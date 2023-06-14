*Named a Top 4 Money Podcast says the New York Times*
Hosted by Shannah Game, a Money Expert, Certified Financial Planner™, Certified Trauma of Money expert, an... More
Ask Shannah: The Money Apps, Credit Cards, Savings Accounts & Bank Accounts
In this Ask Shannah, I am answering a question from Sarah about my favorite money apps, programs, credit cards, savings accounts, and bank accounts.
Links Mentioned:
You Need a Budget
Monarch
Chime
Aspiration
Novo
Chase Sapphire Preferred
Creditcards.com
Capital One Venture One
Upstart
Marcus
Ally Bank
Ethos
Ladder
6/23/2023
44:31
The Hidden Costs of Divorce
Dive into an eye-opening episode exploring hidden divorce costs and expert advice on navigating the process. With 40-50% of marriages ending in divorce, money often plays a charged role. Discover the emotional and financial toll firsthand as I share my experience. Surprisingly, even airline miles can spark conflict. Join me and divorce experts Jaime Berger and Sarah Jacobs of Jacobs Berger as they share how to uncover all the hidden costs and get prepared emotionally.
LINKS
Jacobs Berger
6/21/2023
50:33
Rebuilding Happiness: Overcoming Financial Catastrophes and Traumas with Quinn O'Briant
In this episode, Quinn O'Briant shares her personal story of filing for bankruptcy at 28 and the road to reclaiming joy. She launched the Joy + Money, Joy-Based Business, and Joyful Entrepreneur programs to help others recover after financial catastrophes. Discover O'Briant's lessons learned during bankruptcy and her roadmap for finding joy amidst financial challenges. Join her as she empowers individuals to overcome negative money mindsets, rebuild relationships with money, and create a joyful life. Don't miss this inspiring conversation on navigating the aftermath of financial catastrophes and finding a path to lasting joy.
LINKS
Joy + Money program (use code everyday for $200 off)
Quinn's website
6/19/2023
48:16
Ask Shannah: 5 Common Investing Taboos That Keep You Stuck (& How to Get Unstuck)
Are these 5 investing taboos keeping you stuck?
In Today's Shannah Shares, Community Q&A reboot episode, I tackle a question from Laquesha: "Hi, Shannah. Thanks so much for answering my question. I really want to start investing, but I keep getting hung up on all the chatter out there. I can’t figure out if I’m supposed to wait to start investing until I’ve paid off all my debt, or is that not smart to do? Also, it just feels like I need to be an expert at investing to do it well. I know that’s not true, but it just feels so hard to figure out investing. I know so many people are making a killing, and I kinda feel bad that I haven’t started at all, know what I mean. You’ve done so many great investing episodes; I’m curious if there’s an episode from the past that you think I should check out. You’re awesome, and I so appreciate this show for motivating me. My boyfriend can’t believe I care this much about my money, but I just tell him, yes, yes I do, and so should you. Ok, thanks again."
Links
Define Financial
Stay Wealthy, San Diego
6/16/2023
35:43
Your How-To Guide To Money Strong with Carl Nassib and Liz Davidson
Can you imagine the day when you don’t have to stress about money? It can feel like that day is NEVER going to come…but if you learn what to do with your money and start taking small actionable steps, you can reach a place where you stress less. Carl Nassib is a financial literacy advocate and a Pro NFL Linebacker who is also the first openly gay active NFL player. Liz Davidson, who we’ve had on the show previously, is the owner of Financial Finesse, a financial education company, and the author of her new book, Money Strong: Your Guide to a Life Free of Financial Worries. In this episode, we dive into Carl’s money story of becoming an NFL player and learning how to deal with money for really the first time in his life; Liz’s 5 keys to success to transform your relationship with money called START, what it means to be authentic with your money, and so much more.
LINKS
Money Strong book
Financial Finesse
Carl Nassib
