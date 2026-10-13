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402 episodes
NLCS Game 2: William Contreras, Jake Bauers and the Brewers chase Yamamoto, and they're two wins away from a World Series (10.13.2026)10/13/2026 | 38 mins.It was a gargantuan home run by William Contreras, a literally perfect bullpen effort, a 12-pitch at-bat from Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, David Hamilton and Christian Yelich all conspiring to give the Brewers a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 12, somehow the biggest margin of victory in this postseason for a team that's now two wins away from the World Series. It's starting to feel like this could actually happen. Brewers reporter Curt Hogg and host JR Radcliffe look at the factors that helped the Brewers win again despite some struggles from their defense and starting pitcher, chasing powerhouse Yoshi Yamamoto out in the third inning and even finding some insurance in the eighth inning for once. Now, they head to Los Angeles on the biggest business trip of all.
NLCS Game 1: One more thriller goes the Brewers way with Lara, bullpen shining (10.12.2026)10/12/2026 | 21 mins.You didn't think the new series meant any less nail-biting, did you? The Brewers survived another epic with a 2-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS, with Brice Turang's homer and Luis Lara's RBI single proving the difference on offense, and a remarkable showing from the Brewers bullpen finishing the deal. Brewers reporter Todd Rosiak and host JR Radcliffe recap the big win, from the great defense (three double plays!) to the lineup decisions that paid off to the surprise contribution of Lara. The Brewers beat Tarik Skubal, the very pitcher they tried to acquire who went to the Dodgers instead, and now they have a 1-0 lead in the NLCS. Can they figure out a way to double-up against Yoshi Yamamoto on Monday?
It's NLCS game day! Final thoughts as the Brewers prep for the Dodgers and a special interview with ... JR's son? (10.11.2026)10/11/2026 | 50 mins.The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS at American Family Field on Oct. 11, with a very real chance to reach their first World Series since 1982. Brewers reporter Curt Hogg and host JR Radcliffe set the stage for the showdown. In what areas can the Brewers take advantage of the Dodgers? What happens with Dustin May and Kyle Harrison? Can they still win the series if they don't win Game 1 with Jacob Misiorowski on the hill? Plus: One last look back at an amazing San Diego series in the NLDS.
Then, JR sits down with ... uh, his 14-year-old son, Owen. The idea: Get the thoughts of a Brewers fan who has never known anything but the team's decade of success. Would this be a disappointment if the Brewers don't reach the World Series? Are Milwaukee's youth following this closely? Do they know or care how much the adults have suffered? Spoiler: They do not care about that at all.
How the Brewers can and will beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS (10.09.2026)10/09/2026 | 39 mins.The Milwaukee Brewers head into a massive test in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers ... but they just might be the better team. Matt Trueblood, managing editor of Brewer Fanatic and two other MLB team-specific websites, stops by to chat about how the Brewers stack up, what Dodgers weaknesses they might be able to exploit, which players need to step up and how the Padres series win informs where Milwaukee's offense stands right now. Plus, why Matt thinks the Brewers will win the series, and for added news that will make Brewers fans smile, why he doesn't anticipate a work stoppage subtracting games in 2027 and why he the Cubs are in a bit of a jam.
The Brewers are moving on! A tense 3-1 victory in Game 4 eliminates the Padres, and here come the Dodgers (10.08.2026)10/08/2026 | 26 mins.The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the National League Championship Series for a second straight year and third time since 2018, eliminating the San Diego Padres in a wildly tense three-game series with a 3-1 victory on Oct. 7. Host JR Radcliffe is flying solo to discuss the high points of the win, notably Garrett Mitchell's performance with the bat and as the man standing in the way of a game-tying home run. Aaron Ashby delivers a virtuoso performance. Robert Gasser is strong, and the Padres don't get a single hit after the third inning. Sal Frelick, Cooper Pratt and Jackson Chourio all contribute as well, with Mitchell as the star of the show. Now comes the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also won their series over the Braves and will be in Milwaukee for Game 1 on Sunday.
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About Milwaukee Brewers Microbrew
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat reporters Curt Hogg and Todd Rosiak join host JR Radcliffe to discuss the Milwaukee Brewers, Major League Baseball and life on the Brewers beat.Podcast website
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