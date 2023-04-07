Milkless: Dad's Investigating Legendary Fatherhood

#10 Profanity, Poop Jokes, and When Your Kid Drops an F Bomb on the Grandparents

Kids are NOT supposed to use profanity… right? But then at some point, it just becomes part of normal adult life. Matt and Max dive into the world of cursing with kids. What do you get mad about? What do you let slide? There’s actually a fair amount of data in support of off-color language (and we’ve got the studies to prove it, motherf*cker). So, how do you give your kids the room to experiment, while making sure they don’t wind up calling their teacher a Butt Nugget. And what the hell are we supposed to do with the unending barrage of poop talk? Couple pretty good stories in this one. Let’s. F*cking. Go.