Mara Tesler Stein, Psy.D., PMH-C

Mara Tesler Stein, Psy.D., PMH-C, is a clinical psychologist and an EMDRIA Approved Consultant and Trainer working in North America and Israel. A child and adolescent psychologist by training, she is the founder and director of The Touchstone Institute for Perinatal Training, where she offers foundational and advanced EMDR trainings that examine the intersections of EMDR and perinatal mental health in depth.

She is the editor of the forthcoming EMDR for Reproductive, Perinatal and Infant Mental Health (Springer, in press) and, with Deborah Davis, Ph.D., the co-author of Parenting Your Premature Baby and Child: The Emotional Journey (Fulcrum, 2004) and Intensive Parenting: Surviving the Journey Through the NICU (Fulcrum, 2013). She has also contributed book chapters on perinatal loss, EMDR treatment, and trauma-focused care for NICU families.

Her perinatal work grew out of her own perinatal journey, which began in 1995 and carried her through infertility, twin pregnancy, prolonged hospital bed rest, the NICU, and years of raising NICU graduates. Her mission is to bridge the gap between child psychotherapy and perinatal-focused psychotherapy, and to bring effective trauma-focused treatment to families.

Her workshops and trainings are listed at www.touchstoneinstitute.org. She can be reached at mara@touchstoneinstitute.org.

Short version (approx. 110 words)

Mara Tesler Stein, Psy.D., PMH-C, is a clinical psychologist and an EMDRIA Approved Consultant and Trainer working in North America and Israel. A child and adolescent psychologist by training, she is the founder and director of The Touchstone Institute for Perinatal Training, where she offers foundational and advanced EMDR trainings at the intersection of EMDR and perinatal mental health.

She is the editor of the forthcoming EMDR for Reproductive, Perinatal and Infant Mental Health (Springer, in press) and, with Deborah Davis, Ph.D., the co-author of Parenting Your Premature Baby and Child (Fulcrum, 2004) and Intensive Parenting (Fulcrum, 2013). Her work bridges child psychotherapy and perinatal-focused psychotherapy, bringing effective trauma-focused treatment to families.

www.touchstoneinstitute.org | mara@touchstoneinstitute.org

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