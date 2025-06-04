Why Not #DoBoth with Kellie Sbrocchi

120. Stop Waiting & Create your Own Path! (ft. Cosmopolitan Fashion Editor Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien)
Creating your own path is essential because it allows you to honor your unique strengths, passions, and aspirations. When you compare yourself to others, you risk losing sight of your individuality and potential. Embracing your own journey fosters authenticity, resilience, and personal growth, leading to fulfillment and success defined on your own terms.
In this episode, Tarah Lynn explains how she created her own life as a self-made author, why applying as the Fashion editor to Cosmopolitan changed her life, and how pageantry has made her into a confident, more empowered woman. Writing, fashion, & pageantry have worked together to create a more fearless, confident reality for her. Fashion has the remarkable ability to exude confidence by serving as a powerful form of self-expression. Tarah dives into her biggest tips as well as how you can get started as you build your dreams into reality.
Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien is a 3x published author with books sold at major retailers worldwide, the fashion editor at Cosmopolitan magazine, entrepreneur, and founder of “Adorned in Armor™—a faith-based initiative that equips young women with the power they need to conquer at life. The author of “Claim Your Crown,” “Love Letters from the King,” and “She Reigns,” Tarah-Lynn is an expert at igniting confidence in others to take heart, embrace royal worth, and dream big in unconventional spaces. As a love-driven and multi-hyphenated millennial, she demonstrates how to live purposefully and is boldly vulnerable with her journey—which you’ll soon see!Tarah-Lynn’s educational portfolio includes graduating summa cum laude with her BA in Communications from Rider University and earning her master’s degree from Syracuse University in Journalism Innovation. The Haitian-American beauty queen speaks on a myriad of topics at confidence-building, faith-based, educational, and career-oriented events. A firm advocate for giving back, Tarah-Lynn provides mentorship and guidance for girls and is an ambassador with Youth with a Mission Cap-Haiti. Catch our queen traveling the world, sharing fabulous looks and hope-filled words, cracking jokes with family until her cheeks hurt, and building her empire with a legacy of love.Love Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien? Connect with her on Instagram at @iamtarahlynn.