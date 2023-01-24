Communicate with your spouse so that your marriage can survive and thrive in ways only God could imagine! More
512 - Talking About Sex
Sex can be something that brings a couple great closeness, or it can bring difficulty and misunderstanding. We believe that talking about sex with your partner can be a great way for you to have a better sex life. How you talk about sex - that is the issue. In this episode, we discuss healthy questions and how these conversations can lead to better marital and sexual satisfaction.
3/8/2023
511 - The Straw That Stirs The Drink In Marriage
In this episode, Tara rolls her eyes at Broc but later acquiesces that he may be right when he calls empathy the straw to blend a marriage into something where each person feels seen, heard and valued. Join us as we define empathy and share how it can truly be a game changer and set a great tone for all of your married life.
2/21/2023
510 - Money, Money, Money!
Money can be an extreme source of contention in your marriage, but what if we could give you a few ideas to turn those arguments into understanding? Like other areas in your marriage, money is something you can grow in your relationship into a place of understanding and growth.
2/7/2023
509 - Are Other Relationships Your Missing Ingredient?
It is so easy to isolate. Our experience has shown us that isolation in marriage (or lack of community with others outside of our marriage) doesn't give us the full opportunity to embrace the wholeness that could be gained. Oftentimes community can be that missing thing that brings hope, understanding, healing, and compassion to our marriage.
1/24/2023
508 - Is Your Relationship Codependent?
Tara helps us understand what codependency is, why it could be a marriage problem, how to begin to understand it, some signs of codependency, and what we can do about it. Codependency can for sure bring some imbalance to our relationships and if not addressed it can lead to feelings that may truly hinder our marriage.