The Dark side of NIMBY

In this episode we are changing our theme, and moving away from Tamales as our context. We are Minos, but we had Started as Luis the Tamales Man. This is our second intro, now with a proper podcast not just a 3 minute ad for a business located in California. In this episode we cover a pretty interesting topic, that of NIMBY. A rallying cry for the last 50 years for those opposed to certain development programs and constructions. We try to be as open about it, but we all have our biases and I do not see NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) as a logical, sustainable ideology. Specially when this opposition risks blocking programs that can help those most in need. Check it out, we invite you to think about this issue. ................ Please not we are just starting Podcasting, so I might be a bit rough with my enunciation and the sound might be a bit too low. Bear with me here!! Thanks Later.