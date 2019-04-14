Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Luis Garcia
Government
  • The Dark side of NIMBY
    In this episode we are changing our theme, and moving away from Tamales as our context. We are Minos, but we had Started as Luis the Tamales Man. This is our second intro, now with a proper podcast not just a 3 minute ad for a business located in California. In this episode we cover a pretty interesting topic, that of NIMBY. A rallying cry for the last 50 years for those opposed to certain development programs and constructions. We try to be as open about it, but we all have our biases and I do not see NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) as a logical, sustainable ideology. Specially when this opposition risks blocking programs that can help those most in need. Check it out, we invite you to think about this issue. ................ Please not we are just starting Podcasting, so I might be a bit rough with my enunciation and the sound might be a bit too low. Bear with me here!! Thanks Later.
    4/15/2019
    12:14
  • Tamales Garcia Ep. 1
    In this short episode we talk about some current events in Solano county. With our business as a theme. This is not an ad, it is a series of podcasts to talk about current events in Solano county that affect our community. As well as a way to get in touch with your our customers. This Podcast series will probably have a different theme, or a series of themes, while serving as a news sources for Tamales Garcia current events.
    4/14/2019
    3:41

Welcome to a New podcast series about the current events of Solano County California, the State and the world. In here we’ll discuss topics about several themes, Such as: gun rights activism vs gun control, the death of the Bill of Rights and how to save it, current events in this county. Gay and atheist activism. All with a bit of satire. My Name is Luis, and this is Minos the Friendly Atheist. Cover art photo provided by Taiana Martinez (Tai's Captures) on Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/@taiscaptures
