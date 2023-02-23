Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mini Stories to Learn Spanish in the App
Listen to Mini Stories to Learn Spanish in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Podcast Mini Stories to Learn Spanish
Podcast Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Joel Zarate
add
Hello there! Welcome to my podcast: Mini Stories to learn Spanish. This is a podcast for high beginners and intermediate learners of Spanish. In this podcast, y... More
EducationLanguage Learning
Hello there! Welcome to my podcast: Mini Stories to learn Spanish. This is a podcast for high beginners and intermediate learners of Spanish. In this podcast, y... More

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Ep 16: La casita escondida
    SHOW NOTES: La casita escondida, story written by Joel Zárate Read by Milton Ralph & Alba Sánchez. Support our podcasts If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. ⁠https://www.jezsc.com⁠ If you like my short stories, you would like my short novel, “Los diamantes de Esmeralda”. Find it on Amazon Kindle here: ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/⁠ Transcripts View the transcript for this episode on my transcripts page. ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/index.html⁠ MY OTHER PODCASTS: Show Me the World in Spanish Podcast Apple Podcasts ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/show-me-the-world-in-spanish/id1675381095⁠ Spotify ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/03e7hy7RIwyI3a90smpPsQ⁠ Find it on other apps ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/sws_podcast.html⁠ Conversations in Spanish for Intermediate and Advanced Learners Apple podcast ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526⁠ Spotify ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021⁠ Find it on other apps ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/conversations_spanish_podcasts.html⁠ Help Me Learn Spanish Joel Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf⁠ Find it on other apps ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/help_me_learn_spanish.html⁠ Visit Alba’s profile page on italki (Spanish lessons) ⁠https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034⁠ Visit Alba’s profile page on Fiver (Voiceover gigs) ⁠https://www.fiverr.com/alba_sanchez_8/record-your-audio-in-a-female-spanish-accent⁠ Check out Milton’s Podcast ⁠https://anchor.fm/aprendespanishcon-ralph⁠ Check out Milton’s YouTube Channel ⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjzRRRrw5CjHoOc-8B0rj1A/videos⁠ Podcasts Schedule Open this link to see the upcoming episodes for this month across my podcasts. ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcast_schedule.html⁠ Social Media Instagram ⁠https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/⁠ Follow Alba on Instagram ⁠https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/⁠ Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel ⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ⁠ Thank you for listening!
    4/28/2023
    14:53
  • Ep 15: El último juego
    SHOW NOTES:  El último juego, story written by Joel Zárate Read by Milton Ralph & Alba Sánchez. Support our podcasts If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. https://www.jezsc.com If you like my short stories, you would like my short novel, “Los diamantes de Esmeralda”. Find it on Amazon Kindle here: https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/ Transcripts View the transcript for this episode on my transcripts page. https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/index.html MY OTHER PODCASTS: Show Me the World in Spanish Podcast Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/show-me-the-world-in-spanish/id1675381095 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/03e7hy7RIwyI3a90smpPsQ Find it on other apps https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/sws_podcast.html Conversations in Spanish for Intermediate and Advanced Learners Apple podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021 Find it on other apps https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/conversations_spanish_podcasts.html Help Me Learn Spanish Joel Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf Find it on other apps https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/help_me_learn_spanish.html Visit Alba’s profile page on italki (Spanish lessons) https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034 Visit Alba’s profile page on Fiver (Voiceover gigs) https://www.fiverr.com/alba_sanchez_8/record-your-audio-in-a-female-spanish-accent Check out Milton’s Podcast https://anchor.fm/aprendespanishcon-ralph Check out Milton’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjzRRRrw5CjHoOc-8B0rj1A/videos Podcasts Schedule Open this link to see the upcoming episodes for this month across my podcasts. https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcast_schedule.html Social Media Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ Follow Alba on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/ Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ Thank you for listening!
    3/23/2023
    15:05
  • Ep 14: El norteamericano
