Welcome to “Let’s Talk Attachments”, a podcast all about ATTACHMENT THEORY! My name is Jessica Da Silva and I’m a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist & A...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 79
Normalizing Insecurities and Relationship Anxiety
In this episode, I share my experience with relationship anxiety in hopes of normalizing the ebbs and flows that naturally occur in relationships, especially those with insecure attachments.
———
Coach with me: www.jessicadasilvacoaching.com
8/23/2023
13:23
Why Anxious and Avoidant Attachment Attract Each Other
In this episode, I share why anxious and avoidant attachments are attracted to each other from an attachment lens, and how they can work towards creating a secure bond.
These tips apply for all attachment style dynamics.
———
Attachment Coaching: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/coach-with-me-2/
8/15/2023
14:54
How Understanding Attachment Styles Can Help Your Relationships
In this episode, I share how understanding attachment styles can help your relationships in a multitude of ways. This includes relationships with partner, friends, family, and colleagues.
———
Attachment Coaching: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/coach-with-me-2/
8/8/2023
12:51
Differences Between Coaching and Therapy
In this episode, I share some major differences between coaching and therapy, in order to help you identify which approach is best for you. I also share why I transitioned from working as a Mental Health Therapist to an Attachment Coach.
———
Attachment Coaching: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/coach-with-me-2/
8/2/2023
13:54
Set Boundaries & Reclaim Your Power with Arnie Chin (Client Stories)
What you'll learn…
* The challenges of co-parenting and how to navigate it in a secure way
* The importance of setting boundaries to reclaim your power
* How to identify red flags in a relationship
* Overcoming toxic relationships
* Dating as a single mom
———
1:1 Attachment Coaching - www.jessicadasilvacoaching.com
Welcome to “Let’s Talk Attachments”, a podcast all about ATTACHMENT THEORY! My name is Jessica Da Silva and I’m a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist & Attachment Coach helping you transform the way you experience love by teaching you the ins and outs of your attachment style in a practical and relatable way.
Website: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/
Instagram: @thejessicadasilva
Tiktok: @jessicadasilvacoaching
Email: [email protected]