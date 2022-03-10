Missing Pages Unabridged: The Full Kaavya Viswanathan Interview

In Kaavya Viswanathan: The Full Package, we looked back into "How Opal Mehta Got Kissed, Got Wild, and Got a Life," and the plagiarism scandal that brought everything down. As we unearthed new details about the fiasco, we thought it was important to talk to Viswanathan herself to find out what really happened. In this extended interview, previously only available in our premium feed on Apple Podcasts, "Missing Pages Unabridged," and Viswanathan's first about the YA novel in 15 years, we talk about everything from her experience on the Today Show, what it was like writing for a book packager, and what she's been up to in the years since. If you haven't listened to Kaavya Viswanathan: The Full Package yet, we recommend you listen to that first. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices