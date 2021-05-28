Missing in Alaska is a deep dive into the mysterious disappearance of Congressmen Hale Boggs and Nick Begich, whose plane vanished in Alaska in 1972. Despite th...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Introducing: The Girlfriends
It’s 1995 and Carole Fisher is a high-flying divorcee looking for love in Las Vegas. It’s slim pickings in the medical community she works in. But then Bob comes to town. Bob Bierenbaum is a plastic surgeon who flies planes and speaks several languages. Her mom loves that he’s Jewish - but there’s something off about him. He’s perfect on paper but he’s quick to anger and he never talks about his ex-wife. Who, it turns out, is missing and presumed dead. After Carole and Bob break up she tells her friend Mindy all about Bob’s wife and his bizarre behavior. You see, Mindy dated Bob too, in fact a lot of women in Vegas dated Bob and they all have their own strange stories to tell. Before too long they form a club dedicated to bitching about Bob, eating noodles and figuring out what happened to his wife, Gail. In this riveting nine part series, Carole Fisher uncovers the truth of Gail Katz’s death, the systems that failed her and all the girlfriends that brought her justice. Listen to The Girlfriends on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts. https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-girlfriends-118226591/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/10/2023
2:48
S2 Trailer: Missing on 9/11
A young doctor disappears in New York City on the eve of 9/11. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/26/2021
1:35
12. Prison Vent
A new account of the alleged bombing, via a serial killer. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/28/2021
30:57
Bonus: The First Photos
We locate the first known photos of N1812H. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/28/2021
9:17
11. Tail End
An icy ending seems less likely as new details surface. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Missing in Alaska is a deep dive into the mysterious disappearance of Congressmen Hale Boggs and Nick Begich, whose plane vanished in Alaska in 1972. Despite the largest search in American history, no sign of the men ever surfaced. Officials blamed ice, and a nation consumed with Watergate and Vietnam quickly moved on. Two decades later, a murderer and bomber with mafia ties made a startling claim to the F.B.I.: The plane was bombed. Was he lying? Journalist Jon Walczak, who has investigated the case since 2011, travels from Arizona to the Arctic Circle trying to uncover the truth.