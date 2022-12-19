Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Christianity & Liberalism

Christianity & Liberalism

Podcast Christianity & Liberalism
Podcast Christianity & Liberalism

Christianity & Liberalism

Westminster Seminary Press
In 1923, the church in the United States was in a crisis. Modernist theology born in pre-War Europe now gripped a country experiencing vibrant technological and... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • "Reinvention"
    What does it mean to be a human being created in the image of God? In the brave new world of today, that’s a loaded question. Modern culture in the West has affirmed a radical reinvention of the self that was barely imaginable when J. Gresham Machen wrote Christianity & Liberalism in 1923. Not only is LGBTQ ideology inescapable—in schools, books, movies, fashion, sports, even beer and car commercials. It has become a dogma of the mainstream. And yet, as radical as this seems, there are prescient notes throughout Machen’s 100 year old book, words from his time that can help us make sense of our own. Principles that help us to take every thought captive, even in a world that insists on allegiance to being everything we want to be, whenever we want it, on demand. . . Politics. Technology. Identity. Power. Science. Everything seems to be changing. So why not faith? Visit christianityandliberalism.com for more on the book, audiobook, and show. Music: “Line in the Sand (C&L)” by Timothy Brindle Produced by Nobody Special Wrath and Grace Records Music Licensing Codes: NLBIDNZFO0KSQJKB KJNJEKWBCFMJQ9GI
    6/15/2023
    49:55
  • "The Ampersand"
    Arrested Development. In the 1990s, it was a hip hop group. In the early 2000s, it was a sitcom. But it’s a real psychological phenomenon that happens when, due to a variety of causes, a person or institution stops growing and ceases to thrive. And it’s a phrase J. Gresham Machen uses in his book Christianity & Liberalism to describe the consequences of a liberal theology.  In the book, Machen is describing liberals who ridicule Christians for defending a defenseless cause. It’s like defending the belief that the earth is flat, they say, or that miracles happen, or that sins need to be forgiven. What’s the point, says the Liberal. Everyone knows those things are impossible, so why bother defending them?  If that sounds familiar, it’s because we hear similar arguments from within the church today. Many are calling for a reevaluation of biblical views on sexual attraction, the sanctity of life, ethnic diversity, or even what it means to be a man or a woman. Although the topics have changed, the motivation for liberalism today isn’t all that different from that scathing critique of the church Machen confronted 100 years ago. Back then, the American church tried to compromise essential tenets of orthodox Christianity in order “to make it work.” And, as Machen predicted, it resulted in arrested development. In the years after Machen’s book, liberal protestant mainline liberal churches folded, thousands made a shipwreck of their faith, denominations split, and scores of ministries succumbed to the trajectory of theological compromise and, ultimately, to decline into the outward appearance of faithfulness—beautiful buildings and good deeds on the outside, but without a genuine saving faith in Jesus within. So, what should we do?  Visit christianityandliberalism.com for more on the book, audiobook, and show. Music: “Line in the Sand (C&L)” by Timothy Brindle Produced by Nobody Special Wrath and Grace Records Music Licensing Codes: G1HX88SIQCSCHHVQ RAHXBDKANRLMHSBS
    6/8/2023
    1:06:57
  • Christianity & Liberalism Trailer
    In 1923, the church in the United States was in a crisis. Modernist theology born in pre-War Europe now gripped a country experiencing vibrant technological and societal change. America in the “Roaring Twenties” was booming. Fashion was changing. Music was faster, louder. Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin were astonishing moviegoers with impossible stunts. The cities were electric. Industry was booming. The country was three years into a progressive prohibition of hard liquor. For the first time, a person could fly non-stop from New York to Seattle. President Harding was the first president to be elected by women who’d won the right to vote. Even so, much of the country remained racially segregated. Mass produced cars, trucks, and tractors had replaced horses and wagons, and were transforming the landscape. Telephones and the advent of radio meant that information traveled faster than ever.  Politics. Technology. Identity. Power. Science. Everything seems to be changing. So why not faith?
    6/6/2023
    3:08
  • The Epistle of Romans: Worship and the Power of the Spirit
    In this episode, Westminster faculty discuss John Murray on Romans 12, noting how worship of God puts us in the perfect place to follow the commands of God. The power of the Spirit enables us to lead a life commensurate with Christ, to whom we are united. This life is a life that glorifies God and enriches the church.
    12/22/2022
    19:02
  • The Epistle of Romans: God's Adoption, Love, and Justification in Christ
    In this episode, John Murray's exposition of Romans explores adoption in Christ and the full restoration and renewal of all things in him. Westminster faculty also dig into Romans 9 to explain Paul's teaching on God's unconditional, electing love and our justification through union with the person of Christ.
    12/19/2022
    21:08

About Christianity & Liberalism

In 1923, the church in the United States was in a crisis. Modernist theology born in pre-War Europe now gripped a country experiencing vibrant technological and societal change. America in the “Roaring Twenties” was booming. Fashion was changing. Music was faster, louder. Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin were astonishing moviegoers with impossible stunts. The cities were electric. Industry was booming. The country was three years into a progressive prohibition of hard liquor. For the first time, a person could fly non-stop from New York to Seattle. President Harding was the first president to be elected by women who’d won the right to vote. Even so, much of the country remained racially segregated. Mass produced cars, trucks, and tractors had replaced horses and wagons, and were transforming the landscape. Telephones and the advent of radio meant that information traveled faster than ever. Politics. Technology. Identity. Power. Science. Everything seems to be changing. So why not faith? Christianity and Liberalism by J. Gresham Machen. christianityandliberalism.com
