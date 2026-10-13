The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS at American Family Field on Oct. 11, with a very real chance to reach their first World Series since 1982. Brewers reporter Curt Hogg and host JR Radcliffe set the stage for the showdown. In what areas can the Brewers take advantage of the Dodgers? What happens with Dustin May and Kyle Harrison? Can they still win the series if they don't win Game 1 with Jacob Misiorowski on the hill? Plus: One last look back at an amazing San Diego series in the NLDS.

Then, JR sits down with ... uh, his 14-year-old son, Owen. The idea: Get the thoughts of a Brewers fan who has never known anything but the team's decade of success. Would this be a disappointment if the Brewers don't reach the World Series? Are Milwaukee's youth following this closely? Do they know or care how much the adults have suffered? Spoiler: They do not care about that at all.