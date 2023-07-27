Welcome to Million Dollar Grit, the podcast that dives deep into the world of entrepreneurship, where tenacity meets strategy, and dreams meet reality. Here, we...
More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Practical Tips For Course Creators Who Can't Seem To Finish Building!
Building a course can be a daunting task. In this episode, I break down the three most common reasons why people don't finish, and then give tangible action-oriented advice for how to overcome it. This is a must listen if you have a course idea (unmade or half baked) sitting somewhere in your laptop or your brain.
7/28/2023
11:17
My Million Dollar Grit Story Part I
What did my journey look like to $1,000,000? It was longer, more windy and random than you might think. I'm going behind the scenes all the way back to 2012 and will share how I made money, what I did first, second, third, and provide insight into the big moments that changed the way I thought, and thus the way I earned.
7/28/2023
31:08
The Struggle To Publish
In this opening episode, Julie reflects on the struggle to show up consistently online, explaining some of the breakthrough she had to finally come back after 18 months of not podcasting. She offers some practical tips for unblocking your own paralysis and procrastination, and provides reassurance for those who are trying to do business in the midst of a messy life.
Welcome to Million Dollar Grit, the podcast that dives deep into the world of entrepreneurship, where tenacity meets strategy, and dreams meet reality. Here, we explore the raw, often overlooked truths of what it takes to succeed in business and in life. It's not just about the glossy success stories - it's about the grit it takes to get there.