MoCo Black Coffee Podcast
MoCo Black Coffee Podcast
MoCo Black Coffee Podcast

Frederick Hawkins
Government
MoCo Black Coffee Podcast
  • MoCo Black Coffee Podcast Episode 2 - Youth Voices Part 1
    In this episode of Black Coffee, we’re exploring the theme Youth Voices in the County —what is it, why does it matter, and we’ll hear from several MCPS Summer RISE student interns, and discuss their insights and perspectives.
    15:26
  • MoCo Black Coffee Podcast Episode 3
    Frederick Hawkins talks with Cherri Branson and Dr. Troy Boddy, Co-Chairs of the Montgomery County African American Advisory Group.MoCo Black Coffee is a platform for intentional dialogue about the Black/African American community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Hosted by African American Community Liaison, Frederick Hawkins, we bring together visionary community and government leaders, dynamic entrepreneurs and cultural champions to build understanding, awareness and strengthen the community. Each episode is brewed strong with insight, intelligence, and intention, centering the strategies, stories and systems that sustain the Black/African American community.
    30:34
  • MoCo Black Coffee Podcast Episode 2 - Youth Voices Part 2
    In this episode of Black Coffee, we’re exploring the theme Youth Voices in the County —what is it, why does it matter, and we’ll hear from several MCPS Summer RISE student interns, and discuss their insights and perspectives.
    13:29

About MoCo Black Coffee Podcast

MoCo Black Coffee is a platform for intentional dialogue about the Black/African American community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Hosted by African American Community Liaison, Frederick Hawkins, we bring together visionary community and government leaders, dynamic entrepreneurs and cultural champions to build understanding, awareness and strengthen the community. Each episode is brewed strong with insight, intelligence, and intention, centering the strategies, stories and systems that sustain the Black/African American community.
