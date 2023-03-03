Life is a journey full of ups and downs, but the good news is that it becomes more meaningful and joyful when we find balance by consciously exploring the conne... More
Miraval Mindfulness for All
On this episode of Miraval Life In Balance, host Lauren Kennedy is joined by Dr. AlfieeBreland-Noble, a pioneering Psychologist, Scientist, Author, and a Miraval Resorts Brand Marketing DEI Council Collaborator. Together, Dr. Alfiee and Lauren sit down to discuss the power of connection, team-building, mental wellbeing, and of course, self-care. Not to mention, Dr. Alfiee also shares how she plans for the Elevation: Diverse Women’s Wellness Retreats, the benefits of visiting Miraval as a group, and how to bring learnings from Miraval back home with you. This is an episode you do not want to miss, so press play and join us for Miraval Life In Balance.Follow UsTwitter @MiravalResortsFacebook @Miraval ResortsInstagram @MiravalResortsFor more information about Miraval Resorts & Spas please visit: https://www.miravalresorts.com/Discover more about Dr. Alfiee & the AAKOMA Project by visiting: https://www.miravalresorts.com/collaborators/dr-alfieeTo explore more about Group Retreats at Miraval Resorts visit: https://www.miravalresorts.com/groups-retreatsPresented by Miraval Resorts & Spaswww.miravalresorts.com
5/23/2023
39:01
Our fast-paced lives can leave little room for embracing the present moment, but the journey becomes more meaningful when we can consciously explore the connection of mind, body, and spirit. Join host Lauren Kennedy for each episode of Miraval Life In Balance, as she travels to Miraval’s Resorts and Spas to speak to thought leaders about how they personally create balance in their lives. Whether you are new to mindfulness or just looking to refine your practice, discover how to bring the Miraval experience into your home and incorporate balance into your personal wellness journey.Follow UsTwitter @MiravalResortsFacebook @Miraval ResortsInstagram @MiravalResortsPresented by Miraval Resorts & Spaswww.miravalresorts.com
Life is a journey full of ups and downs, but the good news is that it becomes more meaningful and joyful when we find balance by consciously exploring the connection of body, mind, and spirit. In our fast-paced day-to-day lives, how do we find the time to embrace the present moment and make wellness a way of life? In Miraval Life in Balance we will take you on a journey of insight and mindfulness as we travel to Miraval’s Resorts and Spas, speaking to thought leaders about how they personally create balance in their lives. Whether you are new to mindfulness or looking for some tips on refining your current practice, this show will have something for everyone. You will learn insights on how to bring Miraval wellness experiences into your home, understand the impact of human connections, and support your wellbeing journey.