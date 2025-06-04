Powered by RND
Why Not #DoBoth with Kellie Sbrocchi
  • 123. Risks & Rewards When You #DoBoth: Passions, Perceptions, MISS USA lessons, & My Promotion Delay [REBRAND & S6 PREMIERE!!]
    After a year away from the mic, I’m back—and reintroducing my newly rebranded show with the premiere of Season 6. Welcome to “Why Not: #DoBoth.” I’ve listened to you all, and I’m leaning into this brand because it reflects my life, my journey, and the questions I get asked the most across social media and in real life. This show is for anyone navigating the tension between ambition and responsibility, dreams and demands.In this premiere episode, I open up about the past year of my life: the highs, the heartbreaks, and everything in between. I reflect on competing in Miss Illinois USA, share truths about my experience with Miss California USA, and speak candidly about what it really means to do both. I talk about the risks, the realities, and the emotional toll of trying to live a life of purpose and passion—while also honoring commitments and facing challenges like a delayed promotion to Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, something completely outside my control. I also open up about my battle with depression, and what it’s looked like to keep showing up through it all.Joining me is my best friend, therapist, and portrait photographer, Sam Hardy, who co-hosts this episode and shares his perspective as someone who’s walked through these moments with me.This isn’t just a new season—it’s a new chapter. If you’ve ever felt torn between what you have to do and what you want to do, if you’ve ever asked yourself how to keep going when the world says "pick one"—this one’s for you.Enjoyed this episode? Check out kelliesbrocchi.com and follow me on IG at @kellie.sbrocchi! Loved the show @doboth.podcast? Leave a review and let me know what you learned—I'd love to hear from you! #DoBothShow Notes~Book with Sam Hardy Portraits (Shoot with Sam!)Therapy Links: Sam Hardy's Therapy Bio with the Chicago Center for Relationship Counseling Dr. Alexandra Solomon’s Home Page
    1:38:07
  • 122. MISS ILLINOIS USA 2024: Prep, Proud Moments, & How I #DoBoth (Special Episode!! Ft. Guest-Host Jackie Barnum)
    IT'S HERE! I leave for MISS IL USA in just under 48 hours & I'm celebrating with a pre-pageant podcast. I asked my Instagram audience what questions they had about MISS IL USA: You asked, I answered! In this episode, I have guest-host & best friend, Jackie Barnum, to dig into what my journey has been liked as I prepped for my very last state competition for Miss USA. It has been 8 years since I entered my first state competition at MISS OHIO USA 2017, it's been 4.5 years since I placed runner-up at MISS CA USA 2020, & 9 months since the Miss Universe organization changed its rules, allowing married women & women of all ages to compete. Clearly, this has been a long journey but also one of the greatest and life-altering experiences for me. In this episode, Jackie & I dive into my journey leading up to MISS IL USA. What am I most nervous about? How did I find my coaches? How did I get approval from the Navy to compete? What was that process like? I tell ALL! Thank you ALL so much for the love & support as I head into competition and for sending so many good vibes my way! Regardless of the outcome, I'm so grateful for this experience and the change to compete again, WHAT A DREAM! Want to watch the competitive LIVE this weekend? Find details here: https://pageantvision.com/ Vote People's Choice here: https://www.missillinoisusa.com/vote
    54:43
  • 121. Stay Safe Online! Balancing Miss Maryland & Cyber Security Responsibilities (ft. Kennedy Taylor)
    Sharing too much personal information online can make you vulnerable to identity theft, cyberbullying, and other forms of online harm. Being cautious about what you share helps safeguard your privacy and security. Social media platforms can unfortunately become breeding grounds for cyberbullying, harassment, and trolling. In this episode, Miss Maryland 2023 Kennedy Taylor discusses why being mindful of your interactions and reporting inappropriate behavior helps create a safer online environment for everyone. Online scams and phishing attempts are prevalent, with scammers trying to steal personal information or money. Practicing caution and skepticism can help you avoid falling victim to such schemes. She also shares her balance between life as a cybersecurity professional and her responsibilities as the reigning Miss Maryland 2023. Kennedy Taylor is a Senior Cybersecurity Consultant for Ernst and Young, where she specializes in Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) for federal clients. She recently attained her Master’s in Cybersecurity Risk Management from Georgetown University and a professional certification in data privacy. Outside of her professional career, Kennedy won the title of Miss Maryland 2023 in June. For the first time in Maryland history, Kennedy brought home two preliminary scholarship awards from Miss America, totaling $6000, and placed in the Top 10. As Miss Maryland, she educates youth on internet safety best practices and advocates for adequate privacy regulations to protect youth through her service initiative, CyberSafe Kids. This year, Kennedy started a podcast called “Ladies Lead,” where she inspires & empowers women to break barriers. 
