Minecraft is filled to the brim with mysteries and adventure. Have you ever wondered what may lurk in a single-player world? How about inside a cave deep underg... More
Available Episodes
5 of 44
The Spooky Story of ”Player” - Minecraft Spooky Stories
This is a reupload of a podcast I used to host. The episodes from that podcast are now a series on this podcast. (This episode had 6,803 plays)
Player. A seemingly harmless name, but behind it is the story of 5 people's confusion and fight for its removal. This is the story of Player.
Creepypasta by an unknown author.
Make sure to subscribe to the Minecraft Short Stories Youtube channel!
To submit your stories and to sign up for my bonus content email, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
Follow me on Spotify
Check out the Minecraft Short Stories Merch!
---------
NOT OFFICIAL MINECRAFT PRODUCT. NOT APPROVED BY OR ASSOCIATED WITH MOJANG.
5/22/2023
7:26
The Darkness of The Farlands - Minecraft Spooky Stories
This is a re-upload of a podcast I used to host. The episodes from that podcast are now a series on this podcast. (This episode had 6,608 plays)
What happens in the Farlands? In this Halloween Special, we look into the mystery surrounding Minecraft's craziest generation...
Creepypasta by themaster402.
Make sure to subscribe to the Minecraft Short Stories Youtube channel!
To submit your stories and to sign up for my bonus content email, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
Follow me on Spotify
Check out the Minecraft Short Stories Merch!
---------
NOT OFFICIAL MINECRAFT PRODUCT. NOT APPROVED BY OR ASSOCIATED WITH MOJANG.
5/20/2023
6:53
None: The Null Clone - Minecraft Spooky Stories
This is a re-upload of a podcast I used to host. The episodes from that podcast are now a series on this podcast. (This episode had 7,689 plays)
None. A creepypasta by an unknown author. If you listened to the episode you probably noticed the very similar looks and actions of this character with supposedly no relation to Null. Even though it's very similar, this episode is still worth listening to as it still makes a good story! Hope you enjoy!
Make sure to subscribe to the Minecraft Short Stories Youtube channel!
To submit your stories and to sign up for my bonus content email, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
Follow me on Spotify
Check out the Minecraft Short Stories Merch!
---------
NOT OFFICIAL MINECRAFT PRODUCT. NOT APPROVED BY OR ASSOCIATED WITH MOJANG.
5/18/2023
9:57
The Chilling Tale of Entity Zero - Minecraft Spooky Stories
This is a reupload of a podcast I used to host. The episodes from that podcast are now a series on this podcast. (This episode had 11,917 plays)
In the FIRST EPISODE of Minecraft Spooky Stories podcast, I tell the tale of Minecraft's "most dangerous" Entity, rivalling even Herobrine. Make sure to leave this podcast a five-star review and comment on what you think (on Apple Podcasts)! Also, participate in the poll below (on Spotify)!
Make sure to subscribe to the Minecraft Short Stories Youtube channel!
To submit your stories and to sign up for my bonus content email, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
Follow me on Spotify
Check out the Minecraft Short Stories Merch!
---------
NOT OFFICIAL MINECRAFT PRODUCT. NOT APPROVED BY OR ASSOCIATED WITH MOJANG.
5/16/2023
11:14
Are Golden Tools STUPID? w/ Grayson Wynne - Listener Questions
My friend and fellow Minecraft player, Grayson and I answer listener questions! From favourite mobs to stupid tools, there was a wide variety of questions answered! (sorry, I was really tired when we recorded this episode, it was 9 PM)
If we reach 1000 Youtube Subscribers (link in desc.) I will set up a three-way collab with Isaac Nokes and Grayson Wynne (maybe also a non-Minecraft player to mix it up). Hope you enjoy!
Make sure to subscribe to the Minecraft Short Stories Youtube channel!
To submit your stories and to sign up for my bonus content email, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
Follow me on Spotify
Check out the Minecraft Short Stories Merch!
---------
NOT OFFICIAL MINECRAFT PRODUCT. NOT APPROVED BY OR ASSOCIATED WITH MOJANG.
Minecraft is filled to the brim with mysteries and adventure. Have you ever wondered what may lurk in a single-player world? How about inside a cave deep underground? Could the chilling cave ambience and the mysterious Farlands have a story behind them? Whether an old myth takes new life or a Creeper befriends an Ocelot, there’s a story to be shared! From Ocean Monuments to Pillager fortresses, the possibilities are endless! We offer a variety of content for Minecraft players with six different ongoing series, such as Podcast Shorts, Listener Stories, and Minecraft Spooky Stories. Listeners of the podcast also bring Minecraft to life with their stories and ideas submitted through my website minecraftshortstories.com. Written and produced by Callum Ellis, Minecraft player and author.
--------
This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang