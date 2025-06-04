Why Not #DoBoth with Kellie Sbrocchi

123. Risks & Rewards When You #DoBoth: Passions, Perceptions, MISS USA lessons, & My Promotion Delay [REBRAND & S6 PREMIERE!!]

After a year away from the mic, I’m back—and reintroducing my newly rebranded show with the premiere of Season 6. Welcome to “Why Not: #DoBoth.” I’ve listened to you all, and I’m leaning into this brand because it reflects my life, my journey, and the questions I get asked the most across social media and in real life. This show is for anyone navigating the tension between ambition and responsibility, dreams and demands.In this premiere episode, I open up about the past year of my life: the highs, the heartbreaks, and everything in between. I reflect on competing in Miss Illinois USA, share truths about my experience with Miss California USA, and speak candidly about what it really means to do both. I talk about the risks, the realities, and the emotional toll of trying to live a life of purpose and passion—while also honoring commitments and facing challenges like a delayed promotion to Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, something completely outside my control. I also open up about my battle with depression, and what it’s looked like to keep showing up through it all.Joining me is my best friend, therapist, and portrait photographer, Sam Hardy, who co-hosts this episode and shares his perspective as someone who’s walked through these moments with me.This isn’t just a new season—it’s a new chapter. If you’ve ever felt torn between what you have to do and what you want to do, if you’ve ever asked yourself how to keep going when the world says "pick one"—this one’s for you.Enjoyed this episode? Check out kelliesbrocchi.com and follow me on IG at @kellie.sbrocchi! Loved the show @doboth.podcast? Leave a review and let me know what you learned—I'd love to hear from you! #DoBothShow Notes~Book with Sam Hardy Portraits (Shoot with Sam!)Therapy Links: Sam Hardy's Therapy Bio with the Chicago Center for Relationship Counseling Dr. Alexandra Solomon’s Home Page