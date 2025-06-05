This is a short, nerdy solo episode about how cool breastmilk is! A living food perfectly designed to grow human babies.If you're pregnant and want to prepare more for breastfeeding, check out my Nourished Beginnings breastfeeding and postpartum course. If you're postpartum, my newest breastfeeding resource is in progress! Check out Earbud IBCLC here and use code SOFTLAUNCH for 50% off your first month.Resources MentionedEp. 01: This is my Body, Broken for YouEp. 11: Wise Traditions in Early Motherhood with Sally FallonEp. 27: Let's Talk About Breastfeeding ToddlersThe Truth About Raw Milk with Mark McAfeeIf you liked this episode, leave a rating and review and subscribe so you're notified when the next episode comes out!-This episode is sponsored by SubLuna's No More Monkeys Sleep and Calm gummies. I bought them for my kids but ended up loving them for myself! These gummies are made with real bovine gelatin and contain tart cherry juice, magnesium, calcium, passionflower, chamomile, and linden. I love that these gummies create a sense of calm without being sedating, and the ingredients help regulate mood, restlessness, and irritability. Get 10% of your order at shopsubluna.com with the code HAPPYMAMA.
--------
23:10
43. Getting Through (not “getting over”) Pregnancy and Infant Loss
This is the second part of the conversation about pregnancy and infant loss we started last week. We discuss how to talk with your other kids about loss, how different family members may cope differently, and how grief is a process, not a one-time thing. The conversation is with, for, and about mothers, but birthworkers and loved ones will learn so much by tuning in as well!You can find Katie on Instagram @griefgardenne and on the internet at griefgardenne.comKatie's most-loved kids books on grief and loss:There Was a BabyIda, AlwaysWhistler's Last SongThe Invisible StringThe Rabbit ListenedOther resources mentioned in the interview:Centering Corporation's perinatal loss collectionCenter for LossCollective for Hope in OmahaMourning Hope Grief Center in LincolnThe Sunny Side FoundationStar Legacy FoundationPregnancy After Loss appHot Young Widow's Club podcast--This episode is sponsored by SubLuna's Peace Nectar. Linden, oat straw, chamomile, cardamom, and ginger in an apple cide vinegar base helps with digestion and provides some calming calcium and magnesium. You can find it at shopsubluna.com and the code HAPPYMAMA gets you 10% off your order.
--------
1:17:59
42. Life and Lactation After Pregnancy Loss
Trigger Warning: This conversation was facilitated with the pregnancy and infant loss mother in mind. Katie (@griefgardenne), Abby (@omahachildbirtheducation), and I briefly share our loss stories spanning first, second, and third trimester losses. But there are no vivid descriptions or scary details shared. The unifying factor is loss itself, and this is a safe place to listen, cry, and feel seen and understood.However, I think anyone who loves a person who has lost a baby should also listen to this, as should birth workers and pediatric care providers. How we navigate loss with families needs to improve, and what Katie and Abby share from a personal and professional standpoint is so so helpful.Find Abby’s bereavement doula services HEREFind Katie’s child life services HEREAdditional ResourcesMiscarriage kits for mothers before or after lossMiscarriage kits for providers to have on handCompanioning at a Time of Perinatal Loss (a book for caregivers)Dear Mushka’s miscarriage remembrance collectionJewelry with breastmilk, ashes, cord stumps, or pregnancy test caps (they gave me the code THERESE for a discount for you)Stillbirthday provider registry and resources for parentsBreastmilk expectations and guidance after loss*If you need further lactation advice after loss, please don't hesitate to test me at (402) 740-2646 to schedule a free phone consult*—This episode was sponsored by SubLuna’s Peace Nectar. Linden, oat straw, chamomile, cardamom, and ginger in an apple cider vinegar base helps with digestion and provides some calming calcium and magnesium. You can find it at shopsubluna.com and the code HAPPYMAMA gets you 10% off your order.
--------
1:34:09
41. Let’s Talk About Postpartum Weight Loss
“Can I lose weight without losing my milk supply?”Megan Brister (@postpartum.weightloss.rd) and I talk about this delicate and nuanced subject in today's episode.Does everyone need to intentionally lose weight postpartum? No.Do we need to learn to have grace and patience with our softer bodies as we soften into our new roles? Yes.Do we sometimes mistakenly conflate being at our old weight with feeling like "ourselves" again? Yes.But also, sometimes, after the initial postpartum recovery phase, weight loss is desired. And you deserve a real answer to the real questions about how to do it wisely, safely, and realistically. --Find Megan's programs and cookbooks here:https://www.postpartumweightlossrd.comFind my postpartum cookbook here:https://happymamahealthybaby.freshlearn.comand use code TWENTYFIVE to get 25% offOr if you're not ready to cook yet, check out Mama Meals and use code HAPPYMAMA20 for a discount.Other podcast episodes that we mention in this interview:Ep. 06: Minerals and Mother's Milk with Amanda Montalvo, RDEp. 10: Baby Tummy Time and Retained Reflexes with Steph Novacek, PTEp. 12: Normal Infant Sleep with Taylor KulikEp. 26: Postpartum Exercise with Adina RubinInfant Reflux on the Are You Menstrual? podcast--This episode is sponsored by SubLuna! Their Surf and Sand Wave Spritz has made my hair so shiny and bouncy. Visit shopsubluna.com and use code HAPPYMAMA to get 10% off your order!
--------
1:22:13
40. Why is My Lactation Consultant Recommending Bodywork?
Jill Stetson (@compassionatetouchcranial) is a massage therapist with additional training in craniosacral and fascial work. In this episode, she and I explain bodywork, talk about why it can help with breastfeeding, how to find a good bodyworker, and red and green flags for care you're already under.*This episode is sponsored by SubLuna! Their Surf and Sand Wave Spritz has made my hair so shiny and bouncy this spring. Visit shopsubluna.com and use code HAPPYMAMA to get 10% off your order!*Places to start looking for a bodyworker near you:Upledger ProvidersTummy Time Method ProvidersNervous-System Focused ChiropractorsAt-home resources for movement and connection:Infant Feeding Specialist Oral Play GuideLittle Movers PT Bellies, Babies, and Bubbles CourseThe Ultimate Breastfeeding Course (we discuss tongue ties, bodywork, good latch, and more)Milk and Motherhood Ep. 10: Tummy Time, Co-Regulation, and Retained ReflexesPlease leave a rating or review if you loved this episode, and follow me on Instagram @happy.mama.healthy.baby
A podcast companion for moms searching for contentment, wholeness, confidence, & strength in a season that can feel lonely, overwhelming, exhausting, & depleting.
I interview guest experts on physical, mental, & emotional health needs of mothers and children. We will also dig into the theology of motherhood, contentment, and loving boundaries through the lens of birth, postpartum, breastfeeding, and matrescence.