    36:43
  • 120. Stop Waiting & Create your Own Path! (ft. Cosmopolitan Fashion Editor Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien)
    Creating your own path is essential because it allows you to honor your unique strengths, passions, and aspirations. When you compare yourself to others, you risk losing sight of your individuality and potential. Embracing your own journey fosters authenticity, resilience, and personal growth, leading to fulfillment and success defined on your own terms. In this episode, Tarah Lynn explains how she created her own life as a self-made author, why applying as the Fashion editor to Cosmopolitan changed her life, and how pageantry has made her into a confident, more empowered woman. Writing, fashion, & pageantry have worked together to create a more fearless, confident reality for her. Fashion has the remarkable ability to exude confidence by serving as a powerful form of self-expression. Tarah dives into her biggest tips as well as how you can get started as you build your dreams into reality. Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien is a 3x published author with books sold at major retailers worldwide, the fashion editor at Cosmopolitan magazine, entrepreneur, and founder of “Adorned in Armor™—a faith-based initiative that equips young women with the power they need to conquer at life. The author of “Claim Your Crown,” “Love Letters from the King,” and “She Reigns,” Tarah-Lynn is an expert at igniting confidence in others to take heart, embrace royal worth, and dream big in unconventional spaces. As a love-driven and multi-hyphenated millennial, she demonstrates how to live purposefully and is boldly vulnerable with her journey—which you’ll soon see!Tarah-Lynn’s educational portfolio includes graduating summa cum laude with her BA in Communications from Rider University and earning her master’s degree from Syracuse University in Journalism Innovation. The Haitian-American beauty queen speaks on a myriad of topics at confidence-building, faith-based, educational, and career-oriented events. A firm advocate for giving back, Tarah-Lynn provides mentorship and guidance for girls and is an ambassador with Youth with a Mission Cap-Haiti. Catch our queen traveling the world, sharing fabulous looks and hope-filled words, cracking jokes with family until her cheeks hurt, and building her empire with a legacy of love.Love Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien? Connect with her on Instagram at @iamtarahlynn.
    42:11
  • 119. How to Apply & Achieve a Holistic Fitness Lifestyle (ft. CC Rinehart)
    Holistic practices often focus on preventive health care rather than just treating symptoms. By adopting habits such as nutritious eating, regular exercise, stress management, and mindfulness, individuals can proactively maintain their health and vitality. Holistic living recognizes the intricate connection between the mind and body. Practices like yoga, meditation, and mindfulness cultivate awareness of this connection, leading to greater self-awareness, emotional resilience, and overall wellness. CC’s commitment to ongoing education and research keeps her at the forefront of the industry, continually refining her methods to meet the evolving needs of her athletes. To learn more about CC or book a coaching session with her follow her on Instgram CC Rinehart (@cclagree_ )! Love this episode? Follow https://www.instagram.com/missunderstood.podcast/ & https://www.instagram.com/kellie.sbrocchi/ on Instagram for episode updates & more. Special thank you to USEHATCH.FM for producing this episode.
About Why Not #DoBoth with Kellie Sbrocchi

Welcome to Why Not #DoBoth—the podcast where we challenge the status quo, shatter stereotypes, and crush the belief that you can’t pursue your biggest dreams while balancing life’s demands. Each episode brings you empowered guests who share their tips, tricks, and personal stories of navigating ambition, overcoming challenges, and doing both. From balancing careers and passions to redefining success and breaking societal norms, we’re here to inspire you to take charge of your journey. Let’s celebrate the messy, embrace the wins, and figure it out together. Why not #DoBoth?
