Milkless: Dad's Investigating Legendary Fatherhood

Searching for that fatherhood balance so when our kids are old they look back and say, "yeah, my dad was awesome," however we get there. And while we love our k...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
#12 Picky Eaters, Snack Wars, and Eating Like Cocaine Bear After the Kids Crash
We're all trying to raise healthy kids, but it can be a real battle getting good food into their bellies. Some kids eat everything. Others only want mac & cheese. And most kids seem to prefer an endless parade of snacks to an actual meal. So, how do picky eaters develop? Is there science behind the frustration? Is it nature, nurture, power struggle, total luck of the draw, or a little bit of all the above? And how can you help broaden your child’s pallet, so they don’t turn into that embarrassing guy that tells his first date “I only eat chicken fingers and french fries?” Matt and Max certainly don't bat a thousand on this one, but they are a couple of try-hards. It's a deep dive into the world of food with small humans, and if you struggle with getting your kids to eat healthy (or eat anything at all that’s not a snack) hopefully this one’s for you. Let’s go!
7/4/2023
26:01
#11 Giving Yourself to Parenthood. Finding Yourself Again. Also, Man Flu.
When you have kids, you take on an unimaginable responsibility. Most of us realize that, for the first time, we care more about another human being than we do about ourselves. So you put the “self“ on the back burner for a few weeks... and then a few months... and then a few years... and then? This episode is about that metamorphosis, and about finding yourself again after becoming a parent. What does that process look like? When and how do we start to prioritize our own lives as the kids get older? And are we really trying to get back to who we once were, or is this about becoming someone new... maybe even someone stronger than who we were before. Let's go.
6/28/2023
35:44
#10 Profanity, Poop Jokes, and When Your Kid Drops an F Bomb on the Grandparents
Kids are NOT supposed to use profanity… right? But then at some point, it just becomes part of normal adult life. Matt and Max dive into the world of cursing with kids. What do you get mad about? What do you let slide? There’s actually a fair amount of data in support of off-color language (and we’ve got the studies to prove it, motherf*cker). So, how do you give your kids the room to experiment, while making sure they don’t wind up calling their teacher a Butt Nugget. And what the hell are we supposed to do with the unending barrage of poop talk? Couple pretty good stories in this one. Let’s. F*cking. Go.
6/20/2023
24:18
#9 Hot Takes | Kids Movies, Books, Music, and the Unbearably Low Stakes of Peppa Pig
The format on this one’s a little different - just a mashup of musings on media. Matt and Max go back-and-forth on their favorite books, movies, shows and songs to read/watch/listen to with tiny humans! We're trying to get our kids hooked on good art. Trying to give them little windows into the adult world. Also, trying not to scare the sh*t out of them. This one's mostly just for fun, but I guess they all are. And who knows? Maybe it'll get you out of watching that same Peppa episode for the 11th time. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled programming next week - but keep an eye out for more Hot Takes in the future… we kinda like the ones we don’t even have to do research for.
6/14/2023
23:48
#8 Planning, Tiger Parenting, and Making Sure Your Kid isn’t the Next Elizabeth Holmes
It's a debate! Finally, some conflict around here. Max and Matt dive into the world of planning, milestones, skills-building, and generally trying to get your kid ready for the world without giving 'em a complex. We've got one self-described "Chill Tiger Dad," and one artsy go-with-the-flow type... who is also a highly competitive entrepreneur. Contradictions abound. Let's do this.
About Milkless: Dad's Investigating Legendary Fatherhood
Searching for that fatherhood balance so when our kids are old they look back and say, "yeah, my dad was awesome," however we get there. And while we love our kids unconditionally, that doesn't mean we're wimpy pushover dads who have lost every shred of dignity and respect in the home. Let's find that balance together. We're Milkless.