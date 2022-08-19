Keeping the Ball Rolling: The Evolving Fight for DE&I in Sports Presented by Wasserman

Kat Frederick - CMO, Los Angeles Rams Broderick Hicks - VP, Brands, Wasserman Nicole Jeter West - CEO, Underdog Venture Team Allison Feaster - VP of Player Development & Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics Candace Sautman (moderator) - Senior Director of Strategy, Laundry Service Real-world issues in sports and business have always been intertwined. In sports, these challenges are very visible, and even more so since Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the National Anthem in 2016. Schools, workplaces, and communities have been grappling with issues around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for years, and while not as publicly visible, the challenges are just as big. What is next in sports, business and culture to evolve a more equitable and accurate depiction of gender, race, and sexuality across sports and business? Progress must be made. On Wall Street, public boards must have female representation. In the NFL, the Rooney Rule hasn’t changed the numbers on Black head coaches. How do we move from the initiatives of today - hosting events, educating, and training on DE&I to truly living DEI - having truly diverse, inclusive, representative organizations and teams on and off the field? It is time to move the chains on DE&I initiatives in sports and this panel will highlight leaders who are the change.