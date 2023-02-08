Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jessica Da Silva, LMFT
Welcome to “Let’s Talk Attachments”, a podcast all about ATTACHMENT THEORY! My name is Jessica Da Silva and I’m a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist & A...
EducationSelf-Improvement
  • Normalizing Insecurities and Relationship Anxiety
    In this episode, I share my experience with relationship anxiety in hopes of normalizing the ebbs and flows that naturally occur in relationships, especially those with insecure attachments. ——— Coach with me: www.jessicadasilvacoaching.com
    8/23/2023
    13:23
  • Why Anxious and Avoidant Attachment Attract Each Other
    In this episode, I share why anxious and avoidant attachments are attracted to each other from an attachment lens, and how they can work towards creating a secure bond. These tips apply for all attachment style dynamics. ——— Attachment Coaching: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/coach-with-me-2/
    8/15/2023
    14:54
  • How Understanding Attachment Styles Can Help Your Relationships
    In this episode, I share how understanding attachment styles can help your relationships in a multitude of ways. This includes relationships with partner, friends, family, and colleagues. ——— Attachment Coaching: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/coach-with-me-2/
    8/8/2023
    12:51
  • Differences Between Coaching and Therapy
    In this episode, I share some major differences between coaching and therapy, in order to help you identify which approach is best for you. I also share why I transitioned from working as a Mental Health Therapist to an Attachment Coach. ——— Attachment Coaching: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/coach-with-me-2/
    8/2/2023
    13:54
  • Set Boundaries & Reclaim Your Power with Arnie Chin (Client Stories)
    What you'll learn… * The challenges of co-parenting and how to navigate it in a secure way * The importance of setting boundaries to reclaim your power * How to identify red flags in a relationship * Overcoming toxic relationships * Dating as a single mom ——— 1:1 Attachment Coaching - www.jessicadasilvacoaching.com
    6/20/2023
Welcome to “Let’s Talk Attachments”, a podcast all about ATTACHMENT THEORY! My name is Jessica Da Silva and I’m a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist & Attachment Coach helping you transform the way you experience love by teaching you the ins and outs of your attachment style in a practical and relatable way. Website: https://jessicadasilvacoaching.com/ Instagram: @thejessicadasilva Tiktok: @jessicadasilvacoaching Email: [email protected]
