closing Thoughts and Future Engagement

Host Bios:Sean M. Leahy, PhD - ASU BioSean is an an internationally recognized technologist, futurist, and educator innovating humanistic approaches to emerging technology through a Futures Studies approach. He is a Foresight Catalyst for the Future of Being Human Initiative and Research Scientist for the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and Senior Global Futures Scholar with the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.Andrew Maynard, PhD - ASU BioAndrew is a scientist, author, thought leader, and Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society. He is the founder of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, Director of the ASU Risk Innovation Nexus, and was previously Associate Dean in the ASU College of Global Futures.