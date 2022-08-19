Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SSAC
MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference
The official podcast channel of the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference
  • Swim, Bike, Run, Data: The Next Frontier for Driving Human Performance
    Keira D'Amato - Professional Runner, InsideTracker Endurance Team Ian MacGregor - Co-Founder & CEO, Skratch Labs Dr. Allen Lim - Co-Founder, Skratch Labs Jonathan Levitt (moderator) - Host, For The Long Run Podcast   In the constant search for an edge, athletes, trainers and coaches are increasingly focusing on better data collection and advanced modeling to refine training plans, optimize recovery and perfect race strategy. Endurance athletes across marathons, triathlons, and cycling events push themselves to the limit each and every day to achieve victory. Over the last 20 years, innovative training, nutrition and recovery plans as well as equipment advances have allowed athletes to achieve unbelievable feats. Now, enabled by new biometric and performance tracking devices, data represents the next source for pushing the limits of human achievement. This panel will focus on how data is being leveraged to take human performance to the next level in endurance sports. By seizing the data, who knows what humans will be able to accomplish next?
    10/31/2022
    1:00:18
  • Beyond Expected Goals: Analyzing and Implementing the Next Phase of Soccer Analytics
    Luke Bornn - Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Zelus Analytics Lucy Rushton - General Manager and Head of Technical Recruitment and Analysis, D.C. United Jaeson Rosenfeld - Analytics Advisor, FIFA Raul Pelaez - Co-founder and CEO, ailite Ted Knutson (moderator) - CEO and Co-Founder, StatsBomb   It was a long journey for the soccer analytics community to bring foundational metrics like expected goals to mainstream consciousness and understanding. Soccer fans around the world now expect to see analytical tools such as expected goals on match broadcasts, video games, and online discussions. Soccer analytics has evolved beyond shot- and event-based data as the game's brightest minds seek to quantify value everywhere on the field at all times. Significantly, improved understanding of player aging curves and valuation models has radically shifted recruitment strategies and talent flows, with clubs across Europe and the Americas buying younger and younger. In this new phase, women’s soccer has seen unprecedented levels of investment in television deals, talent, and analytics departments. This panel collects soccer's key thought leaders working in a wide variety of spaces to push the beautiful game's analytics to new frontiers.
    10/31/2022
    1:02:11
  • Keeping the Ball Rolling: The Evolving Fight for DE&I in Sports Presented by Wasserman
    Kat Frederick - CMO, Los Angeles Rams Broderick Hicks - VP, Brands, Wasserman Nicole Jeter West - CEO, Underdog Venture Team Allison Feaster - VP of Player Development & Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics Candace Sautman (moderator) - Senior Director of Strategy, Laundry Service   Real-world issues in sports and business have always been intertwined. In sports, these challenges are very visible, and even more so since Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the National Anthem in 2016. Schools, workplaces, and communities have been grappling with issues around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for years, and while not as publicly visible, the challenges are just as big. What is next in sports, business and culture to evolve a more equitable and accurate depiction of gender, race, and sexuality across sports and business? Progress must be made. On Wall Street, public boards must have female representation. In the NFL, the Rooney Rule hasn’t changed the numbers on Black head coaches. How do we move from the initiatives of today - hosting events, educating, and training on DE&I to truly living DEI - having truly diverse, inclusive, representative organizations and teams on and off the field? It is time to move the chains on DE&I initiatives in sports and this panel will highlight leaders who are the change.
    8/19/2022
    59:26
  • Packing a Punch with Data: How Analytics Have Fueled the UFC
    Duncan French - Vice President of Performance, UFC Performance Institute Deni Batchvarova - Senior Vice President, Strategy, UFC Forrest Griffin - Vice President of Athlete Development, UFC Performance Institute Matt Kenny (moderator) - Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN   Observing the raw energy of a mixed martial arts match, one might assume that analytics don't have a place in the octagon. 10 years ago that might have been the case, but the UFC has revolutionized the use of analytics in the sport through their pioneering Performance Institutes. Bringing together a global pool of athletes, these facilities have devised new methods to create data where there was none before and deliver impact during development, training, and the matches themselves. This panel brings together UFC executive, performance scientist, and athlete perspectives to dissect how far the space has come and what the next opportunities are to deploy technology and analytics for knockout results.
    8/19/2022
    56:50
  • From NBA 75 to Basketball 100: The Future of the Game
    Sue Bird - Point Guard, Seattle Storm Mike Zarren - Assistant General Manager, Boston Celtics JJ Redick - 15 year NBA Veteran and Co-founder of ThreeFourTwo Productions Daryl Morey - President of Basketball Operations, Philadelphia 76ers Tom Haberstroh (moderator) - Analyst / Reporter, Meadowlark Media     This year marks the NBA's 75th anniversary. In the last three-quarters of a century, the game has evolved in such a way that even James Naismith might not recognize it. While there have been some massive overhauls – from the merger of the ABA and NBA in 1976 to the introduction of the three-point line in 1979 – the NBA product has changed each year, most recently with the play-in game playoff format. It is inevitable that the game will continue to change. But how? Is the 4 point line a realistic next step? Will teams have a spot for traditional centers? Will we continue to see the rise of international superstars like Luka and Giannis? Will the WNBA continue to grow at a historic pace? What will the competitive advantage of the next dynasty be? Will the mid-range shot be extinct? Join our panel of expert basketball minds as they opine on the future of the game.
    8/19/2022
    58:51

About SSAC

The official podcast channel of the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference
