Milkshakes Markets Madness | Brent Johnson

Brent Johnson and Jon Kutsmeda
Every week, Brent Johnson and Jon Kutsmeda invite you to share a laugh at their favorite Twitter tantrums, and the madness of financial markets. If you are tir...
BusinessInvestingNewsBusiness NewsSociety & Culture
Every week, Brent Johnson and Jon Kutsmeda invite you to share a laugh at their favorite Twitter tantrums, and the madness of financial markets. If you are tir...
Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • 44. This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back…
    Welcome back to Milkshakes, Markets, Madness. This is our Monday “Peek at the Week” which is part of the additional weekly content usually available … 44. This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back… Read More »
    8/21/2023
    10:11
  • 43. The fuse has been lit and a global market collapse is coming
    Welcome back to Milkshakes, Markets, Madness. Additional weekly content, including a Monday “Peek at the Week” and a Midweek Update, are available exclusively on … 43. The fuse has been lit and a global market collapse is coming Read More »
    8/20/2023
    47:38
  • 42. Anger and frustration intensify as a new Civil War emerges in the U.S.A.
    Welcome back to Milkshakes, Markets, Madness. This is our “Madness Edition” episode, which is part of the additional weekly content usually available exclusively on … 42. Anger and frustration intensify as a new Civil War emerges in the U.S.A. Read More »
    8/18/2023
    22:32
  • 41. Prepare to beg for mercy from the talons of The Fed
    Welcome back to Milkshakes, Markets, Madness. This is our “Midweek Update” which is part of the additional weekly content usually available exclusively on YouTube. … 41. Prepare to beg for mercy from the talons of The Fed Read More »
    8/17/2023
    11:52
  • 40. Banks are in big trouble and denial could trigger the next major crash
    Welcome back to Milkshakes, Markets, Madness. Additional weekly content, including a Monday “Peek at the Week” and a Midweek Update, are available exclusively on … 40. Banks are in big trouble and denial could trigger the next major crash Read More »
    8/13/2023
    31:38

More Business podcasts

About Milkshakes Markets Madness | Brent Johnson

Every week, Brent Johnson and Jon Kutsmeda invite you to share a laugh at their favorite Twitter tantrums, and the madness of financial markets. If you are tired of drawn out, jargon filled, boring financial podcasts, then tune in for Milkshakes, Markets, & Madness to enjoy the lighter side and off-topic discussions that include sports, politics, memes, travel, and whatever fun they find during the week.
