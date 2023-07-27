Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Million Dollar Grit in the App
Listen to Million Dollar Grit in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Million Dollar Grit

Million Dollar Grit

Podcast Million Dollar Grit
Podcast Million Dollar Grit

Million Dollar Grit

Julie Chenell
add
Welcome to Million Dollar Grit, the podcast that dives deep into the world of entrepreneurship, where tenacity meets strategy, and dreams meet reality. Here, we...
More
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Welcome to Million Dollar Grit, the podcast that dives deep into the world of entrepreneurship, where tenacity meets strategy, and dreams meet reality. Here, we...
More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Practical Tips For Course Creators Who Can't Seem To Finish Building!
    Building a course can be a daunting task. In this episode, I break down the three most common reasons why people don't finish, and then give tangible action-oriented advice for how to overcome it. This is a must listen if you have a course idea (unmade or half baked) sitting somewhere in your laptop or your brain.
    7/28/2023
    11:17
  • My Million Dollar Grit Story Part I
    What did my journey look like to $1,000,000? It was longer, more windy and random than you might think. I'm going behind the scenes all the way back to 2012 and will share how I made money, what I did first, second, third, and provide insight into the big moments that changed the way I thought, and thus the way I earned.
    7/28/2023
    31:08
  • The Struggle To Publish
    In this opening episode, Julie reflects on the struggle to show up consistently online, explaining some of the breakthrough she had to finally come back after 18 months of not podcasting. She offers some practical tips for unblocking your own paralysis and procrastination, and provides reassurance for those who are trying to do business in the midst of a messy life.
    7/27/2023
    11:48

More Business podcasts

About Million Dollar Grit

Welcome to Million Dollar Grit, the podcast that dives deep into the world of entrepreneurship, where tenacity meets strategy, and dreams meet reality. Here, we explore the raw, often overlooked truths of what it takes to succeed in business and in life. It's not just about the glossy success stories - it's about the grit it takes to get there.
Podcast website

Listen to Million Dollar Grit, Habits and Hustle and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Million Dollar Grit

Million Dollar Grit

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store