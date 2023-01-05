Former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O'Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall tell tales of missing curfew, break down hockey's biggest stories, and d... More
181. Donkeys, Trainwreck, and the Bedard Lottery
On this week's episode of Missin Curfew, the boys are back with a rundown of all things hockey and more. Coming off Cinco de Mayo, Obs had some fun at the Big Canyon fiesta, while Updogg took in game 2 of the Vegas-Edmonton series from the second row of T-Mobile Arena. With the news about about Gabriel Landeskog's injury dropping shortly before the recording, the fellas each had some feelings to express.The conversation then takes a wild turn as they discuss Trainwreck Woodstock 99', a documentary on Netflix which covers the chaos that ensued during the festival. In the AHL, Obs has a shout for Chase De Leo who won Man of the Year. And they take a trip down memory lane, comparing this year's Team Canada roster in the World Championship to the one Uppy played on in 2009. Curfew Calls features a loyal listener sticking up for the Updogg in one of the most legendary calls to date.Then getting into NHL news, they discuss the recent NHL Draft Lottery with the Chicago Blackhawks getting the #1 pick, Gerard Gallant's firing, and the finalist announcement of some NHL Awards. In addition to going into all 4 second round playoff series', the fellas give out some beers to guys doing some f*cking, and place a few others on the milk carton for their lack of performance. Tune in for another entertaining and informative episode of Missin Curfew, full of predictions, laughs, off-ice antics and more!
5/11/2023
1:09:07
180. MacKenzie Weegar: Year-End Reflections and Off-Season Plans
Join Obie and Updogg for a great conversation with Calgary Flames defenseman and friend of the pod, MacKenzie Weegar! The fellas chat about his year-end bender and escape to the sun after the Flames season ended. Weegsy baby also shares his insights on Calgary's performance down the stretch and his experiences battling against Connor McDavid in the Battle of Alberta. The fellas discuss their favorite moments from Darryl Sutter's tenure as coach, including some classic moments. They also talk about the Flames' offseason moves and what changes they can expect for the upcoming season. Weegsy talks about his impact on Calgary's new barn, and the owner's pitch for naming rights. And with World Championships right around the corner, they hit on Weegsy playing for Team Canada, and what the experience was like for the Updogg. Tune in for all this and more!
5/8/2023
43:42
179. Round 1 Woes and New Cup Favorites
After taking it on the chin in Round 1, Obie and Updogg try to rebound on their predictions for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! After back to back to back wild Game 7's to close out the 1st round, the fellas have a lot to discuss, from the teams moving on to the ones that are now teeing it up! The Oilers are now their new favorites, while the Panthers are now a dark horse in the east that no one wants to run into. Outside of the NHL, Obs admires the big weekend the NFL put on at their draft, and he's got a shoutout for some good 'ol Port Hope boys tearing it up in the OHL playoffs. In Uppy's world, he's riding high after jumping on the Kraken and Devil's bandwagons in round 1. Tune in for another entertaining and informative episode full of hockey talk, gambling insights, off-ice antics, and more!
5/4/2023
1:10:33
178. Rick Tocchet : Canucks, Playoffs, and Gretzky
On today's show former NHL player and coach Rick Tocchet joins us to talk about his transition back to coaching with the Vancouver Canucks. The fellas also gets Tocchet's thoughts on the playoffs, his friendship with Wayne Gretzky, and some fun Gozzer Ranch stories! Tocchet also talks about working for TNT and gives some insight into the Vancouver Canucks offseason. Don't miss this candid conversation with one of the most respected names in the NHL.
5/1/2023
51:26
177. Makar Suspension and Playoff Road Warriors
The Fellas are back in the studio and heated up over the recent news about Cale Makar's suspension from Game 5 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! In 'Uppy's World,' Scottie recaps his recent weekend trip to Seattle to take in the first ever Kraken playoff game inside Climate Pledge Arena, while Obie spent his weekend rubbing elbows with superstars in Vegas at the Garcia vs. Davis fight.With the playoffs well under way, the Milk Carton has plenty of worthy recipients, including someone from Twitter that Uppy has to air out some beef with, and of course, the refs! Following some in depth discussions regarding the state of each Round 1 series, Obs and Updogg hand out some Labatt Blue's to a few fellas that have been out there [email protected] so far in the playoffs! All in all, it's another entertaining and informative episode full of hockey talk, gambling insights, and off-ice antics.
Former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O'Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall tell tales of missing curfew, break down hockey's biggest stories, and do their best to cash-in on the sports betting scene. Always with us, our eye in the sky, and never forgotten, is the other member of the line Jimmy “BROADWAY” Hayes.