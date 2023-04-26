Milton Massachusetts Public Meetings
A selection of public meetings of Milton Massachusetts town government.
Audio recorded by Milton Access TV. Distributed as a podcast independently of MATV More
Available Episodes
5 of 168
TM5 - Town Meeting 4/25/23
Preview show for annual town meeting
WC17 - Warrant Committee 4/24/23
Kidder Library sale
CC12 - Conservation Commission 4/26/23
School building committee land proposal
appointment to climate action planning committee
CC11 - Conservation Commission 4/11/23
https://www.townofmilton.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif911/f/agendas/conservation_commission_04-11-23.pdf
SB29 - Select Board 4/18/23
https://www.townofmilton.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif911/f/agendas/select_board_04-18-23.pdf