    SHOW NOTES: El norteamericano, story written by Joel Zárate Read by Milton Ralph & Alba Sánchez. Support our podcasts If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. https://www.jezsc.com If you like my short stories, you would like my short novel, “Los diamantes de Esmeralda”. Find it on Amazon Kindle here: https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/ Transcripts View the transcript for this episode on my transcripts page. https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/index.html MY OTHER PODCASTS: Show Me the World in Spanish Podcast Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/show-me-the-world-in-spanish/id1675381095 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/03e7hy7RIwyI3a90smpPsQ Find it on other apps https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/sws_podcast.html Help Me Learn Spanish Joel Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf Find it on other apps https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/help_me_learn_spanish.html Conversations in Spanish for Intermediate and Advanced Learners Apple podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021 Find it on other apps https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcasts/conversations_spanish_podcasts.html Visit Alba’s profile page on italki (Spanish lessons) https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034 Visit Alba’s profile page on Fiver (Voiceover gigs) https://www.fiverr.com/alba_sanchez_8/record-your-audio-in-a-female-spanish-accent Check out Milton’s Podcast https://anchor.fm/aprendespanishcon-ralph Check out Milton’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjzRRRrw5CjHoOc-8B0rj1A/videos Podcasts Schedule Open this link to see the upcoming episodes for this month across my podcasts.  https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcast_schedule.html Social Media Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ Follow Alba on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/ Thank you for listening!
    3/9/2023
    10:45
  • Ep 13: La taza de mi padre
    SHOW NOTES: La taza de mi padre, story written by Joel Zárate Support our podcasts If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. Anything that you would like to donate is welcomed. I use your donations to pay my contributors, pay our guests, subscriptions, and other expenses to keep all my podcasts going. https://www.jezsc.com Transcripts View the transcript for this episode on my transcripts page. https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/index.html Read by Milton Ralph & Alba Sánchez. Alba offers Spanish lessons online using platforms that enable you to take private lessons online. She is also a voiceover talent and offers voice over services. If you want to know more about Alba’s lessons or voiceover gigs, you can visit her profile pages down below. Visit Alba’s profile page on italki (Spanish lessons) https://www.italki.com/teacher/5281034 Visit Alba’s profile page on Fiver (Voiceover gigs) https://www.fiverr.com/alba_sanchez_8/record-your-audio-in-a-female-spanish-accent Milton also offers Spanish lessons Check out Milton’s Podcast https://anchor.fm/aprendespanishcon-ralph Open the podcast on Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aprendespanishconralph/id1481592656?uo=4 Open the Podcast on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2x9zVQcvhFYEG338yAirB9 Check out Milton’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjzRRRrw5CjHoOc-8B0rj1A/videos Podcasts Schedule Open this link to see the upcoming episodes for this month across my podcasts. https://www.jezsc.com/pages/podcast_schedule.html Thank you for listening to the podcast. If you like the podcast, please gives us a 5-star review on Apple podcast or on Spotify. Listen to my other podcasts Conversations in Spanish & Other Languages https://www.jezsc.com/csolp/. Help Me Learn Spanish, Joel https://www.jezsc.com/pages/help_me_learn_spanish.html Follow me on social media Twitter https://twitter.com/joelspanishcafe Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jezsc Joel’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe Follow Alba on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elespanoldealba/ Watch Alba’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrBw8w38tikoXJJVCRYiaQ Thank you for listening!
    2/23/2023
    10:46
  • Los diamantes de Esmeralda by Joel Zárate
    LOS DIAMANTES DE ESMERALDA By Joel E Zárate Buy it on Amazon: United States of America https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: United Kingdom https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Canada https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Germany https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: France https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Spain https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Italy https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Nederlands https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Japan https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Brazil https://www.amazon.com.br/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: México https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: Australia https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Amazon: India https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0BVGPVJHR Thank for supporting my work. Joel Zárate.
    2/11/2023
    6:50

More Education podcasts

About Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Hello there! Welcome to my podcast: Mini Stories to learn Spanish. This is a podcast for high beginners and intermediate learners of Spanish. In this podcast, you can listen to short histories to help you learn Spanish, improve your Spanish and reach your goal to speak Spanish. I'm Joel Zárate. I am the podcast producer. I hold two masters’ degrees: a MA in Spanish and a M.Ed in TESOL and my area of specialization is Second Language Acquisition, how we learn languages. I hope you like this podcast and that it helps you to advance in your journey to learn Spanish.
Podcast website

Listen to Mini Stories to Learn Spanish, Doin Time With Joe and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Mini Stories to Learn Spanish: Podcasts in Family