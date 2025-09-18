MoCo Black Coffee Podcast Episode 3

Frederick Hawkins talks with Cherri Branson and Dr. Troy Boddy, Co-Chairs of the Montgomery County African American Advisory Group.MoCo Black Coffee is a platform for intentional dialogue about the Black/African American community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Hosted by African American Community Liaison, Frederick Hawkins, we bring together visionary community and government leaders, dynamic entrepreneurs and cultural champions to build understanding, awareness and strengthen the community. Each episode is brewed strong with insight, intelligence, and intention, centering the strategies, stories and systems that sustain the Black/African American community.