42. Life and Lactation After Pregnancy Loss

Trigger Warning: This conversation was facilitated with the pregnancy and infant loss mother in mind. Katie (@griefgardenne), Abby (@omahachildbirtheducation), and I briefly share our loss stories spanning first, second, and third trimester losses. But there are no vivid descriptions or scary details shared. The unifying factor is loss itself, and this is a safe place to listen, cry, and feel seen and understood.However, I think anyone who loves a person who has lost a baby should also listen to this, as should birth workers and pediatric care providers. How we navigate loss with families needs to improve, and what Katie and Abby share from a personal and professional standpoint is so so helpful.Find Abby’s bereavement doula services HEREFind Katie’s child life services HEREAdditional ResourcesMiscarriage kits for mothers before or after lossMiscarriage kits for providers to have on handCompanioning at a Time of Perinatal Loss (a book for caregivers)Dear Mushka’s miscarriage remembrance collectionJewelry with breastmilk, ashes, cord stumps, or pregnancy test caps (they gave me the code THERESE for a discount for you)Stillbirthday provider registry and resources for parentsBreastmilk expectations and guidance after loss*If you need further lactation advice after loss, please don't hesitate to test me at (402) 740-2646 to schedule a free phone consult*—This episode was sponsored by SubLuna’s Peace Nectar. Linden, oat straw, chamomile, cardamom, and ginger in an apple cider vinegar base helps with digestion and provides some calming calcium and magnesium. You can find it at shopsubluna.com and the code HAPPYMAMA gets you 10% off your order.