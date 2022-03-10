An all-new investigative podcast hosted by world-renowned literary critic and publishing insider Bethanne Patrick. Across its eight-episode debut season, Missin...
Missing Pages Unabridged: Constance Grady on How the Book World Works
To get a better sense of the book world Caroline Calloway found herself in, we talked to Constance Grady, a senior correspondent and culture critic for Vox, who covers film, TV, and of course, book publishing. In this bonus episode, previously only available in our premium feed on Apple Podcasts, "Missing Pages Unabridged," Constance shares her wisdom about books, the publishing industry, and how she wound up writing the most-referenced explainer there is on Caroline Calloway.
5/1/2023
24:24
Missing Pages Unabridged: The Full Kaavya Viswanathan Interview
In Kaavya Viswanathan: The Full Package, we looked back into "How Opal Mehta Got Kissed, Got Wild, and Got a Life," and the plagiarism scandal that brought everything down. As we unearthed new details about the fiasco, we thought it was important to talk to Viswanathan herself to find out what really happened. In this extended interview, previously only available in our premium feed on Apple Podcasts, "Missing Pages Unabridged," and Viswanathan's first about the YA novel in 15 years, we talk about everything from her experience on the Today Show, what it was like writing for a book packager, and what she's been up to in the years since. If you haven't listened to Kaavya Viswanathan: The Full Package yet, we recommend you listen to that first.
4/3/2023
42:47
Greg Mortenson: Cups Half-Full
He enlightened millions with his writings and built dozens of schools in the Middle East. But despite his praiseworthy deeds, author-philanthropist Greg Mortenson suffered an immense fall from grace. Was Greg Mortenson, author of Three Cups of Tea, a manipulative scammer or an idealist in over his head? Bethanne delves into a story of good intentions and very bad bookkeeping.
10/3/2022
57:53
Dreams vs. Reality
In writers’ dreams, every published author is a millionaire, every title sells at auction, every editor is brilliant and attentive, and every book hits the bestseller list. Alas, writers’ dreams and the publishing industry’s reality don’t always mesh. Bethanne breaks down the lifespan of a book and the overworked and underpaid workers who make the industry (barely) run.
9/26/2022
47:58
Anna March: Inventing Anna
Bethanne doesn’t just talk about scandals after the fact: Sometimes she’s embroiled in them as they happen. In this episode, Bethanne spills the tea on the story of “Anna March,” a notorious figure who racked up big bills in the service of literature — and left others to pay them.
An all-new investigative podcast hosted by world-renowned literary critic and publishing insider Bethanne Patrick. Across its eight-episode debut season, Missing Pages uncovers the power struggles, mistaken identities, and unfathomably bad behavior within the secretive world of book publishing. Each episode brings in authors, experts, publishing insiders, and a circus of NYC media elites to tell the real story; unfit for print.
