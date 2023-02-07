Mindful Moments with David Larbi

I'm David, and these are my weekly reflections on life and all things in it. Hopefully by hearing me share what I'm going through, you find some entertainment, ...
Episode 5: 75 Hard - What It Is, Why I Did It & How I Feel After
I just completed the 75 Hard - and I kept it a secret the whole time. As you can imagine, two and a half months have given me a LOT to say. Stick around to hear it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/23/2023
29:31
Episode 4: Note to Self - Talk To Me Nice!
How we talk to ourselves and the things we speak over ourselves is so very important. Life is hard enough without being my own enemy! I'm trying to make sure I always talk to myself as I would a friend, because me & myself are going to be together for life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/16/2023
15:37
Episode 3: Contentment Over Happiness
I have a lot of time to think right now, and I'm wondering if it's too much. Working through emotions is a lot. but it's honest work. It doesn't always make me happy, but it does leave me content - and sometimes, that's more important. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/9/2023
10:46
Episode 2: Patience Is Hard Work!
Patience is a virtue but this is one area where I struggle to be virtuous. Waiting for my time is its own specific kind of hard work and though I'm struggling to improve, improve I slowly and surely am. I guess I just need to be patient. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/2/2023
9:04
Episode 1: Welcome
A short introduction to me, and explanation to how all this started. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
I'm David, and these are my weekly reflections on life and all things in it. Hopefully by hearing me share what I'm going through, you find some entertainment, clarity, peace or just company. Thanks for being here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.