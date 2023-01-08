Mina AF with Mina Starsiak Hawk

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What’s one thing you've always wanted to ask but didn’t know how? What’s something you’ve always wanted to say out loud, but were scared to? We're gonna talk ab...
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsLeisureHome & Garden
What’s one thing you've always wanted to ask but didn’t know how? What’s something you’ve always wanted to say out loud, but were scared to? We're gonna talk ab...
  • And That’s A Wrap… Or Is It?
    The last decade has been leading up to this moment, but what’s next? Join Mina as she figures that out and reflects on the last 8 years of her life and her business.  Want to leave Mina a question and have it answered on the show? Drop her a voice message here! Hit follow and see you next show! MinaAF is created by AdLarge and editaudio. It’s hosted by Mina Starsiak-Hawk, edited, mixed and produced by Megan Hayward, and executive produced by Steph Colbourn. Thank you to Simone Osondu, Melissa Haughton and the entire editaudio team. You can get in touch with us and learn more at link below! editaud.io IG/Twitter: @editaud.io Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/8/2023
    36:47
  • Why I Got A Prenup Ft. Whitney Hansen
    Where should you be investing your money? How should you be protecting it? The Money Nerds host Whitney Hansen joins Mina to talk all financial coaching! Want to leave Mina a question and have it answered on the show? Drop her a voice message here! Hit follow and see you next tuesday! MinaAF is created by AdLarge and editaudio. It’s hosted by Mina Starsiak-Hawk, edited, mixed and produced by Megan Hayward, and executive produced by Steph Colbourn. Thank you to Simone Osondu, Melissa Haughton and the entire editaudio team. You can get in touch with us and learn more at link below! editaud.io IG/Twitter: @editaud.io Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/1/2023
    53:18
  • Kegels, Waxing, and Ablations?
    Wendy and Spencer join Mina to chat all things womanhood- from rogue chin hairs to why you can’t go trampolining after having kids… For more from Wendy and Spencer, check out the Basically Famous podcast!  Want to leave Mina a question and have it answered on the show? Drop her a voice message here! Hit follow and see you next tuesday! MinaAF is created by AdLarge and editaudio. It’s hosted by Mina Starsiak-Hawk, edited, mixed and produced by Megan Hayward, and executive produced by Steph Colbourn. Thank you to Simone Osondu, Melissa Haughton and the entire editaudio team. You can get in touch with us and learn more at link below! editaud.io IG/Twitter: @editaud.io Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/25/2023
    32:46
  • It’s Never Too Late To Set Boundaries
    From false impressions to trying new things to what it's really like being married to your personal trainer… Mina answers your questions on this episode of Mina AF! Want to leave Mina a question and have it answered on the show? Drop her a voice message here! Hit follow and see you next tuesday! MinaAF is created by AdLarge and editaudio. It’s hosted by Mina Starsiak-Hawk, edited, mixed and produced by Megan Hayward, and executive produced by Steph Colbourn. Thank you to Simone Osondu, Melissa Haughton and the entire editaudio team. You can get in touch with us and learn more at links below! editaud.io IG/Twitter: @editaud.io Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/18/2023
    36:42
  • Life On and Off Screen with Christy Carlson Romano
    Actress, and host of Vulnerable, Christy Carlson Romano joins Mina to talk about life since the days of Kim Possible… Want to leave Mina a question and have it answered on the show? Drop her a voice message here! Hit follow and see you next tuesday! MinaAF is created by AdLarge and editaudio. It’s hosted by Mina Starsiak-Hawk, edited, mixed and produced by Megan Hayward, and executive produced by Steph Colbourn. Thank you to Simone Osondu, Melissa Haughton and the entire editaudio team. You can get in touch with us and learn more at links below! editaud.io IG/Twitter: @editaud.io Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/11/2023
    46:15

About Mina AF with Mina Starsiak Hawk

What’s one thing you've always wanted to ask but didn’t know how? What’s something you’ve always wanted to say out loud, but were scared to? We're gonna talk about it!  You may know host Mina Starsiak Hawk from her HGTV show Good Bones, but that’s just the outer layer of who she is. On this show we’re going to pull the onion layers back and reveal the (sometimes tear-inducing) truth underneath.  While it may seem like she’s had a blessed and easy life, there's always more to every story. Mina is ready to share her story and delve into others.  Mina is asking the uncomfortable questions, talking about the things we're embarrassed to feel or think, challenging societal norms and doing it all without judgment!  Follow MinaAF and let’s broaden your horizons, answer your questions, and most importantly, have FUN!

