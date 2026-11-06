Mistletoe Murders (Membership Edition)

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
7 episodes
- A firm non-believer in ghosts, Emily is determined to unlock the mystery of who really committed the grisly public murder. In doing so, she inadvertently reopens old town wounds, which in turn threaten to reveal the ghosts of her own past.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It’s New Year’s Eve, and Emily and Sam are on their first official date at a local mansion, recently renovated into a haunted house-themed tourist attraction. The celebration ends in mayhem when at the stroke of midnight their host is stabbed to death. The primary suspect: the ghost of the Mayor who was famously murdered in the same spot decades earlier.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Having convinced Sam that this accidental death case should, in fact, be treated as a murder investigation, Emily finds herself caught between two families connected to the troubled victim – two teenage girls who loved him, and their ambitious mothers who thoroughly despised everything he represented.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- When the local bad-boy and teen heart-throb is found frozen in the river ice during a festive family skating event, police are quick to write it off as an accident. But Emily has reason to believe that there is much more to the young man’s death than everyone assumes.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Emily’s close friend, June, the town veterinarian, is arrested in connection with the "poison cookie murder". With time running out to prove June’s innocence, and her own reputation on the line, Emily is forced to take a risk that could expose her secret past to everyone in town.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Mistletoe Murders (Membership Edition)
When Emily Lane isn’t busy running her charming Christmas-themed store, ''Under the Mistletoe,'' located in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove, she finds herself compelled to investigate not so quaint local murders. On the surface, Emily is a perfectly lovely, good-natured puzzle-solver and mystery lover. But she is hiding a secret past from everyone in town. And when Emily begins her personal investigations, Detective-Constable Sam Wilner, a smart and attractive local cop – with a crush on Emily that is not completely unrequited – begins to wonder if there’s more to Emily than meets the eye.Podcast website
Listen to Mistletoe Murders (Membership Edition), Full Body Chills and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Mistletoe Murders (Membership Edition)
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.