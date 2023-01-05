181. Donkeys, Trainwreck, and the Bedard Lottery

On this week's episode of Missin Curfew, the boys are back with a rundown of all things hockey and more. Coming off Cinco de Mayo, Obs had some fun at the Big Canyon fiesta, while Updogg took in game 2 of the Vegas-Edmonton series from the second row of T-Mobile Arena. With the news about about Gabriel Landeskog's injury dropping shortly before the recording, the fellas each had some feelings to express.The conversation then takes a wild turn as they discuss Trainwreck Woodstock 99', a documentary on Netflix which covers the chaos that ensued during the festival. In the AHL, Obs has a shout for Chase De Leo who won Man of the Year. And they take a trip down memory lane, comparing this year's Team Canada roster in the World Championship to the one Uppy played on in 2009. Curfew Calls features a loyal listener sticking up for the Updogg in one of the most legendary calls to date.Then getting into NHL news, they discuss the recent NHL Draft Lottery with the Chicago Blackhawks getting the #1 pick, Gerard Gallant's firing, and the finalist announcement of some NHL Awards. In addition to going into all 4 second round playoff series', the fellas give out some beers to guys doing some f*cking, and place a few others on the milk carton for their lack of performance. Tune in for another entertaining and informative episode of Missin Curfew, full of predictions, laughs, off-ice antics and more!